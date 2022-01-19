Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market to Reach US$4.4 Billion by the Year 2026
Abstract: Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market to Reach US$4. 4 Billion by the Year 2026 . Fiber optic sensors are characterized by the capacity of high tolerance under extreme temperature conditions.
New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber Optic Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092450/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the global market is being driven by increasing demand for different kinds of high-end applications with sophisticated functions in various industries. Demand is expected to become more intense in the following years, particularly for applications in extreme environmental conditions in which electrical sensors fail to function as effectively. Examples of such applications include the oil & gas and manufacturing sectors. Another major driving factor is increase in the exploration of unconventional energy resources across the world. Deployment of ultra-miniaturized and power-efficient sensors is predicted to contribute significantly to market growth. The market is also driven by applications such as crack monitoring in concrete-based structures. The preference for fiber optic sensors in these applications is due to their capability to identify cracks and damages in concrete structures, which is not possible with many of the existing monitoring technologies. Fiber optic sensors present potential for faster and efficient means for identifying structural damages in civil constructions and aircrafts, detecting intrusion in secured premises and identifying presence of oil in oil reservoirs, and therefore has and will continue to remain in focus of global R&D and commercialization efforts in these segments.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber Optic Sensors estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period. Intrinsic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR to reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Extrinsic segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.4% share of the global Fiber Optic Sensors market. Extrinsic sensors employ the fiber for guiding the light to the sensing region, the point at which the optical signal exits the waveguide and modulates into another medium. In contrast, in intrinsic sensors, the light continues to reside within the waveguide and measures the optical signal`s impacts while moving down the fiber.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $746.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $539.5 Million by 2026
The Fiber Optic Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$746.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.99% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$539.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$605.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. The utilization of distributed fiber optic sensors in North America`s oil wells is enabling growth in the region. Growth in Asia-Pacific will primarily be driven by increased uptake of aviation in nations such as Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Singapore, China and India.
Select Competitors (Total 173 Featured)
Avantes B.V.
Baumer Group
Davidson Instruments, Inc.
EXFO Inc.
FISO Technologies Inc.
Halliburton
Honeywell International Inc.
Intelligent Fiber Optics Systems Corp.
Keysight Technologies, Inc.
KVH Industries, Inc.
LUNA Innovations Incorporated
Northrop Grumman Corporation
O/E LAND Inc.
Ocean Optics, Inc.
Optrand, Inc.
Prime Photonics LC
Roctest Ltd.
Schlumberger Limited
Sensornet Ltd.
Sensuron
Weatherford International Ltd.
Ziebel AS
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092450/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact of the Pandemic on Fiber Optic Sensors
Optical Fiber Sensors Exude Great Diagnostics Potential in
Fight against COVID-19
Fiber Optic Sensors: A Prelude
Extrinsic and Intrinsic FOS
Types of Fiber Optic Sensors by Category
Market Evolution over the Years
Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors: A High Growth market
Market Outlook
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Investments in Smart City Projects Augur Well for Market
Growth
EXHIBIT 2: Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2021, 2024, 2027
High Demand Anticipated for 5G Optical Sensing Technologies
EXHIBIT 3: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by
Network Type Network Latency (Milliseconds)
EXHIBIT 4: Number of 5G Connections Worldwide: 2020-2025
Fiber Optic Sensors Augment AI-Based Analysis
EXHIBIT 5: World Market for AI-based Hardware, Software and
Services (In US$ Million) by Technology for the Years 2018,
2022 and 2024
Fiber Optic Sensors Seek Role in Industry 4.0 Environments
EXHIBIT 6: Global Industry 4.0 Revenues in US$ Billion for
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Progressive Developments to Spur Fiber Optic Sensors Market
Startups Venture into Development of Promising Optical Fiber
Sensor Technologies
Aviation Technology Displays Striking Leap Forward with Fiber
Optic Sensors
Deep Dive into Primary Applications of Fiber Optic Sensors in
Aerospace Industry
Downturn in Aerospace Industry Impacts Demand
EXHIBIT 7: Global Aircrafts Fleet (in Units) for Years 2020,
2021, 2026, & 2031P
EXHIBIT 8: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-
2020 Year Growth Rate (%)
EXHIBIT 9: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Increasing Focus on Guidance and Control of Munitions Drive
Applications in Defense Sector
A Review of Military and Defense Spending in Select Countries
Amid the Pandemic
EXHIBIT 10: Defense Spending Trends Set Demand Dynamics for
Military Electro Optics and Infrared Systems: Defense
Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001
through 2020
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: Market Opportunity with Significant
Potential
EXHIBIT 11: Global Market for Drones (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Fiber Optic Sensing Systems Advantageous for Space Applications
Fiber Optic Sensing Holds Bright Future in Oil & Gas Industry
with Diverse Applications
Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing for Kick Detection
Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts
Challenging Times
EXHIBIT 12: CAPEX Cuts in the O&G Industry Puts Investments on
IEMS into the Back Burner: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry
Spending (2015-2021E)
Increasing IoT Adoption in Oil and Gas Industry Widens
Opportunities
Pipeline Monitoring: A Growing Application
