The Global Femoral Head Prostheses Market is expected to grow by $ 538.96 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period

Global Femoral Head Prostheses Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the femoral head prostheses market and it is poised to grow by $ 538. 96 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.

38% during the forecast period. Our report on the femoral head prostheses market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of hip replacement surgeries.

The femoral head prostheses market analysis includes material segment and geographic landscape.



The femoral head prostheses market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Ceramic femoral head prostheses

• Metal femoral head prostheses

• Ceramicised metal femoral head prostheses



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing focus on robotic hip replacement surgeries as one of the prime reasons driving the femoral head prostheses market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for femoral head prostheses of 28 mm or lesser and an increasing number of femoral head replacement procedures will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the femoral head prostheses market covers the following areas:

• Femoral head prostheses market sizing

• Femoral head prostheses market forecast

• Femoral head prostheses market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading femoral head prostheses market vendors that include Altimed JSC, Amplitude SAS, Baumer Holding AG, Corentec Co. Ltd., Corin Group Plc, Exactech Inc., Gruppo Bioimpianti Srl, Johnson and Johnson, Limacorporate Spa, Medacta Group SA, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Ortho Development Corp, Shanghai Ketai Medical Device Co. Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Surgival Co., SurgTech Inc., TST Medical Tools San. and Tic. Ltd. Sti. Kurtkoy Sanayi Mah, Wuhan Yijiabao Biological Materials Co. Ltd., Zimed Healthcare Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the femoral head prostheses market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

