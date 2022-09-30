Global Ferroelectric RAM Market Trends, Opportunity and Forecast Report 2022-2027 Featuring Fujitsu, Infineon Technologies, IBM, LAPIS Semiconductor, Samsung, & Texas Instruments

Company Logo

Global Ferroelectric RAM Market

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ferroelectric RAM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ferroelectric RAM market reached a value of US$ 301.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 370.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Significant growth in the information technology (IT) industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Furthermore, the widespread adoption of electronic handheld devices is also driving the market growth. Smart meter manufacturers are also adopting FRAM to operate battery-powered wireless sensors to increase the operational life and minimize the overall maintenance costs. This, in turn, is further strengthening the market growth

. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and cloud computing solutions with connected devices, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Modern FRAM is being used for applications that require continuous, high-frequency and highly reliable data logging for the test and measurement of factory equipment and non-volatile data capture of industrial processes.

Other factors, including increasing industrial automation, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the global ferroelectric RAM market in 2021?

What is the expected growth rate of the global ferroelectric RAM market during 2022-2027?

What are the key factors driving the global ferroelectric RAM market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ferroelectric RAM market?

What is the breakup of the global ferroelectric RAM market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the global ferroelectric RAM market based on the application?

What are the key regions in the global ferroelectric RAM market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global ferroelectric RAM market?

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)

Infineon Technologies AG

International Business Machines Corporation

LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd. (Rohm Semiconductor)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Type:

Serial Memory

Parallel Memory

Others

Breakup by Application:

Mass Storage

Embedded Storage

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Security Systems

Energy Meters

Smart Cards

Consumer Electronics

Wearable Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

