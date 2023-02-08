U.S. markets open in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,169.75
    -6.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,160.00
    -46.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,767.00
    -9.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.20
    -5.10 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.86
    +0.72 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.80
    +11.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.34 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0753
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.66
    -0.77 (-3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2094
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9210
    -0.1510 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,199.37
    +295.95 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.26
    +9.30 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.37
    +13.66 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Global fintech Ascenda announces partnership with Axis Bank to power its new Points & Miles Transfer Program

·2 min read

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascenda, the world leader in powering global rewards card and payment value propositions for financial brands, today announced its partnership with Axis Bank, India's third largest private sector bank to power their innovative new rewards program.

Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank, partners with Ascenda to produce a unique proposition for their innovative new rewards program.
Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank, partners with Ascenda to produce a unique proposition for their innovative new rewards program.

Axis Bank, with a presence of 4,760 branches in India across 2,676 cities and towns, is going to leverage Ascenda's premium rewards infrastructure and points exchange marketplace to produce a unique proposition targeting the ever increasing premium traveler segment.

Speaking on this announcement, Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head- Cards & Payments, Axis Bank, said, "We have been continuously working on innovation-led partnership models to strengthen value propositions for customers and deliver premium benefits at convenience. In this endeavour, we are delighted to have  partnered with Ascenda to power our innovative rewards program. We have observed that the travel segment is a high engagement area for our customers and our best-in-class rewards proposition will add an immense value to our customers' travel plans."

James Cooper, VP of Partnerships & Marketing at Ascenda, added: "We're proud to announce this partnership and are delighted to be working with Axis Bank, enabling their growth in the Indian premium card market at a time when travel is rebounding in such fantastic fashion."

About Ascenda

Ascenda is the global technology company that makes banking & payments rewarding - delivering digitally native, intuitive and easy-to-deploy rewards infrastructure that enable brands to grow revenue and build deeper customer connections across the entire financial relationship.

Ascenda serves financial services clients in more than 40 markets, from traditional top-tier players to disruptive fintechs, including brands such as HSBC, American Express, Capital One, Brex, Virgin Money, Visa, ICBC and Standard Chartered.

For more information about Ascenda, please visit ascendaloyalty.com

About Axis Bank: 

Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India. Axis Bank offers the entire spectrum of services to customer segments covering Large and Mid-Corporates, SME, Agriculture and Retail Businesses. With its 4,760 domestic branches (including extension counters) and 16,043 ATMs across the country as on 30th September 2022, the network of Axis Bank spreads across 2,676 cities and towns, enabling the Bank to reach out to a large cross-section of customers with an array of products and services. The Axis Group includes Axis Mutual Fund, Axis Securities Ltd., Axis Finance, Axis Trustee, Axis Capital, A.TReDS Ltd., Freecharge and Axis Bank Foundation.

Click here to learn more about the Axis Bank Points/Miles Transfer Program

For further information on Axis Bank, please refer to the website: https://www.axisbank.com

(PRNewsfoto/Ascenda)
(PRNewsfoto/Ascenda)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fintech-ascenda-announces-partnership-with-axis-bank-to-power-its-new-points--miles-transfer-program-301741687.html

SOURCE Ascenda

Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN)Q4 2022 Earnings CallFeb 07, 2023, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGreetings, and welcome to the Lumen Technologies fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

  • Is Apple (AAPL) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better relative […]

  • Analysis-Rebounding yields could scuttle U.S. stock rally as Powell stays firm on rates

    The fate of an early year rally in stocks may depend on whether equities can withstand a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors increasingly come around to the Federal Reserve’s higher-for-longer mantra on interest rates. Comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday did little to dissuade markets from the notion that the central bank will raise rates higher than investors had previously priced in and keep them elevated for longer, as he said rates may need to move higher than expected if economic strength threatens the Fed's progress in lowering inflation.

  • The stock market is a ‘drunken psycho.’ Why this hedge-fund manager is shorting some of the market’s biggest stocks.

    Our call of the day from the president of Seabreeze Partners Management's Doug Kass, says beware of this market that has the quants at the wheel.

  • Zoom to Lay Off 15% of Staff, CEO Slashes Salary

    Zoom Video Communications is laying off 1,300 employees, or 15% of its staff, becoming the latest technology company to trim its workforce as it adjusts to more normalized trends after a pandemic-fueled growth spurt. Chief Executive Eric Yuan said Tuesday he was also reducing his salary and forgoing his bonus, joining other corporate leaders across finance and tech to take pay cuts this year. Once a pandemic darling, Zoom grew rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic, when companies and consumers turned to its videoconferencing software to connect with one another.

  • PayPal Q4 Preview: Can Shares Remain Strong?

    PayPal shares have started 2023 off on the right foot, up more than 10% year-to-date. Can a strong earnings release provide more fuel?

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.90% and 2.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tesla raises price of Model Y amid Treasury Department’s revisions to EV tax credit

    Yahoo Finance automotive correspondent Pras Subramanian examines Tesla's choice to raise the price of its Model Y while Ford holds steady with the pricing of its Mustang Mach E after its recent price drop.

  • Maersk warns lower container volumes to hit 2023 profits

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk warned on Wednesday lower container volumes and freight rates would drive a four-fold plunge in profits this year, even as it reported record earnings for 2022. The Copenhagen-based company, which transports goods for retailers and consumer companies such as Walmart, Nike and Unilever, raised its profit forecast twice last year as a surge in consumer demand and pandemic-related logjams at ports boosted freight rates. But freight rates have since tumbled as recession looms and pandemic-fuelled import bubbles deflate in the United States and other major consuming countries.

  • AT&T’s stock no longer a buy despite ‘commendable’ performance, analysts say

    AT&T has its act together in wireless, but that's already well understood by Wall Street, according to two analysts.

  • Google Bard AI vs. Microsoft ChatGPT-Which is the Better AI Stock to Buy?

    Google's parent company Alphabet just dropped a bombshell announcement with Bard AI, a direct competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

  • ‘Big Short’ hedge funder says he thinks we’re headed for a ‘run-of-the-mill’ recession—but the bigger ‘paradigm shift’ is really on his mind

    Steve Eisman says some market paradigms get deeply embedded in people’s minds. “They can’t even imagine, at times, that there could be anything else.”

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati

  • Powell: A "couple of years" before Fed nears end of balance sheet decline

    (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday the U.S. central bank has some distance left to run in terms of shrinking its balance sheet. When it comes to setting a stopping point for shedding bonds from the central bank's holdings, "we haven’t put a specific target on it,” Powell said at an appearance before the Economic Club of Washington. "It will be a couple of years" before the balance sheet reduction process concludes, Powell said.

  • 15 Best High Volume Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best high-volume stocks to buy today. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best High Volume Stocks To Buy Today. Investors are still trying to make sense of the latest market rally that began with a lot of optimism as we entered […]