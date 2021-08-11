U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

Global Feed Premix Markets Report 2021-2028: Use as a Single Ingredient Over Multiple Ingredients Driving Growth & Increasing Demand for Compound Animal Feed

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Premix Market by Type, Form, Application - Global Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Feed Premixes Market is expected to reach $12.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the feed premixes' use as a single ingredient over multiple ingredients, increasing demand for compound animal feed, and increased awareness regarding the safety of meat products.

Based on type, the feed premixes market is segmented into combination, vitamin, mineral, amino acids, nucleotide, fiber, nutraceutical, and other premixes. The combination premixes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the feed premixes market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rise in consumption of compound feed, growing demand for vitamin and mineral-enriched foods, and increase in consumer awareness regarding required pet nutrition. However, it is also expected to witness significant growth, as its cost-effective solution to customers and supplying multiple nutrients to animals.

Based on form, the feed premixes market is segmented into powder and liquid. The powder segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the feed premixes market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its advantages over liquid forms, such as better homogeneity, ease of handling, simple transport economics, and better stability of a premix.

Based on application, the feed premixes market is segmented into poultry feed, ruminant feed, swine feed, aquafeed, and other feed applications. The poultry feed segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the feed premixes market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the large demand for poultry feed due to rising poultry meat consumption and poultry farming, especially in developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific and South America.

However, the aquafeed segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing focus on balanced commercial diets that promote optimal fish growth and health, increasing global demand for fish and fish products, and rising growth of the aquaculture industry.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the feed premixes market in 2021. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the growing compound animal feed industry, growing economy, increasing demand for pet food supplementation in emerging and developing countries including India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand, and rising investments from major players in the region.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, form, application, and geography?

  • What is the historical market size for the feed premixes market?

  • What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2021-2028?

  • What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the feed premixes market?

  • Who are the major players in the market, and what share of the market do they hold?

  • Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?

  • How is the competitive landscape for the feed premixes market?

  • What are the recent developments in the feed premixes market?

  • What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

  • What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

  • Who are the local emerging players in the feed premixes market, and how do they compete with the other players?

The key players operating in the feed premixes market are

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.

  • BASF SE

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • Cargill Incorporated

  • Nutreco N.V.

  • InVivo Group

  • Jubilant Pharmova Limited

  • Koninklijke Cooperatie Agrifirm U.A.

  • Dansk Landbrugs Grovvareselskab a.m.b.a.

  • Phibro Animal Health Corporation

  • Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

  • Burkmann Industries Inc.

  • Danish Agro a.m.b.a.

  • De Heus Voeders B.V.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Regional Analysis
3.3. Key Players

4. Market Insights
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Drivers
4.2.1. Use as a Single Ingredient Over Multiple Ingredients
4.2.2. Increasing Demand for Compound Animal Feed
4.2.3. Increased Awareness Regarding the Safety of Meat Products
4.3. Restraints
4.3.1. Regulatory Structure and Intervention
4.3.2. Technical Problems During Storage and Handling Procedures
4.4. Opportunities
4.4.1. Emergence of Developing Countries as Strong Consumers for the Feed Application
4.5. Impact of Covid-19 On the Feed Premix Market
4.6. Market Share Analysis

5. Global Feed Premix Market, by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Combination Premixes
5.3. Vitamin Premixes
5.4. Mineral Premixes
5.5. Amino Acid Premixes
5.6. Nucleotide Premixes
5.7. Fiber Premixes
5.8. Nutraceutical Premixes
5.9. Other Premixes

6. Global Feed Premix Market, by Form
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Powder Form
6.3. Liquid Form

7. Global Feed Premix Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Poultry Feed
7.3. Ruminant Feed
7.4. Swine Feed
7.5. Aqua Feed
7.6. Other Animal Feed

8. Feed Premix Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Key Growth Strategies
9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10. Company Profiles
10.1. Business Overview
10.2. Financial Overview
10.3. Product Portfolio
10..4. Strategic Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3d9fcs

