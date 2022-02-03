U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,529.00
    -48.25 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,418.00
    -74.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,792.25
    -322.25 (-2.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.00
    -12.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.11
    -1.15 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.60
    -7.70 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.35 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8020
    +0.0360 (+2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    22.99
    +1.03 (+4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8750
    +0.4250 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,738.60
    -1,805.59 (-4.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    853.62
    -41.85 (-4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,572.07
    -10.93 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

Results were in line with expectations and lower than previous week

Global Feature On-demand (FoD) Business Models for Connected Services Market Report 2021: Innovative Business Model of On-demand Subscription-based Services to Generate $4.04 Billion Revenue by 2025

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trends and Growth Opportunities in the Feature On-demand (FoD) Business Models for Connected Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers the revenue generated by each service and the total revenue from all services combined for 2020 (base year) and the forecast revenue till 2025.

On-demand business model in the automotive industry is revolutionizing the way customers subscribe to a particular service offered by the OEMs. This allows the customer to activate or deactivate a service according to their regional or custom requirements.

The subscription offered by auto makers can be on a monthly, yearly, one-time payment, and also on an hourly basis. This business model enables OEMs to monetize and increase their revenue from the connected services that are being offered by them.

Currently, most of the premium OEMs offer services on subscription basis, with the trend slowly picking up with volume OEMs. This study captures all the services offered by various OEMs through the on-demand business model and also the price at which they are being offered in 2020 (base year).

Key Issues Addressed:

  • What are the growth opportunities for OEMs in the FoD market?

  • What are the drivers and restraints in the FoD market?

  • How are the types of services offered through FoD distributed across OEMs?

  • What is the revenue share of each service offered through FoD for the next 5 years compared to 2020 (base year)?

  • Who are the main participants/OEMs that offer FoD?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Feature on Demand (FoD) Services

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Feature on Demand (FoD) Services Scope Analysis

  • Transition from Hardware to Software Business

  • Shifting Customer Trends Supporting Newer Business Models

  • Car of Future Approach

  • Value Creation through Lifecycle

  • Extent of Features and Services on Demand in the Future

  • Definitions and Segmentation of FoD Services

  • Feature on Demand Services Market Segmentation

  • Key Competitors for FoD Services

  • Key Growth Metrics for FoD Services

  • Growth Drivers for Feature on Demand Services

  • Growth Restraints for Feature on Demand Services

3. Key Trends and Technologies

  • Tentative Feature on Demand Services

  • Technology Prerequisites for On-demand Business

  • Changing Definition of Connectivity - FoD Lessons from Tesla

  • Impact of Connectivity

  • Effect of Connectivity in Futuristic Business Models

  • Evolution of E/E Architecture

  • Service-oriented Business Calls For Redefining E/E Architectures

  • Maturity of Functional Domains for Functions on Demand

  • Case Study - VW

  • OTA Trends Affecting FoD Adoption

  • OTA Phases and OEM Strategies

  • OTA Updates by Automakers (Europe)

  • Summary of Automaker OTA Activities

  • Case Study - Tesla OTA Strategy Examples

  • Business Model Shifts - Recommendations to Automakers

  • FoD Access Types and Delivery

  • In-Vehicle Payment Options - Cards & Digital Wallets

  • In-Vehicle Payment - Types of Intermediaries and Services

  • Key Business Models in In-Vehicle FoD Payments

  • OEM Payment Platform for Purchasing FoD

  • Service Provider Payment Platform

  • Future Digital Payment Options

  • What will be the Future of In-Vehicle Payments?

  • Case Study - Tesla In-Car Payments

  • Regulatory and Legal Challenges in Implementing FoD

  • Key Regulations & Standards to Impact FoD

4. Automaker Portfolios, Global

  • Automakers' FoD Strategy Canvas

  • Domains Benchmarking, Overall

  • Packaging and Pricing Summary

  • Probable FoD Features from Automakers from Announcements and Current Offerings

  • Audi, FoD Services

  • BMW, FoD Services

  • Mercedes Benz, FoD Services

  • Porsche, FoD Services

  • Tesla, FoD Services

  • Case Study - Tesla's Location-based Suspension

  • Case Study - Tesla OTA Updates

  • VW, FoD Services

  • Skoda, FoD Services

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • FoD Services, Percent Penetration Forecast by Services

  • Infotainment Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

  • Navigation Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

  • Wi-Fi Hotspot Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

  • Remote Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

  • Safety & Security Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

  • Concierge Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

  • ADAS & AD Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

  • Convenience Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

  • EV-specific Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

  • Full Self-driving Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

  • Feature on Demand Services - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

  • Function on Demand Services - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

  • FoD Services - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Feature on Demand Services

  • Hook Model to Capture Connected Car Customers

  • Implications and Recommendations to Automakers

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Feature on Demand to Generate Renewed Interest in Customers in Connected Services

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Feature on Demand to Drive Monetization Opportunities for OEMs

