The Global Fertility Services Market is expected to grow by $ 5.27 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

Global Fertility Services Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the fertility services market and it is poised to grow by $ 5. 27 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fertility Services Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05968402/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the fertility services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of late parenthood, increase in fertility tourism, and rising number of fertility clinics. In addition, the rising prevalence of late parenthood is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fertility services market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



The fertility services market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Treatment services

• Testing and storage services

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising cases of prostate cancer as one of the prime reasons driving the fertility services market growth during the next few years. Also, rising number of sperm donors at sperm banks and growing online promotions of fertility services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fertility services market covers the following areas:

• Fertility services market sizing

• Fertility services market forecast

• Fertility services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fertility services market vendors that include Anecova SA, CRITEX GmbH, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Instituto Bernabeu SL, INVO Bioscience Inc, Merck KGaA, Monash IVF Group, The Cooper Companies Inc., Virtus Health Ltd., and Vitrolife AB. Also, the fertility services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05968402/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



