U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,539.43
    +9.02 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,800.58
    +122.23 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,234.42
    +13.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.58
    +16.45 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.60
    -0.68 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.70
    -25.30 (-1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.77
    -0.36 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1046
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3710
    +0.0440 (+1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3110
    -0.0030 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6080
    +0.9200 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,366.01
    +411.91 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,087.92
    +47.66 (+4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composites Market to 2026 - Increasing Demand in the Construction Sector Will Fuel Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) composites market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% to reach US$375.100 billion by 2026, from US$228.761 billion in 2019. FRP stands for fiber-reinforced polymer, which is a composite material made up of a polymer matrix reinforced with fibers such as carbon, glass, aramid, basalt, and others.

FRP composites are non-corrosive, lightweight, and have high specific strength and stiffness, and they may be easily manufactured and customized to suit particular performance requirements. Many expensive metals have been substituted in industrial process equipment such as pipes, ductwork, tanks, and reaction vessels due to the unique features of FRP composite materials such as corrosion resistance. A polymer resin is combined with strong reinforcing fibers to create FRP composite materials.

The two most common production techniques for FRP composite materials are pultrusion and vacuum infusion. Polyester, vinyl ester, polyurethane, epoxy, and other resins are often used in FRP composite materials, whereas aramid, glass, and carbon are commonly used fibers. The market for fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites is growing due to the increased demand for corrosion-resistant materials for various applications.

The transition from ferrous and nonferrous metals to FRP composites is also boosting demand for these materials in a variety of sectors. Increasing R&D efforts by leading industry players to create bio-based fiber reinforced polymers (FRPs) derived from a variety of renewable resources would support the growth of the FRP composites market throughout the forecast period. When utilized in the automotive and aerospace sectors, the developed FRP composites are lightweight and high-strength composite materials that offer potential energy reduction while also decreasing emissions owing to the vehicles' reduced total weight. Due to the wide range of manufacturing and building uses, contractors and architects prefer FRP composite materials to metal and timber materials.

Nowadays, the ore extraction process employs extractive metallurgy, in which the equipment is exposed to acids, organic and inorganic salts, and other chemicals. In such cases, FRP composite materials, rather than traditional metals, are critical for protecting the equipment from external harm. FRP composite materials are used extensively in the fabrication of equipment for chemical processing, pulp and paper, power generation, metal refining, and a variety of other sectors. Where powerful chemicals are employed, as well as where textiles may be harmed, FRP composite materials are an excellent alternative. Due to its features such as being lightweight; FRP is 70% lighter than various metals and delivers high strength comparable to metals, demand for FRP composite substances is quickly growing. Corrosion-resistant FRP composite materials require far less upkeep than typical metals, wood, or other goods. FRP is a non-conductive and non-magnetic composite material.

Due to expanding automotive and consumer electronics production in countries such as China and India, APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing regional FRP composites market over the forecast period. The expansion of the APAC FRP composites market is being aided by increased governmental expenditure on infrastructure development.

Growth Factors

Increasing demand in the construction sector will fuel the market growth

One of the major reasons for the growth of the fiber reinforced polymers (FRP) composites market is the growing demand for fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites in the construction sector. Engineered materials comprised of polyester or epoxy resin reinforced with fiber are known as fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites. The finished FRP product is a strong, durable, thin, and lightweight material with the added benefit of easy installation.

For concrete buildings, FRP bars are utilized as interior reinforcement. FRP bars, sheets, and strips are used to reinforce concrete, masonry, wood, and steel constructions. Fiber-reinforced polymers are utilized to build specific constructions that need to be electrically neutral. The growing construction activities and the increasing infrastructural projects in developing nations especially in the Asia Pacific region will boost the market demand for these fiber-reinforced polymers (FRP) composites. As a result, demand for fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites is projected to rise throughout the forecast period, owing to rising applications in the construction industry, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Restraints

The high cost of FRP composites is a key stumbling block to the market's expansion

A major restraint in the growth of fiber reinforced polymer composites market is the high cost associated with fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) composites. Because traditional processing techniques for fabricating composites, such as wet hand lay-up, autoclave, and resin transfer molding, need a large quantity of specialized work to cut, stack, and consolidate into a finished component, labor costs are likewise expensive.

FRPs are used in applications where performance takes precedence above cost. Chemical storage FRP tanks, subterranean fuel storage FRP tanks, blending FRP tanks, and other applications may all benefit from the fundamental characteristics of FRP composites. The sole constraint limiting market expansion is the price of the product. However, certain attempts have resulted in FRP composites being more affordable.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market

The COVID-19 impact on fiber reinforced polymers (FRP) composites market has been negative owing to the production halt by industries due to the temporary lockdown implemented by several governments to break the cycle of the virus.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of End-Users
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market Analysis, by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Composites
5.3. Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Composites
5.4. Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) Composites
5.5. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites
5.6. Others

6. Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market Analysis, by End-User Industry
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Automotive
6.3. Electrical & Electronics
6.4. Building & Construction
6.5. Defense
6.6. Others

7. Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market Analysis, by Geography

8. Competitive Environment and Analysis
8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

9. Company Profiles
9.1. American Fiberglass Rebar
9.2. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
9.3. SGL Carbon SE
9.4. DowAksa
9.5. Engineered Composites Ltd
9.6. TUF-BAR
9.7. Owens Corning
9.8. Advanced Composites Inc.
9.9. Aeron Composite Pvt Ltd
9.10. Dextra Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bnlkb6

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fiber-reinforced-polymer-composites-market-to-2026---increasing-demand-in-the-construction-sector-will-fuel-growth-301515870.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 28 Family-Friendly Appetizers So Good, You'll Want to Eat Them for Dinner

    On nights when no one can agree on what to make for dinner, whip up a couple of these healthy appetizer recipes that are sure to please everyone. Each dish serves at least four, so you can make sure you'll have plenty of chicken wings, loaded veggies or air-fryer snacks on hand for your crew. Recipes like our Loaded Smashed Brussels Sprouts and Zucchini Pizza Bites are so tasty, you'll savor every bite.

