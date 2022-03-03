U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.50
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,825.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,192.50
    -46.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.80
    -5.30 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.39
    +2.79 (+2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.20
    +10.90 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.24 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1088
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.98
    -2.34 (-7.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3389
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7400
    +0.2200 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,191.13
    -881.11 (-2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    969.90
    -27.64 (-2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,408.21
    -21.35 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Global Fast Food Market Size Worth $998 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.6% CAGR,(Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis): Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

·9 min read

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Fast-Food Market size was valued at $647.7 billion in 2021 and is likely to surpass $998 billion by the end of 2028 with a compound annual rate of 4.6% over the forecast years. The report facilitates in-depth insights on the key growth drivers, emerging trends, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the global market. Furthermore, investor and stakeholder space is well elaborated in the repertoire.

Zion_Market_Research_Logo
Zion_Market_Research_Logo

Read Market Research Report "Fast Food Market By End-User (Quick-Service Restaurants And Fast-Casual Restaurants), By Product (Seafood, Latin American Food, Chicken, Sandwich, Pasta, And Pizza), And By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028."

Fast foods are an alternative to homemade food. It is served in a large number of quick-service restaurants, hotels, and street vendor shops. These are largely manufactured with the help of pre-cooked ingredients, so it consumes less time to cook when compared to other meals. Burgers, sandwiches, and noodles are some of the popular fast food options. Suppliers are lately innovating new food options with the help of meatloaf, onion, bacon, cheese, and other ingredients to capture a larger customer base. Fast food was developed by manufacturers as a key marketing strategy to capture a huge population of travelers and busy commuters who cannot afford to wait in hotels for their meals.

Fast Food Market: Overview

The global fast-food market is gaining immense traction among consumers due to the worldwide rise of the consumer foodservice sector. Fast food refers to the food items prepared in advance in a short period of time at street vendors, shops, or quick-service restaurants. They are majorly prepared with the help of pre-cooked ingredients and take comparatively lesser time to complete. There are a large number of fast-food options available in the market, including fries, noodles, pizza, sandwiches, burgers, and many others which cover other protein-based product options like venison, beef, and others. Fast food is an innovative market strategy to serve the growing number of busy travelers, wage workers, and commuters who do not have enough time to wait and get their meals at the hotel and dine out restaurants.

Fast Food Market: Growth Drivers

The global fast-food market is likely to grow exponentially due to the growing spending power of consumers all across the world. The food delivery applications are increasingly expanding the scope and influence in the market. Restaurants and hotels with quick services are growing in number. However, this growth can be attributed to the rapid globalization, industrialization, and urbanization in the market. Additionally, the transforming eating habits and shifting consumer preferences towards tasty food is likely to further complement the demand. Therefore, all these emerging landscapes are likely to augment the growth of the global market exponentially in the forthcoming years. Manufacturers are trying to expand the marketplace by innovating healthy fast food options that aid in weight loss with the right proportion and combination of other foods. Moreover, the growing demand for fast food deliveries by different end-users like resorts, full-service restaurants, and others are further promoting the growth.

Get More Insight before Buying @: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1172?covid19=true

Fast Food Market: Restraints

Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, a significant transformation in the eating habits of people has been observed. Many people nowadays are looking for healthier alternatives to fast food options, therefore it is likely to impede the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Fast Food Market: Opportunities

The growing working women population globally is one of the key factors creating lucrative growth opportunities in the global market. The high employment rate makes it difficult for them to cook meals along with their hectic daily job. Therefore, the trend of on-the-go fast food meals is much in popularity, particularly in regions like South Africa and China.

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/fast-food-market

Fast Food Market: Challenges

There is a high demand for different varieties of food in the market. People are becoming very specific regarding their requirements, therefore global manufacturers are required to come up with frequent product innovations to retain their customers, which in turn has emerged as a big challenge in the global market.

Fast Food Market: Segmentation

  • The global fast-food market can be segmented into end-user, product type, and region.

  • By end-user, the market can be segmented into quick-service restaurants, fast-casual restaurants, and others.

  • By product, the market can be segmented into seafood, Latin American food, chicken, sandwich, burger, pasta, pizza, and others.

Recent Developments:

  • India's first plant protein-based product – "The Unthinkable Pizza," was launched in December 2020 by Domino's Pizza. It is a vegetarian pizza made completely of plant-based proteins offering the sensory properties of chicken.

  • McDonald's Corporation (MCD) announced the acquisition of Dynamic Yield in March 2019.

