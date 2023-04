Global Filtration Market (Focus on Biologics Manufacturing) - Distribution by Type of Filtration System, Type of Filter (based on use), Type of Assembly, Company Size and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

ReportLinker

INTRODUCTION. Biologics represents one of the fastest growing segments of the healthcare sector. In last five years, over 50 biologics been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and close to 10,000 biologics are being evaluated across different stages of development.

The growing demand for biologics has consequently led to the need for development of advanced technologies for the purification of these drug substances. This need is primarily driven by the fact that biologics are sensitive to heat and other chemically driven purification treatments, which may result in degradation of the final product.



Biopharmaceutical filtration refers to the process of purification and sterilization of biological drug products without the application of heat and chemicals. A key advancement in this industry has been the introduction of novel filtration systems, such as depth filtration systems, tangential flow filtration systems, virus filtration systems and chromatography filtration systems. These systems can be applied to a wide variety of application areas due to their flexible nature. In fact, several large pharma companies have already made investments to improve their conventional filtration technologies. The primary goal behind introducing these filters is to achieve the highest possible purity and yield of the desired biological product, along with maintaining its safety and efficacy for use in human or animal health. Given the ongoing advancements in this domain, several companies have developed and launched their proprietary biopharmaceutical filtration systems for more efficient purification of biologics. ,



KEY MARKET INSIGHTS

The Filtration Market (Focus on Biologics Manufacturing) - Distribution by Type of Filtration System (Depth Filters, Tangential Flow Filters, Virus Filters and Other Membrane Filters), Type of Filter (based on use) (Disposable / Single-use Filters and Reusable / Multi-use Filters), Type of Assembly (Capsules, Cartridges and Others), Company Size (Small, Mid-sized and Large) and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players offering filters for biopharmaceutical use. The report answers many key questions related to this domain.



Benefits and Growing Demand for Biopharmaceutical Filtration Systems

Biopharmaceutical filtration systems are used to separate and purify biological products, such as proteins, antibodies and vaccines. These filtration systems offer several benefits over conventional systems, such as higher efficiency, enhanced product purity and higher throughput. Driven by these benefits, the demand for efficient biopharmaceutical filtration systems is anticipated to increase, resulting in lucrative opportunities for developers.



Current Market Landscape of Biopharmaceutical Filter Developers

The market landscape of biopharmaceutical filter developers features a mix of over 80 large, mid-sized and small companies, which have the required expertise to offer various biopharmaceutical filtration systems, across different scales of operation. It is worth mentioning that more than 80% of the companies have the ability to develop membrane filters. Further, the ongoing activity in this domain indicates that biopharmaceutical filtration system developers are continuously upgrading their capabilities and infrastructure to accommodate the current and anticipated future demand.



Key Drivers behind the Biopharmaceutical Filtration Market

The biopharmaceutical industry has rapidly expanded over the years, primarily driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising demand for regenerative therapies and personalized medicines. This has, in turn, led to a subsequent escalation in demand for filtration systems for biologics. Further, the stringent government regulations and guidelines, such as Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and United States Pharmacopeia (USP) standards, established to ensure product safety and quality, has created a need for advanced filtration technologies. It is also worth highlighting that, adoption of single-use technologies, and development of new and advanced filtration systems, such as tangential flow filtration, chromatography filtration and virus filtration, are likely to create new opportunities in the market.



Market Size of the Biopharmaceutical Filtration Market

Driven by the rapid growth of the biopharmaceutical industry and increasing research and development activities, the future opportunities and growth associated with the filtration market for biologics is anticipated to witness a noteworthy growth in the foreseen future. Specifically, in terms of type of filter, the market is anticipated to be driven by membrane filters. Further, more than 60% of the market is anticipated to be represented by players based in North America and Europe, in the foreseen future.



Key Players in the Biopharmaceutical Filtration Market

Examples of key players engaged in this domain (which have also been captured in this report) include Asahi Kasei, Cobetter Filtration, Corning, Merck, Pall, Parker Hannifin, Sartorius and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The study presents an in-depth analysis of the various firms / organizations that are engaged in this domain, across different segments. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographies. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

An executive summary of the insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of biopharmaceutical filtration market and its likely evolution in the mid-long term.

