Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Global Feed Phytogenics Market to Reach US$1.1 Billion by the Year 2027



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Feed Phytogenics estimated at US$662.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Essential Oils, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR to reach US$482.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flavonoids segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.3% share of the global Feed Phytogenics market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Feed Phytogenics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$175.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.44% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$169.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$169.8 Million by the year 2027.



- Saponins Segment Corners a 14.9% Share in 2020



- In the global Saponins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$78.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$118.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$124.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured) Adisseo France S.A.S Biomin GmbH Cargill, Incorporated Delacon Biotechnik GmbH Dostofarm GmbH DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Kemin Industries, Inc. Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd. Nor-Feed A/S Pancosma SA Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH Phytosynthese SASU





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2023

Pandemic-Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Animal Feed

Additives Industry

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Feed Phytogenics Market

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Feed Phytogenics - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Feed Phytogenics

EXHIBIT 3: Top Factors Driving Consumption of Feed Phytogenics

Global Feed Phytogenics Market to Witness Rapid Growth

Poultry Represents the Largest Type

Essential Oil Phytogenics : A Dominant Segment

Spices and Herbs - The Largest Source of Feed Phytogenics

Asia-Pacific Exhibits Strong Potential

Market Restraints

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Phytogenics Market to Benefit as Sustainability Gains

Prominence in Animal Feed Industry

Demand for Meat Products: The Prime Growth Driver for Feed

Phytogenics Market

Global Trends in Meat Production, Consumption and Trade:

A Major Growth Influencer in Feed Acidifiers Market

EXHIBIT 4: Global Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons for

Beef & Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2018-Jan 2022

EXHIBIT 5: Global Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for

Beef & Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2018-Jan 2022

Rising Demand & Robust Exports Sway Meat Industry in Favor of

Feed Phytogenics

Growth in Consumption of Poultry Meat Spurs Opportunities

EXHIBIT 6: Global Chicken Meat Production in Thousand Metric

Tons (Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2018-

2021

EXHIBIT 7: Global Chicken Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric

Tons (Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2018-

2021

Disease Outbreak Concerns Stimulate Demand for Feed Phytogenics

The Role of Phytogenic Feed Additives in Poultry Pathogen

Management

Tackling Cattle Methane Emissions with Feed Additives

Innovations Widen Opportunities for Feed Phytogenics

Antibiotics Ban Drive the Demand for Feed Phytogenics

Clamp Down on Antibiotics? Usage as Growth Promoters

Restrictions on Antimicrobial Use in Food Animals

Europe

North America

BRICS

Asia

A Gist of AGP Ban and Prescription Requirements Status in

Select Countries

Emerging Alternatives for AGPs

Phytogenics Gain as Industry Turn to Natural Growth Promoters

(NGPs)

Encapsulation Technology Plays Enabling Role in Improving

Utilization Rates

Role of Feed Phytogenics in Improving Pig Productivity

The Role of Saponin as Feed Additive for Sustainable Poultry

Production

Expanding Population and Rising Food Security Concerns Drive

Demand for Feed Phytogenics

EXHIBIT 8: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

EXHIBIT 9: Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in

Million Tonnes for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and

2018-2027

Rise in Demand for Animal Products in Developing Countries

EXHIBIT 10: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage

of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 11: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Phytogenics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Essential Oils by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Essential Oils by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Essential Oils by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flavonoids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Flavonoids by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Flavonoids by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Saponins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Saponins by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Saponins by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oleoresins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Oleoresins by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Oleoresins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbs & Spices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Herbs & Spices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Herbs & Spices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flowers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Flowers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Flowers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fruits & Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Swine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Swine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ruminants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Ruminants by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Ruminants by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Animal Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Animal Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Animal Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Poultry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Poultry by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Poultry by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Feed Phytogenics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,

Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Product

Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Phytogenics by Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits &

Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Source -

Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbs &

Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Phytogenics by Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal

Types and Poultry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Animal

Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by

Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,

Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,

Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by

Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Phytogenics by Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits &

Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Source -

Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbs &

Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Phytogenics by Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other

Animal Types and Poultry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Animal

Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by

Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,

Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,

Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Product

Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Phytogenics by Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits &

Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Source -

Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbs &

Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Phytogenics by Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal

Types and Poultry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Animal

Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by

Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,

Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Feed Phytogenics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,

Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Product

Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Phytogenics by Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits &

Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Source -

Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbs &

Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Phytogenics by Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal

Types and Poultry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Animal

Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by

Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,

Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Feed Phytogenics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Phytogenics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,

Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by

Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Phytogenics by Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits &

Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Source -

Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbs &

Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Phytogenics by Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other

Animal Types and Poultry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Animal

Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by

Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,

Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,

Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by

Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Phytogenics by Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits &

Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Source -

Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbs &

Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Phytogenics by Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other

Animal Types and Poultry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Animal

Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by

Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,

Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,

Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by

Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by



