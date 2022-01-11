U.S. markets open in 2 hours 37 minutes

Global Fibre to the X Market (2021 to 2026) - by Architecture, Distribution Network, Product, Vertical and Geography

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fibre to the X (FTTX) Market (2021-2026) by Architecture, Distribution Network, Product, Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fibre to the X (FTTX) Market is estimated to be USD 13.29 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 21. 67 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.27%.

Market Dynamics

The factors such as constant demand for faster application performance, improvement of interactivity in devices, increased data transfer capability, faster data transfer speed, reduced busy signals, support multiple concurrent sessions, stream videos faster have increased the demand for higher bandwidth. These factors have prompted the demand for the Global Fiber to the X (FTTX) Market. The increasing use of fiber for cloud computing and the rising demand for triple and quad-play services will increase the market further. However, some factors, such as time, cost, and complexity in infrastructure, may hinder market growth.

The increasing need for internet-enabled devices and Internet connectivity is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.

The Global Fibre to the X (FTTX) Market is segmented further based on Architecture, Distribution Network, Product, Vertical, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are BASF, Commscope, Corning, DuPont, Fujikura, Fiberx, Transform - X, Huawei, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Fiber to the X (FTTX) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Acceleration in Demand of Higher Bandwidth
4.1.2 The Growing Use of Fiber for Cloud Computing
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Time and Cost Required in the Installation
4.2.2 The Complexity of Fiber Deployment
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 The Growing Need for Internet-Enabled Devices
4.3.2 Rising Need for Internet Connectivity
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Management of Post Fiber Deployment

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Architecture
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fiber to the Premises/Home/Building (FTTP/FTTH/FTTB)
6.2.1 Fiber to the Desktop (FTTD)
6.2.2 Fiber to the Office (FTTO)
6.3 Fiber to the Node/Curb/Kerb/Closet/Cabinet (FTTN/FTTC/FTTK)
6.4 Fiber to the Antenna (FTTA)

7 Global Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Distribution Network
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Passive Optical Network (PON)
7.3 Active Optical Network (AON)

8 Global Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Optical Line Terminal (OLT)
8.3 Optical Network Terminal/Unit (ONT/ONU)
8.4 Optical Splitter
8.5 Others

9 Global Fiber to the X (FTTX) Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Industrial
9.2.1 Telecommunications
9.2.2 Railway
9.2.3 Energy & Power
9.2.4 Others
9.3 Commercial
9.3.1 Malls
9.3.2 Offices
9.3.3 Others
9.4 Residential

10 Global Fiber to the X (FTTX) Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Alfocom Technology
12.2 Allied Telesis
12.3 AT&T
12.4 BASF
12.5 CenturyLink Fiber Gigabit
12.6 Commscope
12.7 Corning
12.8 Crown Castle Fiber
12.9 DuPont
12.10 EarthLink Fiber
12.11 Fiberhome
12.12 Fiberx
12.13 Frontier Communications
12.14 Fujikura
12.15 Furukawa Electric
12.16 Hengtong
12.17 Huawei
12.18 Johns Manville
12.19 Owens Corning
12.20 PacTech
12.21 Prysmian
12.22 Sumitomo Electric
12.23 Sun Telecommunication
12.24 Transform - X
12.25 YOFC

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n7gnpk

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


