U.S. markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,129.44
    -0.85 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,885.30
    +40.17 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,419.91
    +29.22 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.56
    +2.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.64
    -4.98 (-5.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.50
    +6.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    20.35
    +0.15 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0276
    +0.0049 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6150
    -0.0270 (-1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2281
    +0.0100 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7510
    -1.4390 (-1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,236.85
    -551.18 (-2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.00
    -5.40 (-1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,413.42
    -10.01 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

The Global FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market is expected to grow by $ 312.85 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market and it is poised to grow by $ 312. 85 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310898/?utm_source=GNW
29% during the forecast period. Our report on the FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising population in urban regions, growing infrastructure activities in APAC, and increasing usage of high-performance coatings.
The FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.

The FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Water-based
• Solvent-based
• Powder-based

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• The Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the growing consumption of FEVE fluoropolymer coatings in the automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid expansion in construction and a rise in demand in the food processing sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market covers the following areas:
• FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market sizing
• FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market forecast
• FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market vendors that include 3M Co., AFT Fluorotec Ltd., AGC Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Daikin Industries Ltd., DFV Australia, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Innocoat Systems I Pvt. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co. Ltd., M. J. Coaters Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NOV Inc., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., Tnemec Co. Inc., VAIBHAV ENTERPRISES, and Unova Paint Products Ltd. Also, the FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310898/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Here's How to Approach Devon Energy as They Report Earnings

    Devon Energy is slated to report their latest quarterly figures to shareholders after the close of trading Monday. In this daily bar chart of DVN, below, we can see that prices declined in June/early July but have firmed again after several tests of the rising 200-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line weakened in June but has started to rise again in July telling us that buyers are again being more aggressive than buyers.

  • ‘It has me questioning if we are in the right relationship.’ Our financial adviser is a ‘top performer’ but she costs well over $20K a year — even when we lose money. Should we get a new one?

    Question: After our first financial adviser retired, we picked a new one recommended by her to continue our relationship with the firm. Yes, our advisor is a top performer, but like everyone, our portfolio is taking a big hit this year and the fee will be well over $20,000. The 10 or 15 times the original annual flat fee has me questioning if we are in the right relationship.

  • Health care bill ‘most aggressive action’ on drug pricing: Analyst

    Raymond James Healthcare Policy Analyst&nbsp;Chris Meekins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the expectations for the Manchin-Schumer deal, expanding regulation on drug prices, out-of-pocket Medicare expenses, and the outlook for pharmaceutical company earnings.

  • Boeing Starts Week With Good News on 787 and Delay in Union Strike

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s shares jumped the most in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on a double dose of good news, giving the planemaker a much-needed lift after months where few breaks went its way.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaFrom Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in CourtThe aerospace manufacturer has averted -- for a

  • Visa ‘Intended to Help’ Pornhub and Its Parent Company Monetize Child Porn, Judge Finds in Allowing Case to Move Forward

    In a setback for Visa in a case alleging the payment processor is liable for the distribution of child pornography on Pornhub and other sites operated by parent company MindGeek, a federal judge ruled that it was reasonable to conclude that Visa knowingly facilitated the criminal activity. On Friday, July 29, U.S. District Judge Cormac […]

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • How Much Can Retirees Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Following in the Oracle of Omaha's footsteps has been a successful moneymaking strategy for decades.

  • Top Energy Stocks for August 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • China's Nio to make power products for Europe at its first overseas plant

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric car maker Nio plans to open its first overseas plant in September to make power products for the European market as it accelerates expansion abroad. The plant, in Pest, Hungary, will develop and manufacture power products such as battery-swapping stations to serve European users, Nio said in a statement late on Friday. Nio will speed up construction of battery swapping stations in Europe with a view to expanding sales of its cars in countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in the second half of this year.

  • US Manufacturing Expands at Slowest Pace in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- US manufacturing activity continued to cool in July as more factories dialed back production in the face of shrinking orders and rising inventories.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaFrom Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in CourtThe Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of factory activity eased to 52.8, the low

  • 10 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best 3D printing stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our discussion on the 3D printing industry’s growth prospects, go directly to the 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Buy Now. According to Fortune Business Insights, the market for 3D printing was estimated to be […]

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Boeing, Spirit shares surge on green light for Dreamliner deliveries

    The FAA has reportedly approved a plan that will allow Boeing to resume deliveries of the wide-body passenger jet.

  • Retail Apocalypse: Sports Retailer Abruptly Closing All Stores

    With mass-market retailers including Target stepping up their athletic wear game, it has become harder for smaller players to compete.

  • U.S. manufacturing slows modestly; excess inventories weigh on new orders

    WASHINGTON(Reuters) -U.S. manufacturing activity slowed less than expected in July and there were signs that supply constraints are easing, with a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories falling to a two-year low, suggesting inflation has probably peaked. While the Institute for Supply Management survey on Monday showed a measure of factor employment contracting for a third straight month, the ISM noted that "companies continue to hire at strong rates, with few indications of layoffs, hiring freezes or headcount reduction through attrition." The better-than-expected ISM reading suggested that the economy was not in recession despite a decline in gross domestic product in the first half of the year.

  • Power Companies Enter Peak Hurricane Season Lacking Enough Transformers

    Lengthy outages loom after storms, as surging electricity demand and global supply-chain issues quadruple wait times for the vital equipment.

  • Why Alphabet Is One of the Best Companies to Invest In During These Uncertain Times

    Here are a few reasons why Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of the best companies to invest in during the current market environment. Recently, Snap disappointed the market with a terrible earnings report that showed a severe decline in growth, which the company attributed to macroeconomic headwinds and Apple's privacy policy changes, which hurt Snap's ad business. As a result of Snap's commentary, many online advertising stocks, including Alphabet, dropped due to fears over slowing advertising growth and the impact of Apple's ID changes.

  • Elon Musk and Twitter Have an Important Meeting on October 17

    This is the appointment not to be missed: Twitter v. Elon Musk. This expedited trial comes after Musk decided to withdraw his offer of $44 billion, at $54.20 per share, to buy Twitter , which he described as the de facto public town square of our time. The reason for withdrawing given by the CEO of Tesla is that the management of Twitter does not tell the truth about the number of spam bots, or fake accounts, existing on the platform.

  • Two years after the airline bailout, what are consumers getting?

    It’s been nearly two years since U.S. airlines received more than $50 billion in federal aid in the pandemic bailout. Where are the consumer protections?