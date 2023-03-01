Global Feedstocks for the Petrochemical Industry Report 2023: Changing Market Demands, Environmental Priorities, and Technological Breakthroughs Create Growth Opportunities
This study analyzes the competitiveness and dynamics of the various types of feedstocks available for the petrochemical industry, with the intention of revealing how the growing concerns and the subsequent efforts to reduce the use of fossil fuels in transportation and energy industries will impact the availability of fossil-based petrochemical feedstocks.
In the net zero emission (NZE) scenario examined in this study, stakeholders in transportation and energy sectors are expected to reduce emissions through decarbonization, and electrification, among many other energy efficiency levers. The study concludes that stakeholders will evaluate the use of alternate feedstocks to produce petrochemicals in a way that is both sustainable and profitable.
While the emissions in the petrochemical industry can be attributed to processes and feedstocks, this study covers the nature and footprint of feedstocks used in petrochemical production. The energy aspect is covered in Frost & Sullivan's report on decarbonization and associated processes. This analysis includes petrochemicals manufactured from hydrocarbons and from sustainable sources.
Finally, five key trends in the petrochemical industry are examined in this report: fossil-based (conventional) feedstocks, crude-oil to chemicals (COTC), carbon capture and storage (CCUS), recyclates and bio-based feedstocks, according to their degree of advancement, market opportunities, and key challenges in each of these segments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Petrochemicals Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Structure of the Oil and Gas (O&G) Industry - Petrochemicals' Primary Source
Regulatory Landscape
Significance of the Petrochemicals Industry
Global Petrochemicals Market Overview
Geographic Scope
Global Petrochemical Market by Region in 2022
Regional Outlook for Petrochemical Feedstocks
Feedstock Perspective of Petrochemicals
Feedstock Perspective: C1 Stream
Competency of Feedstock (Naphtha Versus Ethane)
Feedstock Competency - Ethylene Production from Different Feedstocks
Evolution of the Petrochemical Industry
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fossil-based Conventional Petrochemical Feedstocks
Fossil-based Conventional Petrochemical Feedstocks - Opportunities
Demand for Plastics - A Key Driver for Petrochemicals?
A Transitioning Petrochemical Ecosystem
Transition to a Higher Yield of Petrochemicals from Crude Oil
Diversification of O&G Majors into Petrochemicals
Threats and Challenges for Fossil-based Petrochemicals
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Crude to Chemicals
Transition from Traditional Refining to COTC Complexes
Integration of Refineries
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CCUS
CCUS - Overview and Introduction
CCUS - Outlook for the Chemical Industry
Captured Carbon Use - Application Segments
CCUS - Projects in Pipeline/Development
LanzaTech - Case Study
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bio-based Petrochemical Feedstocks
Sustainability - The Key Trend Behind Feedstock Usage
The Trend Toward More Integrated Biorefineries
Developments in Bio-based Petrochemical Feedstocks
Neste - Case Study
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Recyclates as Petrochemical Feedstocks
Recyclates Usage as Petrochemical Feedstocks
Recycling Plastic Waste Streams to Petrochemical Feedstocks
Developing Sustainable Feedstock for Petrochemicals
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Strategic Partnerships
Growth Opportunity 2: Integrating Refineries
Growth Opportunity 3: Making Use of Alternate Feedstocks
Growth Opportunity 4: Incentives to Accelerate Technological Advancement
Growth Opportunity 5: Opportunities for Technology Providers
9. Next Steps
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Lanzatech
Neste
