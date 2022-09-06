The Global Ferric Chloride Market is expected to grow by $ 155.76 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Ferric Chloride Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the ferric chloride market and it is poised to grow by $ 155. 76 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

17% during the forecast period. Our report on the ferric chloride market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in demand for wastewater reuse, government encouraging growth, and high demand from the industrial sector.

The ferric chloride market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The ferric chloride market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Water and wastewater treatment

• PCB

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the spot basis pricing preference for ferric chloride as one of the prime reasons driving the ferric chloride market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of ferric chloride in PCBs and water treatment will remain the key application for ferric chloride will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ferric chloride market covers the following areas:

• Ferric chloride market sizing

• Ferric chloride market forecast

• Ferric chloride market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ferric chloride market vendors that include 3V Tech S.p.A., Acuro Organics Ltd, BASF SE, BPS Products Pvt. Ltd., Chemifloc Ltd, Feralco AB, Huizhou 3R Environmental Chemical Co, Kemira Oyj, Malay Sino Chemical Industries Sdn Bhd, Nissan Chemical Corp., Prime Chemicals, PVS Chemicals Inc., Real MetalChem Pvt. Ltd., SC Chimcomplex SA Borzesti, SIDRA Wasserchemie GmbH, Sukha Chemical Industries, Tessenderlo Group NV, Vinayak Industries, VWR International LLC, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. Also, the ferric chloride market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

