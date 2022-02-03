Global Feature On-demand (FoD) Business Models for Connected Services Market Report 2021: Innovative Business Model of On-demand Subscription-based Services to Generate $4.04 Billion Revenue by 2025

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trends and Growth Opportunities in the Feature On-demand (FoD) Business Models for Connected Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers the revenue generated by each service and the total revenue from all services combined for 2020 (base year) and the forecast revenue till 2025.

On-demand business model in the automotive industry is revolutionizing the way customers subscribe to a particular service offered by the OEMs. This allows the customer to activate or deactivate a service according to their regional or custom requirements.

The subscription offered by auto makers can be on a monthly, yearly, one-time payment, and also on an hourly basis. This business model enables OEMs to monetize and increase their revenue from the connected services that are being offered by them.

Currently, most of the premium OEMs offer services on subscription basis, with the trend slowly picking up with volume OEMs. This study captures all the services offered by various OEMs through the on-demand business model and also the price at which they are being offered in 2020 (base year).

Key Issues Addressed:

What are the growth opportunities for OEMs in the FoD market?

What are the drivers and restraints in the FoD market?

How are the types of services offered through FoD distributed across OEMs?

What is the revenue share of each service offered through FoD for the next 5 years compared to 2020 (base year)?

Who are the main participants/OEMs that offer FoD?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Feature on Demand (FoD) Services

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Feature on Demand (FoD) Services Scope Analysis

Transition from Hardware to Software Business

Shifting Customer Trends Supporting Newer Business Models

Car of Future Approach

Value Creation through Lifecycle

Extent of Features and Services on Demand in the Future

Definitions and Segmentation of FoD Services

Feature on Demand Services Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for FoD Services

Key Growth Metrics for FoD Services

Growth Drivers for Feature on Demand Services

Growth Restraints for Feature on Demand Services

3. Key Trends and Technologies

Tentative Feature on Demand Services

Technology Prerequisites for On-demand Business

Changing Definition of Connectivity - FoD Lessons from Tesla

Impact of Connectivity

Effect of Connectivity in Futuristic Business Models

Evolution of E/E Architecture

Service-oriented Business Calls For Redefining E/E Architectures

Maturity of Functional Domains for Functions on Demand

Case Study - VW

OTA Trends Affecting FoD Adoption

OTA Phases and OEM Strategies

OTA Updates by Automakers (Europe)

Summary of Automaker OTA Activities

Case Study - Tesla OTA Strategy Examples

Business Model Shifts - Recommendations to Automakers

FoD Access Types and Delivery

In-Vehicle Payment Options - Cards & Digital Wallets

In-Vehicle Payment - Types of Intermediaries and Services

Key Business Models in In-Vehicle FoD Payments

OEM Payment Platform for Purchasing FoD

Service Provider Payment Platform

Future Digital Payment Options

What will be the Future of In-Vehicle Payments?

Case Study - Tesla In-Car Payments

Regulatory and Legal Challenges in Implementing FoD

Key Regulations & Standards to Impact FoD

4. Automaker Portfolios, Global

Automakers' FoD Strategy Canvas

Domains Benchmarking, Overall

Packaging and Pricing Summary

Probable FoD Features from Automakers from Announcements and Current Offerings

Audi, FoD Services

BMW, FoD Services

Mercedes Benz, FoD Services

Porsche, FoD Services

Tesla, FoD Services

Case Study - Tesla's Location-based Suspension

Case Study - Tesla OTA Updates

VW, FoD Services

Skoda, FoD Services

Forecast Assumptions

FoD Services, Percent Penetration Forecast by Services

Infotainment Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

Navigation Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

Wi-Fi Hotspot Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

Remote Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

Safety & Security Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

Concierge Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

ADAS & AD Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

Convenience Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

EV-specific Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

Full Self-driving Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

Feature on Demand Services - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

Function on Demand Services - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

FoD Services - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model

5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Feature on Demand Services

Hook Model to Capture Connected Car Customers

Implications and Recommendations to Automakers

Growth Opportunity 1 - Feature on Demand to Generate Renewed Interest in Customers in Connected Services

Growth Opportunity 2 - Feature on Demand to Drive Monetization Opportunities for OEMs

Growth Opportunity 3 - Feature on Demand to Drive Opportunities for Various Payment Gateways

6. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Audi

BMW

Mercedes Benz

Porsche

Skoda

Tesla

VW

