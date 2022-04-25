U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

Global Financial Guarantee Market (2022 to 2027) - by Product Type, Enterprise Size, End-user and Geography

·7 min read

DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Financial Guarantee Market (2022-2027) by Product Type, Enterprise Size, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Financial Guarantee Market is estimated to be USD 32.7 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 50.5 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.08%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Financial Guarantee Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Market Segmentation

The Global Financial Guarantee Market is segmented based on Product Type, Enterprise Size, End-User, and Geography.

  • Product Type, the market is classified into Bank Guarantees, Documentary Letter of Credit, Standby Letter Credit, Receivable Financing, and Others.

  • Enterprise Size, the market is classified into Small Enterprises, Medium-Size Enterprises, and Large Enterprises.

  • End-User, the market is classified into Exporters and Importers.

  • Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Asian Development Bank, BNP Paribas, HSBC, SINOSURE, Royal Bank of Scotland plc, ICICI bank Limited, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Financial Guarantee Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses Global Financial Guarantee Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Financial Guarantee Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in Financial Risk Involved in Business Transactions
4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Financial Guarantees by SMEs
4.1.3 Digitalization of Banking Procedures to Obtain a Financial Guarantee
4.1.4 Quick Processing of Documents by Banks
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Collateral Demanded by Banks
4.2.2 Strict Assessment by The Banks Before Providing Financial Guarantee
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Individuals and Businesses Improving Financial Credibility
4.3.2 Rise in Import and Export Activities in Developing Countries
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Risk Exposure

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Financial Guarantee Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bank Guarantees
6.3 Documentary Letter of Credit
6.4 Standby Letter Credit
6.5 Receivable Financing
6.6 Others

7 Global Financial Guarantee Market, By Enterprise Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Small Enterprises
7.3 Medium-Size Enterprises
7.4 Large Enterprises

8 Global Financial Guarantee Market, By End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Exporters
8.3 Importers

9 Americas' Financial Guarantee Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas

10 Europe's Financial Guarantee Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe

11 Middle East and Africa's Financial Guarantee Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA

12 APAC's Financial Guarantee Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Asian Development Bank
14.2 BNP Paribas
14.3 Barclays
14.4 Bank of Montreal
14.5 Citibank
14.6 HSBC
14.7 ICBC
14.8 National Bank of Canada
14.9 SINOSURE
14.10 Scotia Bank
14.11 Deutsche Bank
14.12 Wells Fargo
14.13 Royal Bank of Scotland plc
14.14 ICICI bank Limited
14.15 JPMorgan & Chase
14.16 Federal Bank

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2yl45

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-financial-guarantee-market-2022-to-2027---by-product-type-enterprise-size-end-user-and-geography-301532022.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

