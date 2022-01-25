U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

Global Fiber Optic Testing Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Service Type, Offering Type, Fiber Mode, Application and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Optic Testing Market Research Report by Service Type, by Offering Type, by Fiber Mode, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Fiber Optic Testing Market size was estimated at USD 291.78 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 321.43 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.52% to reach USD 587.92 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Fiber Optic Testing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Fiber Optic Testing Market, including Adtell Integration, Al Dahiyah Group, Al-Baud Technology Co W.L.L, Element Materials Technology, Eurofins E&E North America, EXFO Inc., Fibertechs, Fluke Corporation, Fujikura, Global Emirates Cables & Systems Industries, Intertek Group PLC, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Mercantile Information & Telecommunication Technology Co. LLC, Middle East Fiber Cable Manufacturing, National Technical Systems, Inc., Nour Communications, OPTOKON, a.s., Tuv Rheinland, Ul LLC, and Viavi Solutions.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Fiber Optic Testing Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Fiber Optic Testing Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Fiber Optic Testing Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Fiber Optic Testing Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Fiber Optic Testing Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Fiber Optic Testing Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Fiber Optic Testing Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing investments in infrastructure development
5.1.1.2. Growing demand for FTTX
5.1.1.3. Development of data center infrastructure
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost associated with installation and training
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. High growth in inspection services
5.1.3.2. Rapid innovations in communication technology and connectivity
5.1.3.3. Growing use of smartphones & tablets and other digital products
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Lack of essential technical knowledge and skilled workforce for operating the equipment
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Fiber Optic Testing Market, by Service Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Certification Services
6.3. Inspection Services
6.4. Testing Services

7. Fiber Optic Testing Market, by Offering Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. In-House Services
7.3. Outsourced Services

8. Fiber Optic Testing Market, by Fiber Mode
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Multimode
8.3. Single Mode

9. Fiber Optic Testing Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cable Television
9.3. Energy & Power
9.4. Manufacturing
9.5. Medical
9.6. Military & Aerospace
9.7. Oil & Gas
9.8. Private Enterprise
9.9. Railway
9.10. Telecommunication

10. Americas Fiber Optic Testing Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Testing Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Fiber Optic Testing Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Adtell Integration
14.2. Al Dahiyah Group
14.3. Al-Baud Technology Co W.L.L
14.4. Element Materials Technology
14.5. Eurofins E&E North America
14.6. EXFO Inc.
14.7. Fibertechs
14.8. Fluke Corporation
14.9. Fujikura
14.10. Global Emirates Cables & Systems Industries
14.11. Intertek Group PLC
14.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
14.13. Mercantile Information & Telecommunication Technology Co. LLC
14.14. Middle East Fiber Cable Manufacturing
14.15. National Technical Systems, Inc.
14.16. Nour Communications
14.17. OPTOKON, a.s.
14.18. Tuv Rheinland
14.19. Ul LLC
14.20. Viavi Solutions

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3d2mvq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fiber-optic-testing-market-research-report-2021-to-2027---by-service-type-offering-type-fiber-mode-application-and-region-301467854.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

