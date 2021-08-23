Global Fire Protection Coatings Growth Opportunities

In this study, fire protection coatings are classified into 2 groups: intumescent coatings and cementitious coatings. Both types protect against 2 types of fire: cellulosic fires (from burning wood and similar materials) and hydrocarbon fires (from burning hydrocarbons such as liquid fuels).

Hydrocarbon intumescent, hydrocarbon cementitious, cellulosic intumescent, and cellulosic cementitious coatings are the 4 main product types explored in the study. The key product types, technologies, and end-use applications are discussed.



Applications have been quantitatively explained for the 4 main product types with regard to the total fire protection coatings market. All regional markets have been broken down into key sub-regions, and 4 chapters for the 4 major fire protection coating types represent the respective quantitative and qualitative coverage. The key end-use industries for fire protection coatings considered in the study are upstream oil and gas, marine, downstream oil and gas (refining), petrochemicals, chemicals, heavy machinery, power, other industrial construction, commercial construction, and residential construction. The fire protection coatings market is witnessing rising demand for innovative products that demonstrate not only higher fire ratings that translate into longer evacuation times for occupants inside the structure, but also greater sustainability and ease and speed of production.In the last few years, a considerable rise in the stringency of regulations and safety advisory has been implemented for augmenting the fire safety of buildings and constructions in various sectors, such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, and allied industries. These industrial applications call for deployment of predominantly hydrocarbon fire protection coatings that meet legislative requirements in the long term. Overall, the rising fire safety stringency followed by end-use industries will drive market demand for hydrocarbon fire protection coatings in the next few years. The trend of augmenting the fire safety of critical building structures is increasing in various industries that demonstrate high fire hazard potential (chemicals, petrochemicals, upstream oil and gas, and petroleum refining). With new advantages associated with the novel features of hydrocarbon coatings—such as resistance to damage from impact, abrasion, and vibration caused by deflection of structures during fabrication, transportation, and extreme loading conditions—the demand for hydrocarbon coatings will grow significantly. Low volatile organic compound content and LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environment Design) compliance for coatings promoted by the US Green Building Council are key trends influencing development of innovative fire protection coatings for premium applications and prices.

