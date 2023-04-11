Global Feed Acidulants Market Report 2023: High Threat of Diseases in Livestock Bolsters Growth
Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Feed Acidulants Market by Type (Propionic Acid, Formic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Sorbic Acid, Malic Acid, and Acetic Acid), Animal Type (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, Pets, and Equine), Compound, Form and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The feed acidulants market in Europe has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, due to several factors. One of the main drivers of this growth has been the antibiotic ban by the European Union, which has led to an increased demand for alternative methods of promoting animal health and growth. As a result, many farmers and producers have turned to feed acidulants as a natural and effective way to support the digestive health of their animals.
Additionally, the rising concerns over food safety and the increasing demand for meat and dairy products in the region have also contributed to the growth of this market. With the increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly agriculture, the use of feed acidulants is expected to continue to rise in the coming years, making it a promising market for businesses in Europe.
Swine by animal type has shown significant growth in the feed acidulants market.
The feed acidulants market for swine has been growing steadily in recent years. One of the main factors contributing to this growth is the increasing consumption of pork products worldwide, which has led to a rise in demand for high-quality feed additives that can enhance the health and productivity of swine.
Additionally, the prevalence of various diseases that affect swine, such as porcine epidemic diarrhea (PED) and African swine fever (ASF), has increased the need for effective prevention and treatment options. Feed acidulants are a promising solution for these challenges, as they can improve the gut health of swine, enhance their immune system, and reduce the risk of infection.
Moreover, with the growing awareness of the environmental impact of animal agriculture, feed acidulants that improve feed conversion and reduce the environmental footprint of swine farming are becoming increasingly popular among farmers and producers. Overall, the increasing demand for safe, efficient, and sustainable swine production is expected to continue to drive the growth of the feed acidulants market for swine in the coming years.
Blended Compounds are creating opportunities in the feed acidulants market in the South American region.
The feed acidulants market for blended compounds in South America is growing rapidly, driven by several factors. One of the main drivers of this growth is the increasing demand for cost-effective and efficient feed additives among livestock producers in the region. Feed acidulants that are blended with other compounds, such as probiotics, prebiotics, and enzymes, are gaining popularity due to their multi-benefit effects on animal health, growth, and performance.
These blended compounds can improve nutrient digestibility, enhance gut health, boost the immune system, and reduce the risk of diseases in livestock, leading to higher productivity and profitability for farmers.
Additionally, the rising concerns over the environmental impact of animal agriculture and the need for sustainable farming practices are driving the adoption of feed acidulants that improve feed efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With the growing demand for safe, healthy, and sustainable animal products in South America, the feed acidulants market for blended compounds is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
High Threat of Diseases in Livestock
Increasing Consumption of Meat and Dairy Products
Ban on Antibiotics in US and European Union (EU)
Growing Government Aids or Funds to Promote the Wellness of the Feed Industry
Restraints
Rising Prices of Feed Acidulants
Opportunities
Encapsulation Processes Used for Feed Acidulants
Challenges
Maintaining Efficacy of Feed Acidulants
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
214
Forecast Period
2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
$3.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
$4.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
6.2%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Feed Acidulants Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Propionic Acid
7.2.1 Safety Properties of Propionic Acid for Animals and Environment to Drive Market Growth
7.3 Formic Acid
7.3.1 Antibacterial Effects of Formic Acid to Preserve Feed and to Drive Market
7.4 Citric Acid
7.4.1 Increasing Demand to Improve Feed Effectiveness and Livestock Performance
7.5 Lactic Acid
7.5.1 Concentrated Efficacy Toward Maintenance of Feed Safety to Drive Demand
7.6 Sorbic Acid
7.6.1 Growing Number of Livestock Diseases to Encourage Animal Breeders to Adopt Sorbic Acid as Feed Preservative
7.7 Malic Acid
7.7.1 Breakdown of Feed into Nutrients Absorbed by Ruminants to Drive Market
7.8 Acetic Acid
7.8.1 Providing Livestock Breeders with Effective and Cost-Efficient Feed Formulations to Drive Market
7.9 Other Types
8 Feed Acidulants Market, by Compound
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Blended
8.2.1 Growing Demand to Improve Livestock Health
8.3 Single Compound
8.3.1 Single Compounds to Restrict and Control Growth of Pathogenic Bacteria in Feed to Drive Market
9 Feed Acidulants Market, by Form
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Dry
9.2.1 Easy Storage and Transportability of Dry Feed Acidulants to Drive Market
9.3 Liquid
9.3.1 Increase in Demand for Feed Preservatives to Drive Market
10 Feed Acidulants Market, by Function
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Ph Control
10.2.1 Growing Awareness Toward Animal Health to Drive Market
10.3 Feed
10.3.1 Increasing Demand for Feed Conversion Rate and Feed Preservation to Drive Market Growth
10.4 Flavor
10.4.1 Growing Demand for Feed Additives to Drive Market Growth
11 Feed Acidulants Market, by Animal Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Poultry
11.2.1 Rapid Growth in Poultry Meat Production to Increase Demand for Superior Quality Feed
11.2.2 Broilers
11.2.3 Layers
11.2.4 Breeders
11.3 Swine
11.3.1 Higher Consumption of Protein-Rich Meat Such as Pork to Drive Market
11.3.2 Sows
11.3.3 Growers
11.3.4 Starters
11.4 Ruminants
11.4.1 Growth in Demand for Quality Milk and Beef Products to be Used in Ruminant Diets
11.4.2 Dairy Cattle
11.4.3 Beef Cattle
11.4.4 Other Ruminants
11.5 Aquaculture
11.5.1 Rapid Growth in Aquaculture Industry to Drive Market
11.6 Pets
11.6.1 Increase in Pet Population and High Investment in Quality and Premium Pet Food to Drive Market
11.6.2 Dogs
11.6.3 Cats
11.6.4 Other Pets
11.7 Equine
12 Feed Acidulants Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
15 Adjacent and Related Markets
