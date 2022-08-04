U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

Global Fertigation and Chemigation Market Report 2022: Minimal Fertilizer Wastage and Consequent Protection from Increasing Fertilizer Prices for Farmers Fueling Demand

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Fertigation and Chemigation Market

Global Fertigation and Chemigation Market
Global Fertigation and Chemigation Market

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertigation and Chemigation Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fertigation and chemigation market size was estimated to be at $11,599.0 million in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.45% and reach $18,968.6 million by 2027. The growth in the global fertigation and chemigation market is expected to be driven by factors such as high nutrient uptake and increased yield.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Fertigation, which involves applying fertilizer with irrigation water, allows the application of small amounts of fertilizer at a time, creating flexibility in the frequency of fertigation. On the other hand, chemigation is a more controlled and regulated process compared to fertigation due to the nature of chemicals such as fungicides, pesticides, insecticides, etc., used in it.

Impact

  • Fertigation technique increases the crop yield with reduced fertilizer usage. Fertigation includes putting fertilizer in the moist soil area (where roots grow) and applying fertilizer frequently in small doses, resulting in increased fertilizer efficiency and reduced leaching, resulting in better tree growth, higher yield, and excellent fruit quality with less fertilizer use.

  • Fertigation helps to reduce the fertilizer cost with reduced fertilizer use. It also helps tackle soil erosion by using minimal water compared to traditional irrigation practices. It prevents fertilizer leakage due to excessive water supply or heavy rainfall.

Market Segmentation
by Crop

  • Vegetables

  • Fruits

  • Others

by End Use

  • Agriculture

  • Horticulture

  • Greenhouse

  • Others

by Technique

  • Drip

  • Others

by Input

  • Fertilizers

  • Insecticides

  • Fungicides

  • Others

Recent Developments in Global Fertigation and Chemigation Market

  • In April 2022, the world's leading provider of fluid management solutions, Aliaxis, announced that it had signed an investment agreement with CropX, an Ag-Tech solution leader, to collaborate on data-driven precision irrigation through this partnership.

  • In January 2022, Agri-Inject entered a strategic partnership with Sentinel Fertigation with the aim of connecting N-Time with ReflexCONNECT variable rate injection pumping systems.

  • In June 2021, Hunter Industries launched a wireless flow monitor. This flow monitor is designed for Hydrawise smart irrigation system. This product will reduce material and labor costs.

  • In September 2018, Jain Irrigation announced the acquisition of the U.S.-based smart irrigation company ETwater. This acquisition was to increase the company's presence in the U.S. and help the company to reduce water waste in landscape irrigation.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations
Drivers:

  • High Nutrient Utilization Efficiency through Fertigation Compared to Other Methods

  • No Labor Requirement

  • Minimum Requirement of Water

  • Minimal Fertilizer Wastage and Consequent Protection from Increasing Fertilizer Prices for Farmers

Challenges:

  • High Initial Infrastructure Cost

  • Lack of Awareness Regarding Fertigation in Emerging and Underdeveloped Countries

Opportunities

  • Increasing Food Demand Owing to Rapidly Growing Population

  • Increasing Automation and Sensor Usage in Agriculture

  • Growth in Controlled Environment Agriculture

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Application

3 Product

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

Companies Mentioned

  • Autogrow

  • CALSENSE

  • Finolex Plasson

  • Galcon

  • Greentech India

  • Hunter Industries

  • Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

  • Lindsay Corporation

  • Netafim

  • Orbit Irrigation Products LLC

  • Rain Bird Corporation

  • Rivulis

  • Agri-Inject

  • The Toro Company

  • Valmont Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bgizan

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


