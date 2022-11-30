U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,950.54
    -7.09 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,691.53
    -161.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,016.03
    +32.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,824.79
    -11.76 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.25
    +2.05 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.20
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    +0.37 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0319
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7700
    +0.0220 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1941
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4220
    +0.7880 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,774.68
    +381.32 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.14
    -2.56 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

The Global Female Contraceptive Market is expected to grow by $5142.22 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Female Contraceptive Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the female contraceptive market and it is poised to grow by $5142. 22 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Female Contraceptive Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04338702/?utm_source=GNW
32% during the forecast period. Our report on the female contraceptive market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of innovative marketing strategies, evolving consumer perspectives, and the availability of different methods of contraception.

The female contraceptive market is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online

By Product
• Female contraceptive devices
• Female contraceptive drugs

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing popularity of female condoms as one of the prime reasons driving the female contraceptive market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in IUSs and the high growth of e-commerce platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the female contraceptive market covers the following areas:
• Female contraceptive market sizing
• Female contraceptive market forecast
• Female contraceptive market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading female contraceptive market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Afaxys Pharma LLC, Agile Therapeutics Inc., Amgen Inc., Ansell Ltd., Bayer AG, CooperSurgical Inc., Cupid Ltd., Exeltis USA Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Mayer Laboratories Inc., Medisafe Distribution Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Veru Inc. Also, the female contraceptive market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04338702/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • Vietnamese Tesla Rival Sets Sail for the U.S. Market

    VinFast is shipping 999 of its electric vehicles to California as the Vietnamese company looks for a place in the U.S. market

  • Bank of America’s Bhavana Bartholf on accelerating innovation, leaving Microsoft for new role

    Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp. has tapped Bhavana Bartholf, a former Microsoft executive, as the bank's first chief analytics and innovation officer.

  • When Layoffs Happen at Tech Companies, This Position Is the First to Go

    Few professionals have felt the whiplash more than recruiters as big tech’s long-running hiring boom fades out.

  • OPEC oil output drops in November after cut pledged -survey

    OPEC oil output has fallen in November, led by top exporter Saudi Arabia and other Gulf members, after the wider OPEC+ alliance pledged steep output cuts to support the market amid a worsening economic outlook, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)pumped 29.01 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, the survey found, down 710,000 bpd from October. In September, OPEC output had been the highest since 2020.

  • Oil Rises as US Stockpiles Plunge, Markets Bet on China Reopen

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices rallied as government data showed US stockpiles plunging, while traders accelerated buying amid optimism that China will loosen its Covid restrictions. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItWest Texas Intermediate rose as much as 4%

  • The Big Problem With CrowdStrike Stock

    If you set aside analyst expectations, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is doing just fine. CrowdStrike's customer count expanded by 44% year over year, and 60% of customers are now using at least five of the company's modules. The company did note that sales cycles are getting longer with smaller customers, and that some larger customers are tweaking subscription start dates in ways that push back revenue recognition.

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, says this analyst, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • Cloudflare Raises Prices for the First Time Ever

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has expanded its edge computing network from just five data centers in 2010 to over 275 today. The company's product portfolio has exploded as well, with even its free plan including a long list of features and functionalities. Despite the vast improvements to Cloudflare's platform, the company has kept pricing unchanged over the past 12 years.

  • Europe’s Russian Oil Cap and Ban May Have Unexpected Effect

    Traders are worried that the move will rock the oil market, and that oil prices will spike higher. But it could have the opposite effect.

  • Bitcoin's Last Stand: ECB Staffers Say the Crypto is on 'Road to Irrelevance'

    Crypto regulation can be misunderstood as approval, officials at the European Central Bank said in a blog post explaining the bank's stance on bitcoin.

  • Oil prices rise as data show a third straight weekly drop in U.S. crude inventories

    Oil futures rose Wednesday, finding support after U.S. government data revealed that domestic crude inventories fell by nearly 13 million barrels, down for a third consecutive week, as traders awaited this weekend’s OPEC+ decision on crude production levels. U.S. and global benchmark crude prices are heading for a monthly loss which would be the fifth monthly loss in six months as traders looked for any signs of an easing of China’s COVID restrictions. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery (CL) (CL00) (CLF23) rose $2.71, or 3.4%, to $80.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, on track to settle at the highest since Nov. 22, FactSet data show.

  • Lordstown stock higher as first deliveries begin

    Lordstown Motors, the embattled EV truck maker, finally has some good news to share with the automotive world — and investors. The company’s long-awaited EV pickup, the Endurance, has achieved full homologation, meaning it now complies with safety requirements for sale in the U.S., the company said. In addition, the Endurance has received EPA and CARB (California Air Resources Board) certification, meaning it is now rated by both agencies.

  • SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING PROCESS AND PRELIMINARY GUIDANCE FOR 2023

    Spartan Delta Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX: SDE) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has commenced a formal process to evaluate strategic repositioning alternatives in an effort to enhance shareholder value (the "Repositioning Process").

  • Crypto Lenders’ Woes Worsen as Bitcoin Miners Struggle to Repay Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Beleaguered crypto lenders are being dealt another blow from Bitcoin miners as they weather the aftermath of the FTX collapse. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItMiners, who raised as much as $4 billion from mining-equipment financing when

  • Intra-Cellular Therapies Has My Attention

    Intra-Cellular-Therapies develops treatments for people with neuropsychiatric and neurologic disorders like their medicine for bipolar disease. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of ITCI, below, we can see an improving picture.

  • Better Buy: Dell vs. HP

    PC sales are in the midst of a major pullback, but these high-dividend PC stocks both look quite cheap.

  • One Day, Your Roth IRA Gains Will Equal the Annual Contribution

    The investments held in a Roth individual retirement account (Roth IRA) determine the return, not the interest rate. When you save for retirement in your Roth account, it’s important that you work toward a specific investment goal rather than just maximizing your yearly contributions to minimize your tax bill. If you have not yet determined an investment goal, here is a formula for estimating how much you’ll need in your nest egg to fund the retirement lifestyle that you want.

  • Apple Pay Tops PayPal This Holiday Season. It’s Adding Users at a ‘Rapid’ Pace.

    Mobile payment adoption at Apple is up 52% globally year-over-year in November, while it has fallen 8% at its rival.

  • Disney buys MLB's stake in streaming firm BAMTech for $900 million

    Disney earlier this month purchased the remaining stake in BAMTech from Major League Baseball for $900 million, the company said in a SEC filing. Previous to the transaction, streaming technology services provider BAMTech was owned 85% by Disney and 15% by Major League Baseball (MLB).