Table of Content: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/toc/fast-food-market

Regional Landscape:

North America accounts for the largest share in the global market due to the high women's employment rate. Additionally, the growing popularity of fast food among millennials and the young generation is likely to further boost the growth of the regional market in the forthcoming years.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

USD 647.7 Billion

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 998 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 4.6% 2022-2028

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2016 - 2021

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Companies Covered

Doctor's Associates, Inc., Inspire Brands, Inc., Yum Brands Inc., Restaurant Brands International, Inc., McDonald's, Jack in the Box, Inc., Firehouse Restaurant Group, Inc., CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., Domino's Pizza, Inc., and Auntie Anne's Franchisor SPV LLC.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1172

Request Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1172?covid19=true

Global Fast-Food Market is segmented as follows:

Fast Food Market: By end-user Outlook (2022-2028)

  • Quick-service restaurants

  • Fast-casual restaurants

Fast Food Market: By product Outlook (2022-2028)

  • Seafood

  • Latin American food

  • Chicken

  • Sandwich

  • Burger

  • Pasta

  • Pizza

Fast Food Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/fast-food-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 188 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Zion Market Research methodology

List of Key Players of Fast-Food Market:

  • Doctor's Associates, Inc.

  • Inspire Brands Inc.

  • Yum Brands Inc.

  • Restaurant Brands International Inc.

  • McDonald's

  • Jack in the Box Inc.

  • Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc.

  • CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.

  • Domino's Pizza Inc.

  • Auntie Anne's Franchisor SPV LLC.

  • Others.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Fast Food Market?

  • What are the key driving factors propelling the Fast-Food Market forward?

  • What are the most important companies in the Fast-Food Market Industry?

  • What segments does the Fast-Food Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Fast-Food Market sample report and company profiles?

Press Release for Fast Food Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-fast-food-market-expected-to-grow-rapidly

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

  • Beer Market: The global beer market was worth around USD 610.34 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 814.54 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.4 percent over the forecast period.

  • Pea Protein Market: The global Pea Protein market was worth around USD 864.6 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1,892.3 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.9 percent over the forecast period.

  • Food & Beverages Color Fixing Agents Market: The global Food & Beverages Color Fixing Agents Market accrued earnings worth approximately 2.97 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 5.27 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 5.3% over the period from 2022 to 2028.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/fast-food-market

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Food & Beverage Industry

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research?s=11

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch/

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fast-food-market-size-worth-998-billion-globally-by-2028-at-4-6-cagrincluding-covid-19-impact-analysis-exclusive-report-by-zion-market-research-301494814.html

SOURCE Zion Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling on a Disappointing Forecast. The CEO Has an Explanation.

    The data-software firm projected fiscal 2023 results that were below Wall Street’s estimates. CEO Frank Slootman explains why.

  • Alibaba: The Long-Term Opportunity Remains, Says Top Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is already having ramifications for the current world order and will resonate far beyond the region. Apart from the geopolitical implications - finance, trade and commerce will all feel the impact. Will Alibaba (BABA) feel it too? After all, Russia is Alibaba's AliExpress segment’s largest market. Maybe so, but given business conducted on AliExpress Russia does not get consolidated in Alibaba’s results, Baird's Colin Sebastian thinks exposure to Russia/Ukraine is

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligar

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThat’

  • Plug Power doubles workforce in race to add factories, hydrogen plants around the world

    "If you look at what is going on in Ukraine at the moment and you look at the energy security issues and you couple that with people wanting to reduce their [carbon] footprint, I even think this could go faster," says Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh.

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Ukraine jets hit Russian column; Russia has used thermobarics, Ukraine military says

    Startling new claims in Russia's war on Ukraine by the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence agency.

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    London traders are dumping shares in response to the sanctions punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBlinken to Travel to Baltics, Poland This Week: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, whi

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Russian rouble falls to record lows after ratings downgrades

    The Russian rouble slid further on Thursday, hitting record lows against the dollar and euro, after ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's downgraded Russia's sovereign debt to "junk" status citing the impact of Western sanctions. At 0830 GMT, the rouble was more than 10% weaker against the dollar at 117.5 and had lost over 7% against the euro to trade at 124.1 on the Moscow Exchange, marking the first time the rouble has traded above 110 to the dollar in Moscow. The Russian central bank imposed a 30% commission on foreign currency purchases by individuals on currency exchanges - a move brokers said appeared designed to curb demand for dollars - but that did little to halt the rouble's slide.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.