  • Biden’s Oil-Relief Plan Seen Backfiring as Drillers Dig In Heels

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle record gasoline prices with an unprecedented release of emergency oil reserves may stifle domestic crude drilling just when it’s needed most. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of

  • Didi Global, Alibaba Surge in U.S. as Delisting Jitters Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rallied on Friday after a Bloomberg News report that Beijing is preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports for a majority of the 200-plus companies listed in New York as soon as mid-this year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble

  • Alibaba, DiDi, NIO, and Other Chinese Stocks Soar. A Critical Headwind May Be Easing.

    Beijing is set to hand over the auditing reports of U.S.-listed Chinese companies to American regulators, according to a report.

  • Qualcomm's Bounce Is Over

    The charts of Qualcomm are weakening. How do the indicators look? In our last review of QCOM back on December 23, we wrote that " We reviewed the charts of QCOM on December 13 and told readers that 'Traders who are long QCOM should raise stops to $172 from $135.

  • Traders Caught in Shanghai Lockdown Skip Showers, Lose Sleep

    (Bloomberg) -- Henry, a fund manager, is currently sharing a single bathroom in his office in Shanghai’s financial district with more than 20 people, none of whom have access to a shower. He doesn’t know how much longer he’ll have to do this for.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Vis

  • U.S. lithium miners' shares charge up on likely Biden EV order

    Shares of U.S. lithium miners climbed for a second straight session on Thursday, after a report that President Joe Biden could invoke a law to encourage domestic production of minerals needed to make electric-vehicle batteries. Albemarle Corp, Livent Corp and Lithium Americas climbed between 3% and 7%, as the order is expected to help miners access government funding for feasibility studies on new projects that extract lithium, nickel and other EV metals, or to make existing facilities more productive.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q2 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 2.2%.

  • Toyota settles lawsuit with hybrid vehicle owners

    Toyota and a proposed class of hybrid-vehicle owners have settled a class-action lawsuit in the Eastern District of Texas. The case had originally been set for trial this July before the court-ordered mediation for the parties.

  • Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou named as deputy chairwoman

    Meng is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei. This impeded Huawei's ability to design its own chips and to source components from outside vendors, crippling its smartphone businesses. Meng was allowed to return to China in September after an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end a bank fraud case.

  • Explainer-Nervous Europe sees Putin's gas-cut threat as bluster

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's vow to cut customers off from its gas unless they start paying in roubles is more of a 'bluff' to ward off further sanctions than a genuine threat to stop supplying energy, according to European officials and analysts. Gas was flowing to Europe normally on Friday, and some experts reckon the new arrangement may be broadly the same as the old process of paying, with only a slight boost for the embattled Russian currency. Below is an outline of why, for now at least, Putin's gas ultimatum is considered bluster.

  • Energy Transfer acquires Houston company's underground storage, sources say

    Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) purchased the Coastal Caverns business, multiple people with knowledge of the deal told the Houston Business Journal.

  • Biden says latest Strategic Petroleum Reserve release could cut gas prices 10 to 35 cents per gallon — but some experts worry about long-term costs

    The largest-ever release of oil from the country's strategic reserve comes as average gas prices have topped $4 per gallon nationally

  • Biden’s Battery-Metal Push Does Nothing to Ease Mining Permit Bottleneck

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is set to give the mining industry a key tool to boost domestic production of metals behind the energy transition -- but nothing that speeds up efforts to dig ore out of the ground.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysUkraine Update: Talks With Russia May Resume Friday, Kyiv SaysApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsBiden Team Weighs a Mass

  • Wartime Steel Spike Threatens to Hobble Global Economic Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- A failed tender to build a bridge in Rome highlights another consequence of Moscow’s war: soaring steel prices.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeMariupol’s Splintering Loyalties May Be Enough for Vladimir PutinThere were no takers earlier this month for the

  • Copper Tightness ‘Is Far Beyond a Price Issue,’ Freeport CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. share a bullish outlook for copper. They appear to diverge, however, on how much of an impact higher prices would have on supply growth.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release

  • Why Boeing: Flight Test Conductor Lives Her Dream

    Diverse engineering paths enable world-changing innovation

  • A cash-strapped Venezuela leans on scrap exports to raise hard currency

    On the outskirts of the eastern Venezuelan port town of Guanta, hundreds of trucks line up everyday to unload tons of scrap metal, part of the government's attempt to turn waste into a source of foreign currency. The gathering and sale of scrap has been booming due to the financial needs of President Nicolas Maduro's administration, crippled by low oil production as a result of years of under-investment in the industry and obstacles to selling its most lucrative export due to U.S. sanctions. "Venezuela is going to get lighter, because they're removing all the scrap," said Douglas Lugo, a truck driver on the outskirts of Guanta who used to work in the oil industry before he started to transport scrap material.

  • Biden's answer to high gas prices is to boost US battery production

    President Joe Biden will trigger the Defense Production Act to secure U.S. sources of critical minerals and materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese that are used to make batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage. It's also part of Biden's broader plan to respond to what his administration is cannily calling "Putin's Price Hike" at the pump. Biden has also called for increased domestic production of oil and a historic release from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help form a bridge across the crisis.

  • U.S. Manufacturing Growth Loses Steam, Inflation Pressures Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity lost steam in March, falling to the lowest level since 2020 on slower growth in new orders and production. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeMariupol’s Splintering Loyalties May Be Enough for Vladimir PutinThe Institu