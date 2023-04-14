Global Fencing Market Report 2023: Increasing Population and Surge in Real Estate Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fencing Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fencing Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

CertainTeed

PLY Gem

Bekaert

BetaFence

Ameristar Perimeter Security

Long Fence

Gregory Industries

A1 Fence Products

Specrail

Jerith

The rise in commercial and residential building projects is increasing the demand for fencing. Increasing demand for reliable and durable fencing systems in the building has led to developments and innovations in manufacturing. The residential segment is witnessing growth in terms of new construction and renovations across the globe. It has been the driving force for the overall fencing market globally.



In the past few years, the Global Fencing market experienced a huge change under the influence of COVID-19. North America holds a leading share because of the rising industrial and residential construction projects in the region. Europe trails North America in terms of market share. Developed infrastructure and an increased thrust on security and safety have served to propel the market in Europe.



Another factor boosting the market in the region is the constant thrust on product innovation by manufacturing companies to suit the specific needs of their customers.

Overall, the markets in North America and Europe are being filliped with the need to protect pets and also better bulwark against thefts and other forms of crime. The demand for renovation and retrofit projects is relatively high across Europe. Government-funded projects are focused on high-cost efficiency, thus increasing the demand for plastic fences.



Asia-Pacific is a promising market for fencing. Comprising the fastest-developing countries in the world, including China and India, the region is expected to witness considerable investor attention.

Hurdles in the form of trade wars and economic slowdown do prevail in Asia-Pacific, mainly in China and India. Low domestic demand in India is driving the cuts in investments and production across the country. Also, the manufacturing sector in India has taken a toll, owing to several other economic factors of the country.



Fencing Market Trends

Increase in demand for other fencing materials



The increasing incidents of security breaches are promoting the need for safety and security. The growing industrialization is expected to drive the market demand over the forecast period. The increasing popularity of substitutes and demand for beautified residential fences may offer new opportunities.

Growing safety and security concerns are driving the demand for metal fencing in public places, government properties, and commercial buildings. The comparatively lower cost of plastic fences is expected to give them an advantage over other fencing materials. They are also lightweight and can be easily installed without any professional assistance. Wood fences stay unaffected for many years if properly maintained. The wooden fences are predominant in areas close to forests.



This statistic illustrates the value of iron and steel wires used for fencing imported globally into United Kingdom from 2013 to 2020, in thousand British pounds. In the period of consideration, the import values of these goods fluctuated. The peak was recorded in 2013 when approximately 5.3 million British pounds of iron and steel wires used for fencing were imported by United Kingdom.



Increasing global population and surge in real estate boosting fencing market



The world's population is continuously rising and has nearly tripled since 1950. In 2020, the total world population was 7.75 billion people. Mainly due to the rapid growth of developing countries, the human population will continue to grow in the coming decades.

The construction industry has always been one of the top revenue-generating industries worldwide. New construction technologies and demand for independent houses have been increasing lately. The cost of building new houses and materials used for construction are raising due to inflation which is the main reason people are trying to build their own houses as early as possible since the prices are increasing rapidly.



Consumers are highly conscious of home repair, maintenance, and improvement activities. As remodeling has continued to proliferate over recent years, with increasing housing sales and remodeling contractors, fences are also gaining popularity since they improve the house's beauty and warrant its security and safety. As a result of an increase in the number of constructions, the demand for fencing for the new constructions can also increase in the forecast years. As demand for new houses is increasing, there is an increase in demand for house decorations and security.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Technological Trends

4.3 Insights on Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Government Regulations

4.5 Insights on Materials Used for Fencing

4.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Wood Fencing

6.1.2 Metal Fencing

6.1.3 Others

6.2 By End User

6.2.1 Residential

6.2.2 Agricultural

6.2.3 Military & Defense

6.2.4 Government

6.2.5 Petroleum & Chemicals

6.2.6 Mining

6.2.7 Energy & Power

6.2.8 Warehouse

6.2.9 Other End-Users

6.3 By Geography



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Overview

7.2 Company Profiles



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



9 APPENDIX



