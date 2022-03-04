Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Report 2022: Market to Reach US$29.7 Billion by 2026 - Need for Robust Connectivity in the Coming Era of eLearning to Spur Opportunities for FTTH
Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market to Reach US$29.7 Billion by the Year 2026
The global market for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period.
The fiber optic technology is finding increasing adoption across households, businesses and industries owing to its several benefits over traditional connectivity solutions. The technology is particularly suitable for organizations using the cloud for storing data and apps.
Based on its enhanced bandwidth and speed, FTTH/B networks are used in companies for transmission of heavy files and streaming HD content. The technology is a suitable option to support tasks such as video or web conferencing and teleconferencing for employee training, sales and marketing. The FTTH/B connection allows companies to push investments in video conferencing as an effective business platform without compromising over bandwidth and speed.
50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13% CAGR to reach US$15 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 100 Mbps To 1 Gbps segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.2% share of the global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8 Billion by 2026
The Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.1% share in the global market.
China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 11.8% respectively over the analysis period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
By Application, VoIP Segment to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2026
Global market for VoIP by Application segment is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$7.4 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 12.3% over the analysis period.
China constitutes the largest regional market for VoIP segment, accounting for 28.2% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 14.1% over the analysis period, to reach US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Fiber Optics Communication, the Future of Data Communication & the Cornerstone for Growth in the FTTx Market
Why High-Speed Broadband Matters?
Amid Shutdowns & Social Distancing, the Internet is What is Keeping the Human Civilization from Collapsing
Videoconferencing Will Add Significantly to Internet Traffic Loads & Also the Urgency for Robust Internet Connectivity
Spiraling Internet Video Traffic Supported by WFH & Stellar Adoption of Videoconferencing Will Spur Demand for 100Mbps Internet Connections
COVID-19 Outbreak Triggers Mass Migration to WFH at Warp Speeds, Pushing Quality of Residential Internet Into the Spotlight
What is Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)? & Why is it Important for Modern Homes & Businesses
Primary Advantages of FTTH/B
The Current State of the Internet & the World Wide Web
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
COVID-19 Pandemic Drives An Unprecedented Digital Surge, Bringing Fiber Communications Into the Spotlight
High Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation
Spectacular Rise of Web & Video Conferencing: An Indication of the Indispensable Nature of "Fiber" in Everyday Life
Post Pandemic, Moving to the Cloud Will No Longer Be an Option But a Necessity, Expanding FTTX/H Networks
To Fully Leverage the Benefits of Cloud, Internet Connectivity is at the Customer's End of the Bargain
Fiber Optics & Cloud Computing, A Perfect Pair
Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand for Better Internet Infrastructure
How important is the Role of Broadband in Smart Cities?
A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers for Smart Homes & Push Up Opportunities for FTTH
Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Need for Robust Home Networking
FTTH Presents Opportunity for Adoption of Gigabit-Speed Internet
With Public Spaces Closed, the Rise of Internet TV & OTT Viewing Emerges as a Lucrative Driver of Growth in the Residential Sector
At-Home Entertainment & Rise in Internet TV Viewing Sharpen the Business Case for Robust & Fast Residential Internet Connections
Pandemic-Led Shift Towards Remote Education Pushes Reliance on High Speed Internet Connectivity
COVID-19 Outbreak: An Inflection Point for Online Education
Bandwidth: An Important Prerequisite for Online Education
Need for Robust Connectivity in the Coming Era of eLearning to Spur Opportunities for FTTH
Pandemic Induced Surge in Internet Gaming Catalyzes the Role of FTTH in Providing the Ultimate Gaming Experience
Here's Why Speed is King in Gaming
The Need to Get Industrial Ethernet Ready for Automation & Industry 4.0 to Drive the Importance of FTTB
In a No-Contact Future Accelerated by the Pandemic, Rising Investments on Ethernet Enabled IIoT & Automation to Benefit Expansion of FTTB in the Industrial Sector
Accelerated by the Pandemic the Rise of Digitally Transformed Enterprises in the Post COVID Period to Heighten the Role of Internet in Enterprise Networking
Robust Internet Connectivity is at the Heart of Software Defined Enterprises, Connected Enterprises & Enterprise IIoT: The Global Opportunity for Enterprise Networking
Robust Growth of eCommerce Sector Elevates the Role of Internet & Its Enabling Fiber Optic Technology
Expanding IoT Ecosystem Creates Explosive Growth Opportunities for Fiber Optic Networks
Networking Requirements of IoT Networks
