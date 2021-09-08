U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.25
    -12.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,969.00
    -122.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,642.25
    -32.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.60
    -8.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.74
    +0.39 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.30
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.22
    +2.81 (+17.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2140
    -0.0450 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,064.55
    -5,231.70 (-10.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,173.24
    -190.71 (-13.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,067.29
    -82.08 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Global Fiber Optic Cable Market (2021 to 2026) - by Application, Type and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Optic Cable Market Research Report by Application (BFSI, Medical, and Military & Aerospace), by Type (Multi-mode Fiber and Single Mode Fiber), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fiber Optic Cable Market size was estimated at USD 18.69 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 19.67 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.59% to reach USD 25.91 Billion by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Fiber Optic Cable to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Application, the Fiber Optic Cable Market was examined across BFSI, Medical, Military & Aerospace, Oil & Gas, and Telecom.

  • Based on Type, the Fiber Optic Cable Market was examined across Multi-mode Fiber and Single Mode Fiber.

  • Based on Geography, the Fiber Optic Cable Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Fiber Optic Cable Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Fiber Optic Cable Market, including AFL Global, Corning Inc, Finisar, Finolex, Furukawa Electric, General Cable Corporation, Leoni AG, LS Cable & System, Prysmian Group, and Sumitomo Electronics Industries.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Fiber Optic Cable Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Fiber Optic Cable Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Fiber Optic Cable Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Fiber Optic Cable Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Fiber Optic Cable Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Fiber Optic Cable Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Fiber Optic Cable Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing demand in FTTx and telecommunication Industry
5.1.1.2. Increasing demand for the internet
5.1.1.3. Increasing in data center construction
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Presence of wireless communication systems
5.1.2.2. High initial acquisition and installation costs
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. High adoption of the technology in IT and telecommunication and administrative sector
5.1.3.2. Burgeoning aerospace and automotive sectors
5.1.3.3. Rising demand for faster speed connections and higher bandwidth
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Complex installation process
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Fiber Optic Cable Market, by Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. BFSI
6.3. Medical
6.4. Military & Aerospace
6.5. Oil & Gas
6.6. Telecom

7. Fiber Optic Cable Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Multi-mode Fiber
7.3. Single Mode Fiber

8. Americas Fiber Optic Cable Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Cable Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Fiber Optic Cable Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. AFL Global
12.2. Corning Inc
12.3. Finisar
12.4. Finolex
12.5. Furukawa Electric
12.6. General Cable Corporation
12.7. Leoni AG
12.8. LS Cable & System
12.9. Prysmian Group
12.10. Sumitomo Electronics Industries

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhw2o5

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Bitcoin bruised after chaotic debut as legal tender in El Salvador

    Bitcoin licked its wounds on Wednesday, a day after its heaviest losses in 2-1/2 months as El Salvador's historic adoption of the crypto asset as legal tender caused chaos online and on the street. Analysts said the sharp retreat was partly due to investors who had bought the rumour of El Salvador's move now selling the fact. "I think there was some anticipation building ahead of that event (El Salvador), similar to what we saw ahead of Coinbase listing on Nasdaq," said Henrik Andersson, chief investment officer at Apollo Capital, a crypto asset fund in Melbourne, Australia.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we examined the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive discussion about Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and market outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Billionaire Ken Fisher, who is executive chairman and co-chief investment […]

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • Why Novavax Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped on Tuesday on news of a major supply deal with the Japanese government. By the close of trading, the biotechnology company's stock price was up 7.

  • Explaining the crypto price plunge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the more than 10% price drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum on Tuesday.

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • Moderna stock extends rally after price target gets a 77% boost at Morgan Stanley

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied toward a fifth straight gain Tuesday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison added nearly $150 to his price target on an increased outlook for the biotechnology company's COVID-19 vaccine sales.

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Endured a Rocky Day. What’s Behind the Selloff.

    The volatile crypto market may be going through a bout of profit-taking after a surge. Technical factors also could be to blame.

  • Bitcoin Nurses Losses in Wake of El Salvador’s Glitched Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin nursed losses Wednesday after plunging amid El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender.The virtual coin was trading at about $46,300 as of 6:45 a.m. in London, having slid as much as 17% a day earlier before paring some of the losses. The downdraft also swept across tokens such as Ether and Dogecoin, as well as the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index.“Social media platforms were very cautious over the weekend that a plunge could occur following

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • El Salvador's bitcoin move puts best, worst crypto impulses on display: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

  • Analysis-With GameStop earnings on tap, options traders bet on muted moves

    Options traders are expecting comparatively subdued moves in GameStop Inc shares around its earnings report, as the company that helped spark the so-called meme stock phenomenon prepares to report quarterly results on Wednesday. Traders are pricing a 14% swing for GameStop's shares by Friday, according to pricing in options expiring at the end of the week. By comparison, the video game retailer’s shares have moved about 30% on the day after each of its last two earnings reports.

  • Morgan Stanley to Citigroup Turn Sour on U.S. Equity Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment banks from Morgan Stanley to Citigroup Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG are cautioning investors about the U.S. equity outlook.Morgan Stanley slashed U.S. equities to underweight and global stocks to equal-weight on Tuesday, citing “outsized risk” to growth through October. Rising cases of the delta virus strain, and tension between elevated inflation expectations and low yields are at play during a time “that has historically poor seasonality,” strategists including And

  • Wall Street sees as much as 56% upside for its 20 favorite stocks

    DEEP DIVE As the stock market reopens following Labor Day weekend, there is no shortage of warnings that a correction is due — which would be a pullback of at least 10% for the benchmark S&P 500 following a gain of 21% so far this year.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Moderna The Trade: Moderna, In

  • Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) set a Low Bar for its Q4 Report. Here is What Will Actually Drive High Growth

    Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) is a young FinTech growth company that has garnered a lot of attention since its IPO in January 2021. Affirm is offering a payment platform where people can buy products and pay in 1 to 48 month installments. Before Thursday's Q4 Earnings report, we are going to do a quick overview of the company and see what can investors expect from Affirm in the future.

  • Investor who returned 4,000% in Q1 2020 explains what people get wrong about risk mitigation

    Hedge fund manager Mark Spitznagel, the founder of $11 billion "Black Swan" hedge fund Universa Investments, says investors have been getting risk mitigation wrong from the start.