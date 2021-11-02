Global Fiber Laser Market (2021 to 2030) - by Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Laser Market by Type, by Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

At an estimated value of USD 2.23 billion in 2020, the global fiber laser market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 14.51% to be valued at USD 8.42 billion by 2030.

Fiber laser is an optically pumped device mostly used with laser diodes and in some cases with other fiber lasers. The optical fiber used in the fiber laser is doped with rare earth metals such as ytterbium, erbium, neodymium and others, which amplify the produced light. Fiber lasers are widely used in number of industrial manufacturing processes such as marking, metal cutting and welding of automotive and aircraft components. Technological advancements, rapid improvement in infrastructure coupled with research and development in this field have contributed to the growth of the market. Additionally, factors like flourishing automotive industry as well as the growing demand of electric vehicles are vital for the growth of fiber laser market during the forecast period. However, reduced cutting speed during the processing of thicker materials using laser technology along with undesired pulse pedestals & non-linear optical effects are expected to hinder the market growth. According to the report, other factors such as growing demand for compact, cost-effective lasers along with widespread adoption of fiber lasers into numerous new industries are also anticipated to propel the market growth.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The global fiber laser market share has been segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. On the basis of type, the fiber laser market is segmented into infrared fiber laser, ultraviolet fiber laser, ultrafast fiber laser and visible fiber laser. Ultrafast fiber laser is sub segmented into picosecond fiber laser and femtosecond fiber laser. Visible fiber laser is sub segmented into quasi-CW green fiber laser and nanosecond fiber laser. On the basis of application, the fiber laser market is segmented into high power, marking, fine processing and micro processing. Marking is sub segmented into cutting and welding & others. Cutting is further categorized into flat sheet cutting, tube cutting and 3-D cutting. Welding & others is further categorized into power train, tube welding, car body scanner welding, car body seam welding and others. Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.



Geographical Analysis

Story continues

At present, due to the expansion of the large-scale manufacturing sector in countries such as China, India, Japan, and other Asia-Pacific countries, Asia-Pacific region possesses the lion share in the fiber laser market. The North America region is expected to show steady growth within the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

According to the report, some the key players in the market are Amonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments Inc., Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik Laser GmbH, CY Laser SRL, NKT Photonics A/S, Quantel Group, TRUMPF, and Toptica Photonics AG. The other players in the value chain include O.R. Lasertechnologie GmbH, Sigma Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd., and SPI Lasers Limited.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology



2. Market Snapshot, 2019-2030 Million Usd

2.1. Market Snapshot



3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Drivers

4.2. Challenges

4.3. Opportunities



5. Global Fiber Laser Market, by Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Continuous Wave Fiber Laser

5.3. Pulsed Wave Fiber Laser



6. Global Fiber Laser Market, by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. High Power

6.3. Marking

6.4. Fine Processing

6.5. Micro Processing



7. Global Fiber Laser Market, by Laser Power

7.1. Overview

7.2. Less Than 100W

7.3.-500W

7.4.-1000W

7.9. Above 8000W



8. Global Fiber Laser Market, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. Rest of World



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Amonics Ltd.

9.2. Apollo Instruments Inc.

9.3. Coherent Inc.

9.4. Ipg Photonics Corporation

9.5. Jenoptik Laser GmbH

9.6. Cy Laser Srl

9.7. Nkt Photonics A/S

9.8. Quantel Group

9.9. Trumpf

9.10. Toptica Photonics AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tv9tgm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fiber-laser-market-2021-to-2030---by-type-application-and-region-301413990.html

SOURCE Research and Markets