A general overview of filtration systems, highlighting details on different types of filtration systems and steps involved in sterile filtration for bioprocessing. It also presents information on the factors affecting sterile filtration, advantages of biopharmaceutical filtration systems, challenges associated with biopharmaceutical filtration systems and applications of biopharmaceutical filtration. Additionally, it presents an overview of the ongoing trends and future perspectives of the biopharmaceutical filtration industry.

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of companies offering biopharmaceutical filtration systems, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), location of headquarters, type of filter system / element (depth filters, tangential flow filters, virus filters and other membrane filters) and application area(s) (viral clearance, cell culture clarification, cell separation / product purification, sterilization and others). In addition, it includes information on type of filter (based on use) (disposable or single-use and reusable or multi-use), type of filter module (encapsulated), type of media material (natural components, synthetic, polypropylene or glass microfiber), type of assembly (pod, capsule, cassette, hollow fibre, and others), novel filtration systems offered (chromatography filtration and tangential flow depth filtration) and type of technique(s) used (ultrafiltration, microfiltration and nanofiltration).

A detailed competitiveness analysis of biopharmaceutical filtration system developers based in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, based on supplier strength (in terms of years of experience, company size and number of filter system / element offered), product strength (considering features of depth filters, tangential flow filters, virus filters, other membrane filters, novel filtration systems, type of technique(s) used) and application areas (viral clearance, cell culture clarification, cell separation / product purification, sterilization and others).

Tabulated profiles of key players based in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific that are engaged in manufacturing biopharmaceutical filtration systems (shortlisted based on company size and availability of financial information). Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, details related to its financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of recent developments / trends in the biopharmaceutical filtration domain, offering insights on patents that have been filed / granted for biopharmaceutical filters, since 2019, based on relevant parameters, such patent publication year, patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading players (in terms of number of patents granted), patent benchmarking (in terms of CPC codes and leading players), patent characteristics and patent age. It also includes an insightful patent valuation analysis and list of leading patents based on number of citations. In addition, it provides information on recent mergers and acquisitions reported in this domain, including details on year, deal amount, regional distribution and key players (in terms of number of deals).

A detailed analysis of global events that took place in this domain, since 2018 based on several relevant parameters, such as year of event, event platform, type of event, geography, type of filter (based on use) (single-use and reusable filters), type of filter system involved (depth filters, sterilizing grade filters, tangential flow filters, virus filters, virus filters, membrane filters and others), type of process(es) involved (upstream bioprocessing and downstream bioprocessing), most active organizers (in terms of number of events) and application area(s) (type of biologic involved), as well as prominent players.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the current opportunity and the future growth potential of the biopharmaceutical filtration market over the coming years. We have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market for the period, 2023-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and forecasted opportunity have been further segmented based on relevant parameters, such as type of filter system / element (depth filters, tangential flow filters, virus filters and other membrane filters), type of filter (based on use) (disposable / single-use filters and reusable / multi-use filters), type of assembly (capsules, cartridges and others), company size (small, mid-sized and large) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the industry’s evolution.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various emerging trends in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Question 1: What is biopharmaceutical filtration?

Answer: Filtration is a critical step in the production of biopharmaceuticals, as it involves the separation of biological materials from the culture media, cell debris and other impurities.



Question 2: What are the different types of filtration systems used in biomanufacturing?

Answer: The various types of filtration systems used in biomanufacturing processes include depth filtration systems, tangential flow filtration systems, virus filtration systems, other membrane filtration systems and chromatography filtration systems.



Question 3: What are the limitations of conventional filter systems?

Answer: The key concerns related to conventional filter systems include limited filtration capacity, need for frequent maintenance, risk of clogging, and limited lifespan. In addition, conventional filters were not very effective in removing certain types of contaminants, such as dissolved minerals, bacteria, viruses or chemicals.



Question 4: How many companies offer filtration systems for biopharmaceutical purposes?

Answer: Presently, more than 80 companies are involved in the development of depth filters, tangential flow filters, virus filters and other membrane filters.



Question 5: How many patents, related to biopharmaceutical filtration, have been filed / granted in the last few years?

Answer: Close to 130 patents have been filed / granted related to biopharmaceutical filtration, in the last few years. It is worth mentioning that most of the patents have been filed by industry players and are focused on virus removal and protein recovery.



Question 6: What are the key trends in the biopharmaceutical filtration market?

