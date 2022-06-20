Global Fiberglass Composites Market Report to 2028 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, and Forecasts

Company Logo

Dublin, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiberglass Composites Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global fiberglass composites market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global fiberglass composites market to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on global fiberglass composites market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on global fiberglass composites market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global fiberglass composites market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global fiberglass composites market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increased demand for lightweight fiberglass composites

Increased utilization of fiberglass composites in automobile industry

2) Restraints

Health hazards related with glass fiber

3) Opportunities

Stringent government regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the global fiberglass composites market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the global fiberglass composites market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global fiberglass composites market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Fiberglass Composites Market Highlights

2.2. Global Fiberglass Composites Market Projection

2.3. Global Fiberglass Composites Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Fiberglass Composites Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Global Fiberglass Composites Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Global Fiberglass Composites Market



4. Global Fiberglass Composites Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Fiberglass Composites Market by Type

5.1. Roving Fiberglass

5.2. Chopped Fiberglass

5.3. Yarn Fiberglass

5.4. Others



6. Global Fiberglass Composites Market by Application

6.1. Construction

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Others



7. Global Fiberglass Composites Market by Region 2022-2028

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Global Fiberglass Composites Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Global Fiberglass Composites Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Global Fiberglass Composites Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Global Fiberglass Composites Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Global Fiberglass Composites Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Global Fiberglass Composites Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Global Fiberglass Composites Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Global Fiberglass Composites Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Global Fiberglass Composites Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Global Fiberglass Composites Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Global Fiberglass Composites Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Global Fiberglass Composites Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Fiberglass Composites Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Asahi Kasei Corp.

8.2.2. Braj Binani Group

8.2.3. China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd.

8.2.4. Chongqing Polycomp International Corp.

8.2.5. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

8.2.6. Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

8.2.7. Owens Corning

8.2.8. Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

8.2.9. Solvay Group

8.2.10. Veplas Group



