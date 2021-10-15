U.S. markets closed

Global Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global fast food and quick service restaurant market reached a value of US$ 260 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A food and quick service restaurant (QSR) refers to a casual dining setup, in which pre-prepared fast food is assembled and served to the customers. These outlets usually offer a limited menu and the food is prepared in advance in bulk quantities, which is further heated and packaged for take away or dine-in. They provide a wide variety of economical foods and beverages, such as burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, pastas, soft and alcoholic drinks, desserts, cakes, pastries, chicken, seafood, etc., and which are inspired by the local ingredients and cuisine. Apart from this, these restaurants are usually a part of an existing restaurant chain or franchise operation that provides standardized ingredients and/or partially prepared foods to the restaurants through controlled supply channels.

Significant growth in the food and beverage industry, along with the widespread adoption of franchise business models by popular restaurant chains, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing working population and improving consumer lifestyles across the globe have enhanced the consumption of fast food products. Also, due to the hectic schedules, there is widespread adoption of on-the-go food products that can be readily purchased and consumed while traveling. This, consequently, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the emerging cafe culture, coupled with the availability of healthier fast food alternatives, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. QSRs are developing innovative and exotic recipes using natural, organic and plant-based ingredients, instead of artificial and processed substitutes, and are gaining immense traction among health-conscious consumers. Other factors, including modernization and digitization of the restaurants, coupled with the utilization of touchscreen kiosks, kitchen-display screens and digital sales terminal, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Ark Restaurants Corp., Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., Jack in The Box Inc., Kotipizza Group Oyj (Orkla ASA), McDonald's Corporation, Restaurant Brands International Inc., The Wendy's Company and Yum Brands Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global fast food and quick service restaurant market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fast food and quick service restaurant market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the business model?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the cuisine?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global fast food and quick service restaurant market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Business Model
6.1 Independent
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Chain and Franchise
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Cuisine
7.1 American
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Chinese
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Italian
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Mexican
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Japanese
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Turkish and Lebanese
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Product Type
8.1 Burgers and Sandwiches
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Pizzas and Pastas
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Drinks and Desserts
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Chicken and Seafood
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Service Type
9.1 Online Service
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Offline Service
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Ark Restaurants Corp.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.3 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Del Taco Restaurants Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.5 Jack in The Box Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Kotipizza Group Oyj (Orkla ASA)
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 McDonald's Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Restaurant Brands International Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 The Wendy's Company
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Yum Brands Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vouypx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fast-food-and-quick-service-restaurant-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301401329.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

