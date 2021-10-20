U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.25
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,298.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,406.00
    +7.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,267.10
    -5.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.11
    -0.85 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.80
    +14.30 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1636
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.62
    -0.69 (-4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2480
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,139.59
    +1,900.43 (+3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.22
    +25.87 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.93
    +5.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Global Filgrastim Biosimilars Markets Report 2021-2030: Focus on Oncology, Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases, Blood Disorders, Growth Hormone Deficiency, & Infectious Diseases

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Filgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global filgrastim biosimilars market is expected to grow from $0.72 billion in 2020 to $0.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The market is expected to reach $1.04 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The filgrastim biosimilar market covered in this report is segmented by application into oncology, chronic and autoimmune diseases, blood disorders, growth hormone deficiency, infectious diseases, others and by distribution channels into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy.

Stringent regulations imposed on approvals of biosimilars is anticipated to hinder the growth of the filgrastim biosimilar market in the forecast period. The governments of different regions impose different rules regarding the production and use of biologics and biosimilars. Further, issues such as patent infringement or agreement issues restrict the manufacturers of biosimilars from commercializing the government-approved biosimilars.

The US Food and Drug Administration requires a double regulatory approval for biosimilars, restricting the use of biosimilars as an interchangeable drug to biologics, whereas, in Europe, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves biosimilars as interchangeable products for biologics.

For instance, Sandoz got an USFDA approval for its 1st biosimilar ZarxioTM (filgrastim-sndz) of original biologic Neupogen. The consent depended on a comprehensive package of analytical, nonclinical, and clinical information, which verified that Zarxio is highly similar to the US-licensed reference product. To get this approval Sandoz even had to fight a legal battle with Amgen who claims that Sandoz has infringed its manufacturing process. These kind of hurdles can restrict the growth of the filgrastim biosimilar market.

In January 2019, Kashiv Pharma, US-based biopharmaceuticals Research Company, acquired Adello biologics for an undisclosed amount. The new company will be known as Kashiv Biosciences. The deal will help Kashiv BioSciences in expanding its business offering in including drug delivery platforms consolidating delayed-release technology and gastric retention systems that improve the efficacy and safety of known drugs, the pipeline of seven development products targeting unmet clinical needs. Adello Biologics was founded in 2012 and is a biotechnology company that works on developing biosimilars including filgrastims. The company is headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Government initiatives for the development of biosimilars are expected to drive the filgrastim biosimilars. Governments worldwide are focusing on the development of biosimilars attributing to their cost-effective nature. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched a Biosimilar Action Plan, in July 2018 to increase treatment options.

The Australian government is committed to the Biosimilar Awareness Initiative and in 2018 they improved their commitment by supporting the Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association through a grant of $5 million to accept increased general biosimilar education and activities that promote the suitable dispensing, prescription and use of biosimilar medicines. Hence, the government initiatives for the development of biosimilars aids in the increased production and awareness which in turn supported the growth of the filgrastim biosimilars market.

Companies in the pegfilgrastim biosimilar market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies.

While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, in or out licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over the recent years.

Major players in the filgrastim biosimilars market are

  • Cadila Pharmaceuticals

  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

  • Intas Biopharmaceuticals

  • Sandoz

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Intas Pharmaceuticals

  • Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • Biocon

  • Aryogen Biopharma

  • Claris Life Sciences

  • Adello Biologics

  • Hospira (Pfizer)

  • Gennova Biopharmaceuticals

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Lupin Limited

  • Abbott Laboratories Inc.

  • Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

  • Novartis AG

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Filgrastim Biosimilars Market Characteristics

3. Filgrastim Biosimilars Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Filgrastim Biosimilars

5. Filgrastim Biosimilars Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Filgrastim Biosimilars Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints On the Market
5.2. Global Filgrastim Biosimilars Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Filgrastim Biosimilars Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Filgrastim Biosimilars Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Oncology

  • Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

  • Blood Disorders

  • Growth Hormone Deficiency

  • Infectious Diseases

  • Others

6.2. Global Filgrastim Biosimilars Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Hospital Pharmacy

  • Retail Pharmacy

  • Online Pharmacy

6.3. Global Filgrastim Biosimilars Market, Segmentation by Type of Manufacturing, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • In-House Manufacturing

  • Contract Manufacturing Oraganization

7. Filgrastim Biosimilars Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Filgrastim Biosimilars Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Filgrastim Biosimilars Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9id5bd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-filgrastim-biosimilars-markets-report-2021-2030-focus-on-oncology-chronic-and-autoimmune-diseases-blood-disorders-growth-hormone-deficiency--infectious-diseases-301404452.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alibaba Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) moved higher Tuesday after the company unveiled a new high-tech microchip to run its cloud servers. The semiconductor is one of China's most advanced and could help change the narrative around the stock, which has been battered due to Beijing's regulatory crackdown on China's tech sector giants. Alibaba said the new chip is built using advanced 5-nanometer technology, and represents a significant step toward China's goal of manufacturing more of its own semiconductors.