Answer: Companies involved in this domain have made significant investments to expand their existing capabilities through the incorporation of advanced methods, technologies and platforms, in order to accommodate the current and anticipated demand for filtration systems. Further, these companies have actively participated in various conferences, meetings, seminars, exhibitions and webinars in order to present their ideas and innovative products / technologies to a wider audience.



Question 7: Which segment, in terms of type of product, is likely to have the largest share in the biopharmaceutical filtration market?

Answer: Presently, membrane filters dominate the biopharmaceutical filtration market. This can be attributed to the fact that these are widely used in biopharmaceutical manufacturing for sterile filtration and virus filtration due to their high efficiency, durability and versatility.



Question 8: How is the biopharmaceutical filtration market likely to evolve in the coming years?

Answer: The biopharmaceutical filtration market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~10% in the coming years.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 1 is a preface providing an introduction to the full report, Filtration Market (Focus on Biologics Manufacturing), 2023-2035.



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of biopharmaceutical filtration market and its likely evolution in the mid-long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of filtration systems, highlighting details on different types of filtration systems and steps involved in sterile filtration for bioprocessing. It also presents information on the factors affecting sterile filtration, advantages of biopharmaceutical filtration systems, challenges associated with biopharmaceutical filtration systems and applications of biopharmaceutical filtration. Additionally, it presents an overview of the ongoing trends and future perspectives of the biopharmaceutical filtration industry.



Chapter 4 includes a detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of companies offering biopharmaceutical filtration systems, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), location of headquarters, type of filter system / element (depth filters, tangential flow filters, virus filters and other membrane filters) and application area(s) (viral clearance, cell culture clarification, cell separation / product purification, sterilization and others). In addition, it includes information on type of filter (based on use) (disposable or single-use and reusable or multi-use), type of filter module (encapsulated), type of media material (natural components, synthetic, polypropylene or glass microfiber), type of assembly (pod, capsule, cassette, hollow fibre, and others), novel filtration systems offered (chromatography filtration and tangential flow depth filtration) and type of technique(s) used (ultrafiltration, microfiltration and nanofiltration).



Chapter 5 presents a detailed competitiveness analysis of biopharmaceutical filtration system developers based in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, based on supplier strength (in terms of years of experience, company size and number of filter system / element offered), product strength (considering features of depth filters, tangential flow filters, virus filters, other membrane filters, novel filtration systems, type of technique(s) used) and application areas (viral clearance, cell culture clarification, cell separation / product purification, sterilization and others).



Chapter 6 features tabulated profiles of key players based in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific that are engaged in manufacturing biopharmaceutical filtration systems (shortlisted based on company size and availability of financial information). Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, details related to its financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 features tabulated profiles of key players based in Europe systems (shortlisted based on company size and availability of financial information) and Asia-Pacific (shortlisted based on company size) that are engaged in manufacturing biopharmaceutical filtration. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 provides an in-depth analysis of recent developments / trends in the biopharmaceutical filtration domain, offering insights on patents that have been filed / granted for biopharmaceutical filters, since 2019, based on relevant parameters, such patent publication year, patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading players (in terms of number of patents granted / filed), patent benchmarking (in terms of CPC codes and leading players), patent characteristics and patent age. It also includes an insightful patent valuation analysis and list of leading patents based on number of citations. In addition, it provides information on recent mergers and acquisitions reported in this domain, including details on year, deal amount, regional distribution and key players (in terms of number of deals).



Chapter 9 presents a detailed analysis of global events that took place in this domain, since 2018 based on several relevant parameters, such as year of event, event platform, type of event, geography, type of filter (based on use) (single-use and reusable filters), type of filter system involved (depth filters, sterilizing grade filters, tangential flow filters, virus filters, virus filters, membrane filters and others), type of process(es) involved (upstream bioprocessing and downstream bioprocessing), most active organizers (in terms of number of events) and application area(s) (type of biologic involved), as well as prominent players.



Chapter 10 features a comprehensive market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of the market till 2035. We have segregated the current and upcoming opportunity based on type of filter system / element (depth filters, tangential flow filters, virus filters and other membrane filters), type of filter (based on use) (disposable / single-use filters and reusable / multi-use filters), type of assembly (capsules, cartridges and others), company size (small, mid-sized and large), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World).



Chapter 11 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it summarizes the various evolutionary trends that are likely to influence the future of this market.



Chapter 12 provides the transcripts of interviews conducted with key stakeholders in the industry.



Chapter 13 is an appendix, which contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in this report.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.

