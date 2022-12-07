The Global Fertilizer Spreader Sales to Get a Boost. According to Arizton More than 755,000 Units to be Sold by 2028. Mounted Fertilizer Spreader to Witness Tremendous Demand.
CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the fertilizer spreader market will grow at a CAGR of 4.37% from 2022-2028. Development of smart and autonomous spreaders, increased food consumption & population growth, and fiscal support to farmers through loans & subsidies are some of the latest trends in the market. A new frontier of innovation emerged as agriculture met digital technologies, opening various paths to smart agriculture in the future. GPS and remote sensing make farming more accurate and productive, thereby gaining high traction in the fertilizer spreader market.
The U.S. fertilizer spreader sales grew by approximately 10.3%, and the mounted type of spreader segment enjoyed high growth compared to 2020. Good business turnover among hobby and livestock farmers was one of the factors driving the steady growth of the mounted type of fertilizer spreader segment. The MEA and Latin America still have negligible farm mechanization, and vendors can explore these regions with a portfolio of mounted and trailed spreaders suitable for the specific regions. The fertilizer spreader market is in the growth stage, and manufacturers are looking for capacity augmentation in key countries.
The mounted fertilizer spreader segment generated the highest sales in almost all global regions. This segment mainly includes fertilizer spreaders mounted on trucks or tractors. The mounted fertilizer spreader and solid fertilizer type segments account for most of the development of the North American fertilizer spreader market. The mounted fertilizer spreader segment shipments are expected to reach 393.1 thousand units in 2028.
Fertilizer Spreader Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
755.6 thousand Units
Market Size (2022)
584.7 thousand Units
CAGR (2022-2028)
4.37 %
Base Year
2022
Historic Year
2020-2021
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segments
Mounting Type, Fertilizer Type, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
Largest Market
Asia-Pacific
Key Leading Countries
US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, India, China, New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, and South Africa
Key Vendors
AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, Kuhn Group, Amazonen-Werke, Adams Fertilizer Equipment, Eurospand Cavallo, CEA AGRIMIX, Montag Mfg, Salford Group, Cleris, Takakita, Enorossi, Vervaet, and Kuxmann
Market Dynamics
· Development of smart & autonomous spreaders
· Increased food consumption & population growth
· Fiscal support to farmers through loans & subsidies
· Increased farm mechanization
Page Number
191
Population growth directly affects the demand for food items as the number of mouths to feed increases. Global food production will likely increase by 70% by 2050 to feed an additional 2.2 billion people. Developing countries need to double their food production. An additional 200 million tons of meat and one billion tons of cereals will be required to produce per annum by 2050. This projects the intensity of technical advances and innovations required in the coming years. Fertilizer spreaders, the muscle of modern agriculture, will play a vital part in global food production during the forecast period. This, in turn, causes the demand for the fertilizer spreader market to be fueling rapidly.
AGCO Corporation, Deere & Co., CNH Industrial, Kuhn Group are the major global fertilizer spreader market vendors. The competition among these leading players on the global stage is high. Several players offer various agricultural equipment to achieve economies of scale. Most players follow the acquisition strategy. Vendors are using innovative market models to accelerate growth and concentrate on expanding their portfolios. Many foreign players are expected to expand their market presence, particularly in the developing countries of APAC and Europe, to gain more market share during the forecast period. Improvements in global economic conditions will boost demand expansion, making it an enticing time to introduce new products.
Farm Mechanizations to Boost the Market Demand
Prominent and emerging countries across the globe are witnessing a high rate of farm mechanization; however, the level of mechanization varies among geographical regions. In agricultural countries such as India, China, and the US, there is a need to implement advanced technology to increase production and net incomes due to high growth in the countries. These countries are also adopting farm mechanization at a faster rate. Fertilizer spreaders used on the farm generally account for some of the significant parts of mechanization in the country. In 2021, China and India were the largest fertilizer spreader market in terms of sales in APAC. According to the World Bank, more than 50% of the population will migrate to cities by 2050. This migration will drastically affect the workforce engaged in the agriculture sector, further boosting the contribution of farm mechanization.
Key Company Profiles
AGCO Corporation
CNH Industrial
Deere & Company
Kuhn Group
Amazone Werke
Adams Fertilizer Equipment
Eurospand Cavallo
CEA AGRIMIX
Montag Mfg
Salford Group
Cleris
Takakita
Enorossi
Vervaet
Kuxmann
Market Segmentation Analysis
Mounting
Mounted
Trailed
Self-propelled
Fertilizer
Solid
Liquid
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Market Research Report
Hedge Trimmer Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global hedge trimmer market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.67 billion by 2027. The increasing government initiatives in developing countries to expand garden areas, grasslands and parklands are boosting the green acreage across city centers, horticulture, and landscaping industries, and the initiation of green roofs in developed economies is one of the key contributors to the hedge trimmer market.
Garden Tiller Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global garden tiller market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027. The advent of the garden tiller and IoT adoption are projected to impact the business significantly. The garden tiller market is propelling a revolution as smart robotic tillers install many features preferred by gardeners in the commercial sector. The theme parks, sports stadiums, and other garden sectors are expelling this tiller market. Also, garden product vendors are working to incorporate the latest technology, bringing innovation in electric corded tillers to replace traditional ones.
Garden Hand Tools Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: The garden hand tool market was valued at USD 17.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 21.53 billion by 2026. The garden hand tools market is highly competitive, with various players. Vendors are expected to expand their international presence to increase their footprints in the garden hand tools industry. Especially in fast-developing countries such as Europe, the US, and Middle East & Africa to gain more market share.
Sprayer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: The global sprayer market will reach USD 6.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020–2025. The popularity of landscaping in North America is fueling the growth of mounted sprayers. Landscaping services have grown mainly because of the increasing emphasis on providing aesthetic appeal to commercial properties. Mounted sprayers are gaining prominence among professional landscapers because they offer reliability and durability, thereby increasing the convenience and comfort of users. Developed countries and emerging economies are mainly witnessing robust growth in the demand for mounted sprayers. Further, the growth in farming spaces and orchards in these countries has led to an increment in the revenue in the market.