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Feature on Demand to Drive Opportunities for Various Payment Gateways

6. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

  • Audi

  • BMW

  • Mercedes Benz

  • Porsche

  • Skoda

  • Tesla

  • VW

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tpgljx


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000 and has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Biden borrows too much, while America’s economy hollows out

    It’s easy to be distracted by Russia’s provocations in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s new war on inflation but as the economy recovers from the delta and omicron variants, difficult post-pandemic challenges await the Biden administration. The new normal will feature hybrid work for many white-collar workers, lowering demand for office space. Corporate pursuit of the efficiencies associated with just-in-time and globalization—and reliance on China’s inexpensive labor and export subsidies to keep prices down—have created brittle and vulnerable supply chains.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Ford chooses big construction firm to lead Blue Oval City project

    Ford Motor Co. has picked its general contractor for the Blue Oval City site in West Tennessee. Now, the search for subcontractors and other partners in the $5.6B project has begun in earnest.

  • U.S. job market faces reshuffling as workers quit at near record rates

    Gina Marino quit two jobs last year. In the summer, she left a position at a small social media marketing agency for a bigger firm offering more money and greater responsibility. A more targeted job search brought fast responses from companies needing to fill spots immediately.

  • Meta's miss creates Big Tech divide: who's got the data

    Big Tech was cut in two on Wednesday, divided between companies that have great data and those that don't, after Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc posted disastrous quarterly results, blaming privacy safeguards from Apple that made it tougher for advertisers. A day earlier, Alphabet Inc posted a startlingly strong quarter, thanks to bumper sales of advertising that uses its Google's search data to target ads. "It's two-tiered," said Gene Munster of investment firm Loup Ventures, who called Apple's devices and Google's search service foundations of the internet.

  • Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

    The home of the square hamburger, the Frosty, and the Baconator wants to drive its customers to adopt one specific behavior.

  • Over 4 million Americans have quit their jobs for 6 months in a row as the Great Resignation rages on

    Is 4 million Americans quitting their jobs every month the new normal?

  • Shell, ConocoPhillips Earnings Top Views, Amid 'Monumentally Bullish Shift' For Oil Prices

    Shell Tops Expectations, Raises Dividend, ConocoPhillips Results Mixed Amid 'Monumentally Bullish Shift' For Oil Prices

  • Glencore Moves Into Lithium Recycling in Deal With Britishvolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will build a new plant to recycle lithium-ion batteries in the U.K. as part of a deal to help Britishvolt Ltd. shore up its supply chain as it races to develop Britain’s first large-scale electric-vehicle battery plant.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After

  • Oil pulls back from 7-year highs

    Oil futures trade lower Thursday, with the U.S. benchmark pulling back from a seven-year high on suspected profit-taking.

  • Australian mining billionaire files lawsuit against Facebook over scam ads

    Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest said on Thursday he is launching criminal proceedings against Meta Platform Inc's Facebook in an Australian court, alleging that it breached anti-money laundering laws and its platform is used to scam Australians. Forrest, Australia's richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, said he was taking the action to stop people losing money to clickbait advertising scams, such as ones using his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes. The lawsuit filed by Forrest in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia alleges Facebook "failed to create controls or a corporate culture to prevent its systems being used to commit crime."

  • Texas Isn’t Ready for Another Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- (This story was originally published on Oct. 30. Today, Texas is girding for its most severe winter weather since last year’s deadly blackout.)It’s been more than eight months since a glacial chill—the magnitude of which nobody quite anticipated—crept across Texas, forcing power plants offline, freezing natural gas wells and wreaking havoc on every part of the state’s energy system. Millions were plunged into darkness for days. Hundreds of people died. Damages topped $20 billion.

  • Judge dismisses lawsuit over Apple iPhone water resistance claims

    A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Apple Inc of misleading consumers about how resistant its iPhones are to water exposure. Apple's advertisements had made various claims about the iPhone's resistance to damage when submerged or otherwise exposed to water, including that some models could survive depths of 4 meters (13.1 feet) for 30 minutes. The named plaintiffs, two from New York and one from South Carolina, claimed that Apple's "false and misleading" misrepresentations let the company charge twice as much for iPhones than the cost of "average smartphones."

  • There are three types of workers. Which one are you?

    Before you accept a new job, think like a management scholar and figure out which type of worker you are.

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • Europe Faces Harsh Reality of Finding Russian Gas Irreplaceable

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy-rich countries from Qatar to Azerbaijan have all pledged emergency gas supplies to Europe, but the region is quickly figuring out it can’t replace top supplier Russia.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutat

  • What to Expect From Caterpillar in 2022

    In what's becoming a familiar refrain during earnings season, Caterpillar's (NYSE: CAT) fourth-quarter earnings were pressured by soaring supply chain costs that will extend into 2022. In addition, management is taking pricing action to offset cost increases and believes that profit margin headwinds will disappear when the supply chain pressures ease. Does it all add up to make a Caterpillar a stock to buy on a dip?