Global Ferrosilicon Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Ferrosilicon - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Ferrosilicon - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 20; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 1197
Companies: 39 - Players covered include China National BlueStar (Group) Co., Ltd.; Elkem AS; Ferroglobe PLC; The Rima Group; M & M Alloys Limited; Imexsar; Sinoferro Dense Medium Powders Limited; Anyang Xinchuang Metallurgy Material Co., Ltd.; DMS Powders (Pty) Ltd; Westbrook Resources Ltd; Eurasian Resources Group; Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited (FACOR); Mechel PAO; Finnfjord AS and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Application (Deoxidizer, Inoculants, Other Applications); End-Use (Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast Iron, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Ferrosilicon Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2026
Ferrosilicon is an alloy of silicon, iron, coke, and coal. It is primarily used in cast iron and steel applications owing to its superior properties such as hardness, high strength, and resistance to high temperatures and corrosion. Close to 90% of ferrosilicon is used in producing steel and iron. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by growing demand for ferrosilicon as an inoculant and deoxidizer across several end-use industries. Electrical steel, which is also known as silicon steel, utilizes considerable amount of ferrosilicon and silicon to enhance steel's electrical properties such as resistivity. Increasing demand for electrical steel in manufacturing motors, transformers and other power generating devices is expected to boost the demand for ferrosilicon. Automotive bodies, structural supports and bridges are required to last long without undergoing corrosion. Hence, several companies have been preferring ferrosilicon in automobile and construction for long lasting quality. Increasing demand for electronics and rapid industrialization have been resulting in a surge in the use of ferrosilicon. Alloying ferrosilicon with other metals makes it useful in producing semiconductors, which are in great demand by the electronics industry.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ferrosilicon estimated at US$9.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period. Deoxidizer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inoculants segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.9% share of the global Ferrosilicon market. The growing need for deoxidization of various ferrous alloys in steel manufacturing process, as well as in the processing industry is expected to favor growth prospects for Deoxidizer segment. By adding inoculants to iron, the risk of gas formation, dross formation tendency, metal interface defects and micro shrinkage is reduced, which in turn contributes to high demand of inoculants in the manufacture of gray as well as duct iron.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $464.1 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2026
The Ferrosilicon market in the U.S. is estimated at US$464.1 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 4.87% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the leading market for ferrosilicon riding on its status as the leading producer of steel across the world. Growth is being driven by the construction and automotive industries across Asia-Pacific specifically in India and China.

By End-Use, Carbon & Alloy Steel Segment to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2026
Globally, manufacturers of alloyed, stainless steel and carbon steel represent the major buyers of ferrosilicon. The rising demand for ferrosilicon as oxidizer in carbon as well as other alloy steel production activities is expected to fuel market growth. In the global Carbon & Alloy Steel (End-Use) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.8 Billion will reach a projected size of US$4.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$714.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 2.9% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ferrosilicon-market-to-reach-10-8-billion-by-2026--301494109.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

