U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,506.75
    +10.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,589.00
    +99.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,575.75
    +39.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,009.30
    +3.30 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.55
    +0.52 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.90
    -2.90 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.28
    -0.82 (-3.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3039
    -0.0037 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.0920
    +0.1220 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,737.94
    +337.43 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.70
    +17.04 (+1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,624.11
    +72.30 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Global Feminine Protection (Sanitary Pads, Tampons & Pantyliner) Market Report 2022-2025: Focus on US, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China and Latin America

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Feminine Protection Market

Global Feminine Protection Market
Global Feminine Protection Market

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Feminine Protection Market: Analysis By Product (Sanitary Pads, Tampons & Pantyliner), By Region (US, Europe, APAC and LATAM) Size & Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an analysis of the global feminine protection market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value and by region. The report also provides the analysis of the global feminine protection market of the US, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China and Latin America regions.

Feminine hygiene considered some special areas for personal hygiene. Maintaining appropriate hygiene for intimate area is one of the significant factors in female reproductive health, sexual health and quality of life. Feminine hygiene can further be categorized into: Feminine Protection and Intimate Care.

Feminine protection includes hygiene absorbent products which are engineered to absorb and retain menstrual blood or others emanating from vagina without causing any leakage. The feminine protection segment can be classified into three major categories - sanitary pads, tampons and Pantyliner.

The intimate care is separate from the regular hygiene routine, that include the proper cleaning of intimate area without upsetting the pH balance and therefore help to avoid vaginal infections such as bacterial vaginosis (BV). The major types of intimate care products are: douches, intimate wash and sprays, and feminine wipes.

The global feminine protection market is expected to increase at high growth rates in the coming years. The global feminine protection market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing global female population, increasing disposable income, increase in urban population, growth in e-commerce, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global feminine protection market has also been forecasted till the year 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Procter & Gamble (P&G), Edgewell Personal Care Co., Unicharm Corporation and Kimberly-Clark Corporation are some of the key players operating in the global feminine protection market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Feminine Hygiene: An Overview
2.2 Feminine Protection: An Overview
2.2.1 Sanitary Pads/Sanitary Towels
2.2.2 Tampons
2.2.3 Pantyliner
2.3 Intimate Care: An Overview
2.3.1 Douches
2.3.2 Intimate Wash And Sprays
2.3.3 Feminine Wipes
2.4 Advantages & Disadvantages Of Feminine Protection Products

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Feminine Protection Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Feminine Protection Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Feminine Protection Market by Penetration
3.1.3 Global Feminine Protection Market by Region (China, the US, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Rest of the World)
3.1.4 Global Sanitary Pads Market by Region (China, the US and Others)
3.1.5 Global Organic Menstrual Pads Market by Growth Rate
3.2 Global Feminine Protection Market: Product Analysis
3.2.1 Global Feminine Protection Market by Products (Sanitary Pads, Tampons, Panty Liner and Others)
3.2.2 Global Sanitary Pad Market by Value
3.2.3 Global Tampons Market by Value
3.2.4 Global Pantyliner Market by Value

4. Regional Analysis
4.1 The US Feminine Protection Market: An Analysis
4.1.1 The US Feminine Protection Market by Value
4.1.2 The US Feminine Protection Market by Volume
4.1.3 The US Feminine Protection Market by Per Capita Spending
4.2 Europe Feminine Protection Market: An Analysis
4.2.1 Western Europe Feminine Protection Market by Value
4.2.2 Eastern Europe Feminine Protection Market by Value
4.2.3 Europe Feminine Protection Market by Volume
4.2.4 Europe Feminine Protection Market by Average Revenue Per Capita
4.3 China Feminine Protection Market: An Analysis
4.3.1 China Feminine Protection Market by Value
4.3.2 China Sanitary Protection Market by Consumption
4.3.3 China Feminine Protection Market by Average Monthly Usage
4.3.4 China Feminine Protection Market by Per Capita Spending
4.3.5 China Feminine Sanitary Product by Y-O-Y Growth Rate
4.4 Latin America Feminine Protection Market: An Analysis
4.4.1 Latin America Feminine Protection Market by Value

5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 Global Feminine Protection Market by Players
5.1.1 Global Feminine Protection Market Share by Player
5.1.2 Global Feminine Protection Market Players Comparison
5.2 China Feminine Protection Market: Player Analysis
5.2.1 China Feminine Protection Market Share by Players
5.2.2 China Sanitary Pads Market Share by Players
5.3 China Feminine Protection Market Players by Product Segments

6. Company Profiles
6.1 Business Overview
6.2 Financial Overview
6.3 Business Strategy

  • Procter & Gamble (P&G)

  • Edgewell Personal Care Co.

