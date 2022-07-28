The Global Fertility Testing Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 153.91 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Fertility Testing Devices Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the fertility testing devices market and it is poised to grow by $ 153. 91 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

New York, July 28, 2022

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the fertility testing devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising median age of first-time pregnancies in women, the growing importance of fertility testing devices, and the high adoption of basal body temperature monitors.

The fertility testing devices market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The fertility testing devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Ovulation predictor kits

• Fertility monitors

• Male fertility testing devices



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the easy availability of fertility testing devices on E-commerce sites as one of the prime reasons driving the fertility testing devices market growth during the next few years. Also, increased efficiency of fertility testing devices and implementation of organic and inorganic strategies by market players will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fertility testing devices market covers the following areas:

• Fertility testing devices market sizing

• Fertility testing devices market forecast

• Fertility testing devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fertility testing devices market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AdvaCare Pharma, Alfa Scientific Designs Inc, Ava AG, Babystart Ltd., bioZhena Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Geratherm Medical AG, Get Stix Inc., Medical Electronic Systems LLC, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., PREGMATE, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Quanovate Tech Inc., Quidel Corp., Samplytics Technologies Pvt Ltd., Tempdrop Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., UEBE Medical GmbH, and Valley Electronics AG. Also, the fertility testing devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

