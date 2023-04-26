U.S. markets closed

Global Fibre Industry Report 2023: Governments and Private Operators are Investing in New Initiatives to Improve FTTH/B Networks

PR Newswire
·3 min read

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "What are the Global Growth Areas in the Fibre Industry? - Countries Where More Needs to be Done in Terms of FTTH/B Deployment" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


This report highlights the global growth areas of the fibre industry, focusing on Europe, APAC, the Americas and MEA.

It shows that there are still millions of homes still to be connected to fibre in each region, with governments and private providers investing in new initiatives to improve FTTH/B networks and digital infrastructure.

Key issues:

  • Millions of homes still need to be connected to fibre in Europe, APAC, the Americas and MEA.

  • Challenges to fibre deployment remain, including high costs in rural areas, limited competition, inadequate infrastructure, slow consumer adoption, and affordability for low-income households.

  • Governments and private operators are investing in new initiatives to improve FTTH/B networks.

  • Different countries in each region have different levels of progress in deploying FTTH/B networks due to different challenges.

Key Topics Covered:

Global FTTH/B deployment

  • Overview of FTTH/B in Europe

  • Key trends identified in Europe

  • FTTH/B coverage in EU37- December 2021

  • FTTH/B: homes not passed vs homes passed - EU37

  • FTTH/B: top countries with the most to do in EU37

  • Europe: top countries with the most to do

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • United Kingdom

Overview of FTTHB/ in Asia-Pacific

  • Key trends identified in Asia-Pacific

  • FTTH/B penetration in APAC-22- December 2021

  • FTTH/B: homes not passed vs homes passed - APAC-22

  • FTTH/B: top countries with most to do in APAC-22

  • APAC: top countries with most to do

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Pakistan

Overview of FTTH/B in the Americas

  • Key trends identified in the Americas

  • FTTH/B penetration in the Americas - December 2021

  • FTTH/B: homes not passed vs homes passed - the Americas-13

  • FTTH/B: top countries with most to do in the Americas

  • The Americas: top countries with the most to do

  • United States

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

Overview of FTTH/B in Middle East and Africa

  • Key trends identified in MEA

  • Middle East and Africa: FTTH/B penetration rates - December 2021

  • FTTH/B: homes not passed vs homes passed - MEA-26

  • FTTH/B: Top countries with the most to do in MEA-26

  • MEA: top countries with the most to do

  • Algeria

  • Egypt

  • South Africa

Overview of FTTH/B worldwide

  • Global FTTH/B deployment: top countries with the most to do

