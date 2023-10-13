Global financial leaders track impact of Israel-Hamas war on oil markets

Global geopolitical developments and domestic economic data shaped investor sentiment throughout the week, sparking fresh concerns regarding the outlook for growth and inflation.

Global reactions mount

The week commenced with the eruption of conflict in the Middle East involving Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

President Joe Biden condemned Hamas' attacks, labeling them an "act of sheer evil." The White House has confirmed 27 deaths of American citizens.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken flew to Israel Thursday for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, reaffirming U.S. support for Israel "as long as America exists." Blinken also met with King Abdullah II of Jordan, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in an effort to prevent the conflict from escalating further. Along the northern border, between Israel and Lebanon, the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah launched gunfire targeting several Israeli military posts, according to the Times of Israel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on October 12, 2023.

On Thursday, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed concerns about how the conflict could impact global oil markets, as instability in the Middle East, responsible for roughly one-third of global oil production, could disrupt supplies.

Resurgent U.S. inflation

Higher-than-expected U.S. inflation figures have caught markets off guard and are complicating the Federal Reserve's rate outlook. In September, the Producer Price Index surged 2.2% year-on-year, exceeding expectations of 1.6%. During the same month, Consumer Price Index inflation rose by 3.7% year on year, surpassing the anticipated 3.6%. Thirty-year mortgage rates have spiked above the 7.5% threshold, reaching their highest point in 23 years. The resurgence of inflation and the elevated interest rates have weighed on consumer sentiment, as measured by the University of Michigan.

Story continues

Fed signals another rate hike possible

According to the minutes from the September 2023 FOMC meeting, the majority of Fed policymakers leaned toward the likelihood of one more federal funds rate increase in an upcoming meeting, with some members suggesting no further hikes. The Fed members unanimously agreed that policy should remain in a restrictive mode for an extended duration. Notably, market participants are almost fully pricing in the Fed keeping rates unchanged at the Nov. 1 meeting.

Banks report strong Q3 earnings

Important deals were finalized this week, including Exxon Mobil's acquisition of Pioneer Resources and Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard. Earnings season commenced with banks in the spotlight, as five major financial institutions reported earnings that surpassed expectations last quarter.

What to watch

Key economic highlights for the week include the retail sales report on Tuesday and housing data on Wednesday, along with speeches by various Fed officials. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to address the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, just before the central bank enters its blackout period.

Corporate earnings are expected to take the spotlight, featuring Charles Schwab on Monday, followed by J&J, Bank of America, Lockheed Martin, Goldman Sachs, Bank of New York Mellon, United Airlines Holdings, Prologis and Interactive Brokers on Tuesday. Wednesday will see earnings reports from Tesla, P&G, Netflix, Abbott, Morgan Stanley, Elevance Health, Lam Research, and US Bancorp. Thursday's lineup includes Danaher, Philip Morris, Blackstone, Union Pacific, AT&T, and Freeport McMoran, while Honeywell, American Express and Schlumberger are scheduled for Friday.

Benzinga is a financial news and data company headquartered in Detroit.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Global financial leaders track impact of Israel-Hamas war on oil markets