DAS Finds Increasing Adoption
Structural Health Monitoring in Smart Structures Builds
Opportunities for FOS in Civil Engineering Sector
Resurgence in Infrastructure Investments to Boost Demand for
Fiber Optic Sensing for Enhanced Efficiency in Infrastructure
Monitoring
EXHIBIT 13: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected
Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over
the Period 2016-2040
Industrial Sector Offers Wide Opportunities
Telecom Sector: The Traditional End-Use Application Area
VR Ecosystem Emerges as Key Sphere for Implementation of Fiber
Optic Sensors
FO-DTS Finds Use in Environmental Applications
Revival in the Automotive Industry to Sustain Demand for Fiber
Optic Sensors
EXHIBIT 14: World Automobile Production in Million Units:
2008 -2022
Electric Vehicles Present Significant Scope for Implementation
of Fiber Optic Sensors
EXHIBIT 15: Global EV Sales for the Years 2020 and 2025
FOG-based IMUs to Make Big Gains in Autonomous Vehicles Vertical
EXHIBIT 16: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for
the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Energy Sector: A Growing End-Use Opportunity
Fiber Optic Sensors Gain Demand as the World Increasingly
Harnesses the Power of Wind
EXHIBIT 17: Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed
Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2020
EXHIBIT 18: World Renewable Energy Production (In Trillion
Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020,
2030 and 2040
EXHIBIT 19: Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents
New Opportunities: Global Offshore Wind Net Capacity Additions
(In GW) for The Years 2018-2022
EXHIBIT 20: Global Investment Outlook (In US$ Billion) in
Offshore Wind Energy by Select Country between 2019 and 2040
Bio Medical Applications Offer Significant Opportunities
Fiber Optic Sensors Re-Envisioning Healthcare Domain by Aiding
Minimally-Invasive Procedures
Wearable Sensors for Health Monitoring Attain Next Level with
Fiber Optic Sensors
Fiber Optic Sensors for Health Monitoring
R&D Geared towards Product Innovation: Key for Constant Growth
Fraunhofer IPT Offers High-end Fiber Optic Sensors for
Automotive Engineering, Medical and Microsystems Technology
Fields
Gallium Arsenide Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors for MRI
Scanning Application from Rugged Monitoring
Optical Fiber Sensing Built on EWA
Reducing Costs: A Priority for Sensor Manufacturers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Intrinsic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Intrinsic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Intrinsic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Extrinsic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Extrinsic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Extrinsic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Security by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Security by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Security by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic Sensors
by Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Intrinsic and Extrinsic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic Sensors
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Sensors by Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Intrinsic and Extrinsic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Sensors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure,
Security and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Sensors by Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Intrinsic and Extrinsic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Sensors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure,
Security and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Sensors by Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Intrinsic and Extrinsic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Sensors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure,
Security and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Sensors by Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Intrinsic and Extrinsic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Sensors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure,
Security and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Sensors by Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Intrinsic and Extrinsic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Sensors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure,
Security and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Sensors by Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Intrinsic and Extrinsic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Sensors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure,
Security and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Sensors by Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Intrinsic and Extrinsic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Sensors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure,
Security and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic Sensors
by Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by Product
Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Intrinsic and Extrinsic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic Sensors
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by End-Use -
Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Sensors by Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Intrinsic and Extrinsic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Sensors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure,
Security and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Sensors by Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Intrinsic and Extrinsic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Sensors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure,
Security and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Fiber Optic Sensors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Security and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fiber
Optic Sensors by Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fiber Optic
Sensors by Product Type - Intrinsic and Extrinsic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic
Sensors by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Intrinsic and Extrinsic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fiber
Optic Sensors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing,
Infrastructure, Security and Other End-Uses - Independent
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092450/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001