  • Unicharm Corporation

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xoxpw

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Why Tilray Shares Dropped 10.1% on Thursday

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canadian cannabis company, saw its shares drop 10.1% on Thursday. Investors likely took profits after Tilray got a bump on Wednesday following its third-quarter earnings report, which contained mostly good news. More importantly, Tilray reported net income of $52.5 million compared to a loss of $273.52 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 compared to a loss of $1.03 per share.

  • ‘Time Correction’ Will Maximize Stock Anguish, Top Manager Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the stock market’s rapid-fire reaction to the news. It’s just the beginning of the first real slog in years, one that will hand a comeuppance to passive investors who once thought the only way for prices to go was up.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Will

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares reached $500,000 last month, and have stayed above that level since. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies a

  • TSMC Sales Soar to Record on Demand for Smartphones, Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and cars, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed N

  • Alibaba Stock Deserves a Better Price Target, but It’s Still a ‘Sell,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Tuesday was a bad news, good news kind of a day for investors in Chinese large-cap tech titan Alibaba Group (BABA). Bad news first: JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao reduced his bank's forecast for Alibaba's revenue in calendar years 2022 and 2023, shaving off 2% this year, and 5% next. Yao also cut his "non-GAAP EPS estimates" for Alibaba by 9% in 2022, and by a whopping 22% in 2023, reflecting "more cautious assumptions of cost optimization efforts and the de-leveraging of business scale." GAAP earnin

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • IRS May Close This RMD Loophole

    Most Americans have at least heard of a 401(k) plan, but there is another tax-advantaged workplace retirement plan out there - the 403(b). A 403(b) operates similarly to a 401(k), but is generally only available to public sector employees and … Continue reading → The post IRS May Close This RMD Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Costco Climbs, but This Space Stock Is Really Blasting Off

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) initially moved higher, only to give up those gains and fall almost 1.5% before recovering somewhat. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) posted solid advances that outpaced the rest of the Nasdaq-100 Index Thursday afternoon. Costco shares were up by more than 3.5% on Thursday afternoon.

  • 10 Stocks US Senators Are Selling

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that US senators are selling. If you want to see more stocks that were recently sold by US senators, click 5 Stocks US Senators Are Selling. Investors often seek to replicate the returns of House members and senators, since it is usually assumed that politicians are privy to […]

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Fall as Tencent Shuts Game Streaming Site

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks slid for a third day as Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s decision to shut its game streaming service further hurt sentiment in a sector already bogged down by regulatory risks. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to

  • Russia's central bank says it will stop buying gold at a fixed price

    On March 25, the bank had said it would buy gold at a fixed price of 5,000 roubles a gram until June 30. Russia is one of the world's biggest gold producers, but the country's refiners were barred from selling bullion into the London market, the world's largest, after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February.

  • Shell blames oil, gas margin calls for billions in cash outflows

    Shell said on Thursday it diverted $7 billion of its cash flows partly to cover hefty oil and gas margin calls, becoming the first company to publicly acknowledge the pressure commodities traders have faced in 2022 from extreme price rises and volatility. Shell, together with other majors, utility companies, trading houses and banks, signed a letter in March urging governments and financial institutions such as central banks to set up an emergency liquidity mechanism to help energy markets cope with the extreme volatility caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • AMC Stock Goes on a Wild Round Trip to Nowhere

    The 45% share price surge the multiplex operator experienced on Monday of last week has essentially evaporated just seven trading days later.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet Through 2026

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have dominated. According to consensus revenue estimates from Wall Street, the following three companies should be among the fastest-growing stocks on the planet through 2026. Perhaps it's no surprise that one of the hottest initial public offerings of 2021, electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), is expected to be one of the stock market's fastest-growing stocks over the next five years.