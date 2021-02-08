Global Feed Plant-based Protein Markets Report 2021 Featuring Dupont, Roquette Freres, Kerry Group, Ingredion, Agrana, Avebe, Kroner Starke, Emsland Group, Batory Foods & Agt Food & Ingredients
Dublin, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feed Plant-based Protein Market by Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Sunflower), Livestock (Pets, Swine, Ruminants, Poultry, and Aquatic Animals), Type (Concentrates & Isolates), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global feed plant-based protein market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.3% in terms of value.
The feed plant-based protein market is primarily driven by factors such as an increase in demand for plant-based pet food due to a rise in awareness among pet owners, pet owners' inclination toward organic pet food ingredients, and innovative animal husbandry techniques to improve meat quality augments the demand for nutritional plant-based protein.
By source, the pea segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the source, the pea segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This segment is rapidly growing and gaining popularity among feed plant-based protein manufacturers as it is an allergen-friendly with various functional characteristics. Furthermore, pea proteins are used in alternatives to conventional feed protein ingredients.
By livestock, the pet segment is estimated to account for the largest share.
The pet segment of the feed plant-based protein is dominating the market. The plant-based pet food trend is growing because the pet owners have been more inclined to consume a meatless diet themselves. Moreover, protein preferences in dog and cat food diets have been shown to closely mimic those of their vegan or vegetarian owners, with more of these owners opting to feed their pets a diet consisting of plant-based protein. Owing to these factors the segment is accounted for the largest share.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to an increase in the demand and consumption of livestock-based products, a rise in feed production, and the implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices to improve the meat quality and output of other livestock-based products.
The increasing awareness about livestock nutrition and healthy diet, modernization of the livestock industry, and the rise in consumption of meat & other livestock-based products has led to an increase in the size of the feed plant-based protein market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increase in Demand for Plant-Based Pet Food due to Rise in Awareness Among the Pet Owners
Pet Owners' Inclination Toward Organic Pet Food Ingredients
Innovative Animal Husbandry Techniques to Improve Meat Quality Augments the Demand for Nutritional Plant-Based Protein
Restraints
Stringent Regulatory Framework Restrains International Trade
Possibilities of Nutritional and Vitamins Deficiency Among Pets
Opportunities
Technological Advancements to Develop Plant-Based Protein for Feed
Focus on Cannabis and Aquatic Plants as New and Emerging Plant-Based Protein Sources
Challenges
Concern Over Quality of Feed due to Gm Adulteration
High Initial Investment Costs Involved for Small & Medium Enterprises
COVID-19 Drivers
Key Market for Import/Export
Soybean
Wheat
Sunflower Seeds
Pea
Rice
Potato
Company Profiles
Key Players
Dupont
Roquette Freres
Kerry Group
Ingredion
Agrana
Avebe
Kroner Starke
Emsland Group
Batory Foods
Agt Food & Ingredients
Other Players
Aminola
Beneo
The Scoular Company
Vestkorn
Et Chem
Bio Technologies
Foodchem International
Crown Soya Protein Group
Bioscience Food Solutions
Sotexpro
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lezdo3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900