  • Helium: South Africa strikes new 'gold'

    In a grassy plain in South Africa, once the world's largest gold producer, prospectors have stumbled upon a new treasure: helium.

  • Brent Oil Falls as China Seeks to Ease Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil declined from its highest level since 2018 as a U.S. industry report pointed to an increase in crude stockpiles and China unleashed measures aimed at stabilizing its power supplies for the winter.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries t

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Product Manager Details Shortcuts as Devices Failed

    Testimony from a former Theranos product manager has shed light on the startup’s race to court investors and business partners and shortcuts it took when its blood-testing devices failed.

  • Micron considering new U.S. memory chip factory as it gears up spending

    Micron Technology Inc said on Wednesday it is considering building a new memory factory in the United States but that state and federal subsidies will be needed to offset costs that are higher than its factories in Asia. The Boise, Idaho-based company is the only American firm that makes both key types of memory chips, competing against South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix and Japan's Kioxia, Toshiba's former memory chip unit. Micron has pilot manufacturing lines for developing new technologies at its Idaho headquarters and a factory in Virginia that turns out special high-reliability chips for automobiles.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped by Nearly 5% Today

    Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued a fresh order in a lawsuit Nikola filed in 2018 against fellow EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The judge is allowing the case to go forward, after Nikola responded to an earlier ruling that the company show cause as to why it should continue. The company did so, and as a result Donato's new order stipulates that the case will not be dismissed.

  • How innovations in Covid-19 testing will play a part in this winter season

    Thierry Bernard, QIAGEN CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the future of Covid-19 testing, interest and supply of at-home covid testing, and the diagnostic industry amid the pandemic.

  • ‘Gone too far’: Meet the Dutch chips giant that Silicon Valley loves and Biden fears

    ASML makes advanced semiconductor equipment. Washington is dead set on keeping it from doing business with China.

  • Two Popular Retirement Products Are Frankensteining Into One: Want In?

    Nationwide thinks that its new product can change retirement planning for the majority of Americans who do not have access to traditional pension plans. The financial services company is working with Capital Group (the home of American Funds) and Annexus Retirement Solutions to … Continue reading → The post Two Popular Retirement Products Are Frankensteining Into One: Want In? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Oil drops as China considers intervention to ease coal crunch

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday after the Chinese government stepped up efforts to tame record high coal prices and ensure coal mines operate at full capacity as Beijing moved to ease a power shortage. Brent crude futures dropped 73 cents, or 0.9%, to $84.35 a barrel at 1003 GMT, paring a 75 cent rise in the previous session, but still lingering close to multi-year highs. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November, which expires on Wednesday, fell 68 cents, or 0.8%, to $82.28 a barrel.

  • Novavax, Tesla, Netflix, United: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

    Futures are flat as investors await another big batch of earnings reports. Novavax  shares plunged 26% premarket after Politico reported that the pharmaceutical company was running into difficulties manufacturing a Covid-19 vaccine that met regulators’ quality standards. United Airlines whose profit was boosted by federal aid, said the spread of the highly transmissible strain of Covid-19 slowed flying during the third quarter but hasn’t derailed its recovery.

  • This Non-Traded REIT Pays an 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. However, most REITs are still vulnerable to the same market volatility as other publicly traded companies. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These REITs aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be bought or sold through your brokerage app. Non-Traded REITs Explained: A non-traded REIT is basically the same

  • Roche CEO Sees Strong Demand for Covid Antibody Cocktail

    Severin Schwan, chief executive officer at Roche Holding AG, discusses third-quarter earnings, the demand for Covid-19 tests and the company���s M&A strategy. Roche���s third-quarter revenue climbed 8.7% to $17.3 billion. He speaks on ���Bloomberg Markets: European Open.��� (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Southwest Airlines won’t put unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave

    Southwest Airlines will let unvaccinated employees keep working past early December instead of putting them on unpaid leave if they apply for an exemption on medical or religious grounds.

  • 3 Singapore companies ranked among world's best employers

    Which employers have been ranked the best in the world by their employees? How willing are employees to recommend their firms to others. Here's a look at the best employers in the world.

  • API data reportedly show a more than 3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 15, according to sources. The API reportedly showed inventory declines of 3.5 million barrels for gasoline and 3 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 2.5 million barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, th

  • Oilfield Service Providers: Baker Hughes Earnings Miss After Halliburton Sees Long 'Upcycle'

    Baker Hughes earnings missed views amid soaring oil prices. Halliburton sees a long "upcycle." Schlumberger is on tap.

  • Bankrupt natural gas driller sues to set aside gas-gathering agreement

    Rockdale Marcellus, based in Canonsburg and producing gas in northeastern Pennsylvania, filed for Chapter 11 in September.