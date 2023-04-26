Global Fibre Industry Report 2023: Governments and Private Operators are Investing in New Initiatives to Improve FTTH/B Networks
This report highlights the global growth areas of the fibre industry, focusing on Europe, APAC, the Americas and MEA.
It shows that there are still millions of homes still to be connected to fibre in each region, with governments and private providers investing in new initiatives to improve FTTH/B networks and digital infrastructure.
Key issues:
Millions of homes still need to be connected to fibre in Europe, APAC, the Americas and MEA.
Challenges to fibre deployment remain, including high costs in rural areas, limited competition, inadequate infrastructure, slow consumer adoption, and affordability for low-income households.
Governments and private operators are investing in new initiatives to improve FTTH/B networks.
Different countries in each region have different levels of progress in deploying FTTH/B networks due to different challenges.
Key Topics Covered:
Global FTTH/B deployment
Overview of FTTH/B in Europe
Key trends identified in Europe
FTTH/B coverage in EU37- December 2021
FTTH/B: homes not passed vs homes passed - EU37
FTTH/B: top countries with the most to do in EU37
Europe: top countries with the most to do
Germany
Italy
United Kingdom
Overview of FTTHB/ in Asia-Pacific
Key trends identified in Asia-Pacific
FTTH/B penetration in APAC-22- December 2021
FTTH/B: homes not passed vs homes passed - APAC-22
FTTH/B: top countries with most to do in APAC-22
APAC: top countries with most to do
India
Indonesia
Pakistan
Overview of FTTH/B in the Americas
Key trends identified in the Americas
FTTH/B penetration in the Americas - December 2021
FTTH/B: homes not passed vs homes passed - the Americas-13
FTTH/B: top countries with most to do in the Americas
The Americas: top countries with the most to do
United States
Mexico
Brazil
Overview of FTTH/B in Middle East and Africa
Key trends identified in MEA
Middle East and Africa: FTTH/B penetration rates - December 2021
FTTH/B: homes not passed vs homes passed - MEA-26
FTTH/B: Top countries with the most to do in MEA-26
MEA: top countries with the most to do
Algeria
Egypt
South Africa
Overview of FTTH/B worldwide
Global FTTH/B deployment: top countries with the most to do
