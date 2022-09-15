U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

The global fill-finish manufacturing market size is projected to grow from USD 15.2 billion by 2027 from USD 9.2 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Factors such as the rising adoption of prefilled syringes for parenteral dosage forms and increasing technological advancements are driving the market. The high costs associated with restricted access barrier systems (RABS) is a factor expected to limit the growth of this market.

New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fill Finish Manufacturing Market by Product, Instrument, Machine Type )), End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05297454/?utm_source=GNW


The prefilled syringes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the fill-finish manufacturing market.

The consumables segment is divided into prefilled syringes, vials, cartridges, and other consumables such as ampoules, bottles, and IV bags.During the forecast period the prefilled syringes sub-segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Factors responsible for the growth are its advantages such as safety, lower cost, ease of administration, time & accuracy benefits, and biologic sterility.

The automated machines segment, by machine type segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of machine type, the instrument segment is segmented into automated machines and semi-automated and manual machines.During the forecast period the automated machines segment is expected to grow highest.

Factors such as reduction of cost of maintenance, labor overheads, increase productivity for fill-finish manufacturing processes and automated machines reduce the risks of contamination due to limited human interaction are driving the segmental growth.

Asia Pacific to account for the largest share of the global fill-finish manufacturing market during the forecast period.
During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as growing investments by CMOs, increase in biopharmaceutical players in Asian countries, increasing government support and developments in R&D infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives of various key organizations operating in the fill-finish manufacturing market.
• By Respondent: Supply Side: 70%, Demand side: 30%
• By Designation: CXO’s: 20%, Executives-level: 25%, and Managers: 55%
• By Region: North America: 45%, Asia Pacific: 20%, Europe: 25%, Latin America: 5%, and Middle East & Africa: 5%
The fill-finish manufacturing market comprises major players such as Becton, Dickson and Company (US), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), I.M.A. (Industria Macchine Automatiche) S.p.A. (Italy), Stevanato Group (Italy), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany), Bausch+Strobel (Germany), Groninger & Co. GmbH (Germany), and Gerresheimer AG (Germany). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage:
The fill-finish manufacturing market study covers the market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on the product, end user, and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall fill-finish manufacturing market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights to position their businesses better, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, opportunities, and challenges.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05297454/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


