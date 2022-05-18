Global Fintech Leader Zafin Names Industry Veteran Dave Revell as Chair of the Board of Directors

Zafin

Revell’s more than 35 years of experience in the banking, telecommunications and IT industries bring tremendous value to leading Zafin through its future ambitions

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin, the global leader in SaaS cloud-native product and pricing lifecycle management for financial services, today announces Dave Revell has been appointed the company’s new chair of the board of directors. Revell, a Zafin board member since 2019, is a 35-year experienced board member and senior executive with experience within the financial services, telecommunications and information technology sectors.

Most recently, Revell was executive vice president and global chief information officer for CIBC. Before joining CIBC, he was a senior vice president at BMO Financial Group and Rogers Communications. Revell is a graduate of the University of Waterloo and holds a degree in electrical engineering and management science. He has completed executive leadership programs at the Kellogg School of Management and Rotman School of Management, where he also earned an ICD.D. designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors

“As a former bank CIO, I’ve seen firsthand the incredible challenges financial institutions face when it comes to updating their technology stacks in order to deliver next-generation experiences for their customers,” Revell said. “Zafin's unique ability to offer banks modular pathways to bring personalized products and pricing to market through their SaaS platform is a game-changer regardless of where an institution is on their core modernization journey. I’m thrilled to step in as Zafin’s new board chair and lend my expertise to help guide the company through its next chapter of growth.”



“Dave’s extensive experience in leading technology roles at some of North America’s largest banks is an invaluable asset to both our board and our company,” said Al Karim Somji, founder and group CEO of Zafin. “During Dave’s tenure on Zafin’s board, he has provided exceptional advice to myself, our senior leadership team and our board. As we work to position ourselves for extraordinary growth in the coming years and look at ways to further expand our value proposition across the industry, I’m pleased that he has agreed to serve as our chair.”

Like many industries, the financial services industry faced its share of challenges during the pandemic. As physical bank branches closed and customers pivoted to banking digitally, the fintech sector has stepped in and played a pivotal role in partnering with banks and credit unions to help them accelerate their digital transformation efforts. Zafin and its award-winning SaaS platform play a unique role within the industry, as it enables financial institutions of all sizes to launch new products with speed and ease, design cross-product bundles and drive added loyalty through offers and rewards – key demands of today’s post-pandemic consumer. It’s composable architecture also features modularized assets with real-time, near real-time and batch connectivity.



