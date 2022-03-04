Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Report 2022: Market to Reach US$29.7 Billion by 2026 - Need for Robust Connectivity in the Coming Era of eLearning to Spur Opportunities for FTTH

Company Logo

Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market to Reach US$29.7 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period.

The fiber optic technology is finding increasing adoption across households, businesses and industries owing to its several benefits over traditional connectivity solutions. The technology is particularly suitable for organizations using the cloud for storing data and apps.

Based on its enhanced bandwidth and speed, FTTH/B networks are used in companies for transmission of heavy files and streaming HD content. The technology is a suitable option to support tasks such as video or web conferencing and teleconferencing for employee training, sales and marketing. The FTTH/B connection allows companies to push investments in video conferencing as an effective business platform without compromising over bandwidth and speed.



50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13% CAGR to reach US$15 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 100 Mbps To 1 Gbps segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.2% share of the global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8 Billion by 2026

The Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.1% share in the global market.

China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 11.8% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



By Application, VoIP Segment to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2026

Global market for VoIP by Application segment is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$7.4 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 12.3% over the analysis period.

China constitutes the largest regional market for VoIP segment, accounting for 28.2% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 14.1% over the analysis period, to reach US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



