Global FinTech Blockchain Markets Report 2021-2028 - Growing Need for the Enhancement of Customer Experience in Global Businesses

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FinTech Blockchain Market by Application, Provider, Organization Size, and Business Domain - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global FinTech Blockchain Market is expected to reach $36.04 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 59.9% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing need for faster, cheaper cross-border payment systems, higher compatibility with the financial services industry ecosystem, and growing demand for complete security mechanisms are the key factors driving the growth of the FinTech blockchain market.



Based on application, the cross-border payment, clearing, and settlement segment is expected to be the largest segment in terms of market share during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing risk of fraud in the payment pathway, rising demand for superior payment experience, clarity in payment systems, and growing need to reduce transaction costs.



Based on organization size, the small & medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of FinTech blockchain solutions is gaining popularity among small and medium-scale enterprises. Small & medium enterprises are gradually moving towards FinTech blockchain infrastructure, and this trend is expected to grow multifold in the coming years.



Based on provider, in 2021, the middleware and service providers segment is estimated to command the largest share of the FinTech blockchain market. The increasing demand for smart contract services, the growing adoption of sophisticated middleware security solutions, the rising need for account aggregation & financial wellness are the key factors driving the growth of the middleware and service provider segment.



In 2021, Asia-Pacific is estimated to command the largest share of the FinTech blockchain market.

Story continues

However, North America is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies across a wide range of industries in and supporting government initiatives across the region and investments by major FinTech blockchain companies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of Covid-19 on the Fintech Blockchain Market



5. Market Insights

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.1.1. Growing Need for Faster and Cheaper Cross-Border Payment Systems

5.2.1.2. High Security and Reliability Standards

5.2.1.3. Growing Demand for Regulated Trading Platform

5.2.1.4. Increasing Demand for Know Your Customer (KYC) System on Blockchain Platform

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.2.1. Lack of Balanced Regulatory Framework for Blockchain Applications

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.3.1. Growing Need for the Enhancement of Customer Experience in Global Businesses

5.2.3.2. Growing Demand for Secure Digital Payment System that Removes the Need for Intermediaries

5.2.4. Challenges

5.2.4.1. Security, Privacy, and Control Issues

5.2.5. Trends

5.2.5.1. Growing Dlt-Offerings by Non-traditional Financial Institutions

5.2.5.2. Digital-Only Banks

5.3. Case Study



6. Fintech Blockchain Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cross-Border Payments, Clearing, and Settlement

6.3. Smart Contract

6.4. Exchanges and Remittance

6.5. Compliance Management/Know Your Customer

6.6. Identity Management

6.7. Other Applications



7. Fintech Blockchain Market, by Provider

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Middleware and Service Providers

7.3. Infrastructure and Base Protocols Providers

7.4. Application and Solutions Providers



8. Fintech Blockchain Market, by Organization Size

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Large Enterprises

8.3. Small & Medium Enterprises



9. Fintech Blockchain Market, by Business Domain

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Payments

9.3. Insurance

9.4. Capital Markets

9.5. Commercial Banking

9.6. Regulatory Compliance

9.7. Trade & Supply Chain Finance

9.8. Risk Management



10. Fintech Blockchain Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. U.K.

10.3.2. Germany

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Switzerland

10.3.7. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. Singapore

10.4.4. Australia

10.4.5. South Korea

10.4.6. India

10.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Market Share Analysis (2020)



12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Development)

12.1. IBM Corporation

12.2. Coinbase

12.3. Ripple

12.4. Accenture PLC

12.5. Salt Blockchain, Inc.

12.6. Gemini Trust Company, LLC

12.7. Circle Internet Financial Limited

12.8. Celsius Lending LLC

12.9. Bitgo

12.10. Blockchain.Com

12.11. Oracle Corporation

12.12. Chainalysis, Inc.

12.13. Maker Dao

12.14. Robinhood

12.15. Trusttoken

12.16. J.P. Morgan

12.17. Morgan Stanley

12.18. the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

12.19. Axoni

12.20. Token, Inc.

12.21. Amazon Web Services (Subsidiary of Amazon.Com, Inc.)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62xlku

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



