Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Report 2022: Market to Reach US$29.7 Billion by 2026 - Need for Robust Connectivity in the Coming Era of eLearning to Spur Opportunities for FTTH

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market to Reach US$29.7 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period.

The fiber optic technology is finding increasing adoption across households, businesses and industries owing to its several benefits over traditional connectivity solutions. The technology is particularly suitable for organizations using the cloud for storing data and apps.

Based on its enhanced bandwidth and speed, FTTH/B networks are used in companies for transmission of heavy files and streaming HD content. The technology is a suitable option to support tasks such as video or web conferencing and teleconferencing for employee training, sales and marketing. The FTTH/B connection allows companies to push investments in video conferencing as an effective business platform without compromising over bandwidth and speed.

50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13% CAGR to reach US$15 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 100 Mbps To 1 Gbps segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.2% share of the global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8 Billion by 2026

The Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.1% share in the global market.

China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 11.8% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

By Application, VoIP Segment to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2026

Global market for VoIP by Application segment is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$7.4 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 12.3% over the analysis period.

China constitutes the largest regional market for VoIP segment, accounting for 28.2% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 14.1% over the analysis period, to reach US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Fiber Optics Communication, the Future of Data Communication & the Cornerstone for Growth in the FTTx Market

  • Why High-Speed Broadband Matters?

  • Amid Shutdowns & Social Distancing, the Internet is What is Keeping the Human Civilization from Collapsing

  • Videoconferencing Will Add Significantly to Internet Traffic Loads & Also the Urgency for Robust Internet Connectivity

  • Spiraling Internet Video Traffic Supported by WFH & Stellar Adoption of Videoconferencing Will Spur Demand for 100Mbps Internet Connections

  • COVID-19 Outbreak Triggers Mass Migration to WFH at Warp Speeds, Pushing Quality of Residential Internet Into the Spotlight

  • What is Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)? & Why is it Important for Modern Homes & Businesses

  • Primary Advantages of FTTH/B

  • The Current State of the Internet & the World Wide Web

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • World Brands

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 86 Featured)

  • AT&T, Inc.

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited

  • BT Group Plc

  • China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited

  • China Telecom Corporation Limited

  • China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

  • Deutsche Telekom AG

  • Etisalat

  • Fastweb SpA

  • Liquid Intelligent Technologies

  • MTN Group Limited

  • Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT Group)

  • Saudi Telecom Company

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • Vocus Group Limited

  • Vodafone Group PLC

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Drives An Unprecedented Digital Surge, Bringing Fiber Communications Into the Spotlight

  • High Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation

  • Spectacular Rise of Web & Video Conferencing: An Indication of the Indispensable Nature of "Fiber" in Everyday Life

  • Post Pandemic, Moving to the Cloud Will No Longer Be an Option But a Necessity, Expanding FTTX/H Networks

  • To Fully Leverage the Benefits of Cloud, Internet Connectivity is at the Customer's End of the Bargain

  • Fiber Optics & Cloud Computing, A Perfect Pair

  • Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand for Better Internet Infrastructure

  • How important is the Role of Broadband in Smart Cities?

  • A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers for Smart Homes & Push Up Opportunities for FTTH

  • Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Need for Robust Home Networking

  • FTTH Presents Opportunity for Adoption of Gigabit-Speed Internet

  • With Public Spaces Closed, the Rise of Internet TV & OTT Viewing Emerges as a Lucrative Driver of Growth in the Residential Sector

  • At-Home Entertainment & Rise in Internet TV Viewing Sharpen the Business Case for Robust & Fast Residential Internet Connections

  • Pandemic-Led Shift Towards Remote Education Pushes Reliance on High Speed Internet Connectivity

  • COVID-19 Outbreak: An Inflection Point for Online Education

  • Bandwidth: An Important Prerequisite for Online Education

  • Need for Robust Connectivity in the Coming Era of eLearning to Spur Opportunities for FTTH

  • Pandemic Induced Surge in Internet Gaming Catalyzes the Role of FTTH in Providing the Ultimate Gaming Experience

  • Here's Why Speed is King in Gaming

  • The Need to Get Industrial Ethernet Ready for Automation & Industry 4.0 to Drive the Importance of FTTB

  • In a No-Contact Future Accelerated by the Pandemic, Rising Investments on Ethernet Enabled IIoT & Automation to Benefit Expansion of FTTB in the Industrial Sector

  • Accelerated by the Pandemic the Rise of Digitally Transformed Enterprises in the Post COVID Period to Heighten the Role of Internet in Enterprise Networking

  • Robust Internet Connectivity is at the Heart of Software Defined Enterprises, Connected Enterprises & Enterprise IIoT: The Global Opportunity for Enterprise Networking

  • Robust Growth of eCommerce Sector Elevates the Role of Internet & Its Enabling Fiber Optic Technology

  • Expanding IoT Ecosystem Creates Explosive Growth Opportunities for Fiber Optic Networks

  • Networking Requirements of IoT Networks

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ni1cta

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


