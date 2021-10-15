U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

Global Fertilizer Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $323,375.0 Million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021-2028 - Exclusive Report [225-Pages] by Research Dive

Research Dive
·4 min read

The global fertilizer market is anticipated to witness a remarkable growth during the forecast period, owing to the importance of fertilizers in crop growth so as to cater the increasing demand for food among the growing population around the globe. The inorganic type sub-segment is expected to be most profitable. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate in the global industry.

New York, USA, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to report published by Research Dive, the global fertilizer market is expected to generate a revenue of $323,375.0 million by 2028, growing exponentially at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2021-2028). The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Access to Exclusive PDF Sample Report Here! @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/6194

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Fertilizers play a significant role in maximizing the productivity of the crop by enhancing the fertility of the soil, thereby, aiding in the crop growth. Increasing population and rapid urbanization has substantially increased the demand for food around the globe. These factors are expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Restraints: Increase in pollution due to unconstrained use of fertilizers is expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Increasing prevalence of organic fertilizers due to its various properties like soil nutrients enhancement, improved water retention capacity, and reduction in need for pesticides are expected to create tremendous opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into various segments based on type, form, application, and region.

Type: Inorganic Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

The inorganic sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $186,167.5 million during the forecast period. Inorganic fertilizers contain nutrient rich salts such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and so on that quickly breaks down or dissolves, making it quickly available to the plants. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Form: Solid Sub-segment to be Most Beneficial

The solid sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $200,943.9 million during the forecast period. Solid fertilizers are highly economical and convenient to store, as they maintain their state which is important in cold regions. This factor is expected to bolster the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Checkout How COVID-19 impacts the Fertilizer Market. Click Here to Schedule a Call to Speak our Expert Analyst for Triangulate with your own data @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/6194

Application: Agriculture Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

The agriculture sub-segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $130,795.8 million during the forecast period. Significant surge in population, globalization, and urbanization around the world has subsequently increased the demand for food. This factor is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Region: Asia Pacific Region Expected to Dominate the Market

The Asia Pacific Region is expected to grow exponentially with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Availability of massive agricultural lands and high consumption of fertilizers in this region are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. China, India, and Indonesia are the major countries with the highest consumption of fertilizers in the Asia Pacific region.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 had adversely impacted the global fertilizer market, owing to the lockdowns that were prevalent in various countries across the globe. Stringent restriction imposed by the government on import and export significantly disrupted the supply chain and distribution channel of the fertilizer industry. Thus, the pandemic has had a negative impact on the global fertilizer market.

Request for Fertilizer Market Report Customization & Get 10% Discount on this Report@ https://www.researchdive.com/request-for-customization/6194

Key Players of the Market

The prominent players of the market include

  1. Yara International

  2. Uralkali

  3. Nutrien Ltd

  4. ICL Group Ltd

  5. EuroChem Group

  6. The Mosaic Company

  7. OCP Group S.A

  8. Haifa Group

  9. K+S Aktiengesellschaft

  10. Syngenta AG, and many more.

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in September 2021, Yara International ASA, a Norwegian chemical company, acquired Ecolan Oy, a Finnish producer of recycled fertilizers, so as to maximize Yara’s presence in the fertilizer market by expanding its organic fertilizer business.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

In Addition, the report having some numorus point about the leading Business Manufactures, Like, SWOT analysis, Product Portfolio, Finanical Status - Inquire to Get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report

Contact: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com


