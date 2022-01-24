Global Fiber Drums Market Report 2021-2026: Fiber Drums Offer Innumerable Benefits for Businesses

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Drums - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global Fiber Drums Market to Reach US$849.9 Million by the Year 2026

The global market for Fiber Drums estimated at US$623.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$849.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is attributed to confluence of various favorable factors like rising uptake across end-use industries, expansion of the retail sector, new avenues in emerging economies and product innovations. The market growth is favored by increasing output of hazardous chemicals that are required to be transported to different countries.

Manufacturers of fiber drums are leveraging advanced techniques to ensure external or internal liners that improve performance and resistance of these containers to make them attractive for different applications, including storage and transport of chemicals, dyes and adhesives. These drums are anticipated to gain from considerable growth of the e-commerce segment and increasing intercontinental trade.



Below 25 Gallons, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$108 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 25-50 Gallons segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.1% share of the global Fiber Drums market.

50-75 Gallons Segment to Reach $452.2 Million by 2026

In the global 50-75 Gallons segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$247.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$359.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Story continues

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$48.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $176.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $137.4 Million by 2026

The Fiber Drums market in the U.S. is estimated at US$176.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$137.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$148.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Asia-Pacific region retains dominant position in the market owing to the presence of numerous manufacturing facilities and strong contribution from emerging nations like India, China, Indonesia and Australia. The regional market is bolstered by increasing influx of international packaging companies due to easy access to raw materials and cheap labor.

The emergence of Asia-Pacific as a leading manufacturing hub for packaging products is anticipated to significantly benefit the fiber drums market. The market is expected to post impressive gains in the US owing to robust fiber drum demand from various applications in agro-based, chemical and food industries. The chemicals industry is likely to play a prominent role in driving the market growth due to increasing demand and transport of chemicals to diverse industry verticals.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Fiber Drums Market Faces the Music with Knock-on Effect of COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Impact on the Packaging Industry, One of the Key End-Uses of Fiber Drums

An Introduction to Drums and Fiber Drums

Benefits of Fiber Drums

Applications

Regulations

Global Fiber Drums Market Marches Ahead to Rhythmic Drumbeat: Market Prospects & Outlook

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 46 Featured)

CL Smith

Enviro-Pak, Inc.

FDL Packaging Group

Fiber Drum Company

Fiberstar Drums Ltd.

Great Western Containers Inc.

Greif, Inc.

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Milford Barrel Co. Inc.

Orlando Drum & Container Corporation

Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc.

The Cary Company

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fiber Drums Offer Innumerable Benefits for Businesses

Factors Influencing Packaging Industry & Implications for Fiber Drums

Fiber Drums to Change Protective Packaging Game with Versatility & Protective Storage Advantages

Dumping System for Fiberboard Drums

Environmental Benefit of Using Fiber Products

Rise of E-Commerce & Packaging Demand: The Power of Two for Fiber Drums

Favorable Demographics Strengthen Market Prospects

Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide

Sustained Demand for Food and Beverages Leading to Increased Farm Productivity Instigates Robust Demand

Global Food Scenario: Key Facts

Manufacturing Sector to Remain an Important Consumer: Fiber Drums offer Protection to Products

Established Use Case in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Sector Augurs Well

Pharmaceutical Industry: A Promising Application for Fiber Drum Packaging

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Fiber Drums in Packaging

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs to Drive Demand

Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents Opportunity for Pharma Packaging Makers

Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for Fiber Drums Used in Pharma Packaging

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9ueyj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fiber-drums-market-report-2021-2026-fiber-drums-offer-innumerable-benefits-for-businesses-301466720.html

SOURCE Research and Markets