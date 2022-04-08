Global Feminine Protection (Sanitary Pads, Tampons & Pantyliner) Market Report 2022-2025: Focus on US, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China and Latin America

Company Logo

Global Feminine Protection Market

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Feminine Protection Market: Analysis By Product (Sanitary Pads, Tampons & Pantyliner), By Region (US, Europe, APAC and LATAM) Size & Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an analysis of the global feminine protection market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value and by region. The report also provides the analysis of the global feminine protection market of the US, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China and Latin America regions.

Feminine hygiene considered some special areas for personal hygiene. Maintaining appropriate hygiene for intimate area is one of the significant factors in female reproductive health, sexual health and quality of life. Feminine hygiene can further be categorized into: Feminine Protection and Intimate Care.



Feminine protection includes hygiene absorbent products which are engineered to absorb and retain menstrual blood or others emanating from vagina without causing any leakage. The feminine protection segment can be classified into three major categories - sanitary pads, tampons and Pantyliner.



The intimate care is separate from the regular hygiene routine, that include the proper cleaning of intimate area without upsetting the pH balance and therefore help to avoid vaginal infections such as bacterial vaginosis (BV). The major types of intimate care products are: douches, intimate wash and sprays, and feminine wipes.



The global feminine protection market is expected to increase at high growth rates in the coming years. The global feminine protection market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing global female population, increasing disposable income, increase in urban population, growth in e-commerce, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global feminine protection market has also been forecasted till the year 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Procter & Gamble (P&G), Edgewell Personal Care Co., Unicharm Corporation and Kimberly-Clark Corporation are some of the key players operating in the global feminine protection market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Feminine Hygiene: An Overview

2.2 Feminine Protection: An Overview

2.2.1 Sanitary Pads/Sanitary Towels

2.2.2 Tampons

2.2.3 Pantyliner

2.3 Intimate Care: An Overview

2.3.1 Douches

2.3.2 Intimate Wash And Sprays

2.3.3 Feminine Wipes

2.4 Advantages & Disadvantages Of Feminine Protection Products



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Feminine Protection Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Feminine Protection Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Feminine Protection Market by Penetration

3.1.3 Global Feminine Protection Market by Region (China, the US, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Rest of the World)

3.1.4 Global Sanitary Pads Market by Region (China, the US and Others)

3.1.5 Global Organic Menstrual Pads Market by Growth Rate

3.2 Global Feminine Protection Market: Product Analysis

3.2.1 Global Feminine Protection Market by Products (Sanitary Pads, Tampons, Panty Liner and Others)

3.2.2 Global Sanitary Pad Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Tampons Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Pantyliner Market by Value



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 The US Feminine Protection Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Feminine Protection Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Feminine Protection Market by Volume

4.1.3 The US Feminine Protection Market by Per Capita Spending

4.2 Europe Feminine Protection Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Western Europe Feminine Protection Market by Value

4.2.2 Eastern Europe Feminine Protection Market by Value

4.2.3 Europe Feminine Protection Market by Volume

4.2.4 Europe Feminine Protection Market by Average Revenue Per Capita

4.3 China Feminine Protection Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 China Feminine Protection Market by Value

4.3.2 China Sanitary Protection Market by Consumption

4.3.3 China Feminine Protection Market by Average Monthly Usage

4.3.4 China Feminine Protection Market by Per Capita Spending

4.3.5 China Feminine Sanitary Product by Y-O-Y Growth Rate

4.4 Latin America Feminine Protection Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Feminine Protection Market by Value



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Feminine Protection Market by Players

5.1.1 Global Feminine Protection Market Share by Player

5.1.2 Global Feminine Protection Market Players Comparison

5.2 China Feminine Protection Market: Player Analysis

5.2.1 China Feminine Protection Market Share by Players

5.2.2 China Sanitary Pads Market Share by Players

5.3 China Feminine Protection Market Players by Product Segments



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Business Overview

6.2 Financial Overview

6.3 Business Strategy

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xoxpw

