The global Field activity management Market size is forecasted to grow from USD 1.0 Billion in 2021 to USD 2.2 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.4%

ReportLinker
·5 min read

during the forecast period. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. Field activity management is the practice of managing field activities, including physical assets, associated workforce, and equipment using software, workflows, and communication solutions.

New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Field Activity Management Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223814/?utm_source=GNW
Field activity management solution consolidates and captures the data related to mapping and scheduling, location data, and time and expense tracking under one platform and helps in efficient utilization, visualization, tracking, and management of assets on the field

The services to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period
In the field activity management market by component, the services is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period.Services play a vital role in the deployment and integration of field activity management solutions.

Services are considered an important part as they are instrumental in fulfilling the custom requirements of the clients.Based on services, the field activity management market has been segmented into consulting, implementation and integration, and training and support.

These services help implement field activity management solutions in a cost-efficient manner to effectively accomplish business processes within the timeframe and budget.

SMEs are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period
By Organisation size, SMEs are expected to hold the largest market size in the present market, as SMEs are majorly focusing on utilizing field activity management solutions to go global and manage workers in various locations as well as analyze and act toward better workforce satisfaction. Field activity helps SMEs by providing them with a personalized approach, centralized portal, advanced analytics, and broad suites that help drive employee engagement and tailor all aspects of the employees’ workflow in a better way.

Cloud Deployment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period
By Deployment Mode, cloud is expected to have a higher growth rate.Benefits include flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiency, and low costs.

This is due to the associated functionalities and core features. The additional benefits of cloud-based solutions include effectiveness while being used by various users, reduced upfront costs, easy rolling out of new projects, zero hardware investments, low maintenance costs, and minimized infrastructure costs.

Construction and real estate is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period
By vertical, construction and real estate is expected to have a higher growth rate.Managing on-field technicians is a huge responsibility.

It includes duties such as maintaining a detailed work log of field technicians, scheduling tasks for them so that their field time can be utilized properly and getting their reporting on a real-time basis.Field activity management solutions offer benefits such as reliable equipment tracking, better traceability, and improved customer communication with real-time notifications.

Field activity management plays a critical role in the real estate service industry for ongoing property maintenance, with more and more organizations using mobile computing to improve communication with the field, increase productivity, streamline work processes, and enhance customer service and loyalty.

APAC to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period
By region, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The field activity management market in APAC is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years, due to the constant economic growth, increasing the young workforce, and the usage of tablets and smartphones for business purposes will lead toward the adaptation of enterprise mobility solutions to meet the growing demand for securing and protecting critical data.

The major reason for this high growth in APAC is the increasing digitalization among people and the rising infusion of automation at workplaces and government initiatives to promote technology adoption across the region.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 16%, and Tier 3 – 38%
• By Designation: C-level – 32%, Directors – 42% and Others – 26%
• By Region: North America –40%, Europe –33%, APAC – 17%, RoW- 10%

The report covers the competitive landscape and profiles major market players, including ESRI (US), SAP (Germany), Fielda (US), Fulcrum (US), ProntoForms (Canada), OnSource (US), SafetyCulture (Australia), Field Safe Solutions (Canada), GoCanvas (US), Repsly (US), Fieldwire (UK), FieldEZ (India), FastField (US), MobileLogix (US), Corrata (Ireland), Thundermaps (New Zealand), Logistrics Services (Canada), Bentley Systems (US), Webuild (Australia), Smart Service (US), Device Magic (US), Forms On Fire (US). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in the global field activity management market.

Research coverage
The market study covers the Field activity management market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on component, deployment mode, organization size, and verticals with regions covered.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key benefits of buying the report
The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Field activity management market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223814/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


