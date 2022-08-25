U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

Global Finished Wood Products Market Report 2022 - Players Include Builders FirstSource, Masonite International, NCI Building Systems and UFP Industries

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finished Wood Products Global Market Report 2022, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global finished wood products market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

  • Identify growth segments for investment

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major companies in the finished wood products market include LIXIL Group, JELD-WEN Inc., Builders FirstSource, Masonite International Corporation, NCI Building Systems Inc., UFP Industries Inc., Stora Enso Oyj, Cavco Industries Inc., Western Forest Products Inc., and Nature Home Holding Company Limited.

The global finished wood products market is expected to grow from $262.99 billion in 2021 to $287.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The market is expected to grow to $387.41 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

The finished wood products market consists of sales of finished wood products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce finished wood products including wood products such as wooden windows and doors, cabinets, kitchenware and wooden mobile homes, and other products.

The main types of finished wood products are millwork, prefabricated home, wood pallets & skids and other finished wood products. Prefabricated homes, usually known as prefabs, are specialized dwelling kinds of prefabricated buildings which are produced off-site in beforehand, typically in standard components that can be readily shipped and installed. The products are distributed through online and offline channels. The different applications include household and commercial applications.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the finished wood products market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest in the global finished wood products market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The finished wood products manufacturing market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2021 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a decline in the historic period is further expected to be a significant factor driving economic growth. The US economy is expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Greater economic growth is likely to drive public and private investments, joint ventures, foreign direct investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.

Companies in the finished wood products market are using 3D printing to develop light weight structural as well as non-structural wooden products. 3D printing creates a three-dimensional physical object using a digital design. The technology creates three-dimensional objects using models which are constructed using a brown, very fine, granular powder made from wood chips.

3D printing is used to manufacture wooden products with complex geometries quickly at low cost. 3D printing helps in rapid prototyping, increases assembly line efficiency, lowers turnaround time, improves flexibility in design and reduces wastage of materials thus indicating high potential for this technology. For instance, in 2019, ORNL and UMaine 3D printed a large mold used to fabricate yatch using wood flour, cellulose nanofibrils and PLA.

The countries covered in the finished wood products market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Finished Wood Products Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Finished Wood Products Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Finished Wood Products Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Finished Wood Products Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Finished Wood Products Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Finished Wood Products

9. Finished Wood Products Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Finished Wood Products Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Finished Wood Products Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Finished Wood Products Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Finished Wood Products Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Finished Wood Products Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Finished Wood Products Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Millwork

  • Prefabricated Home

  • Wood Pallets & Skids

  • Other Finished Wood Products

11.2. Global Finished Wood Products Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Offline

  • Online

11.3. Global Finished Wood Products Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Household

  • Commercial

12. Finished Wood Products Market Segments
12.1. Global Millwork Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Wood Window And Door; Cut Stock, Resawing Lumber, And Planning; Other Millwork (including Flooring)
12.2. Global Prefabricated Home Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) -
12.3. Global Wood Pallets & Skids Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)
12.4. Global Other Finished Wood Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

13. Finished Wood Products Market Metrics
13.1. Finished Wood Products Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Finished Wood Products Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2mhsca

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


