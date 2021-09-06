U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.44
    +0.15 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.90
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0041 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8380
    +0.1460 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,598.62
    +1,189.83 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,352.37
    +54.64 (+4.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,194.22
    +55.87 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Global Fire-Resistant Cable Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Demand For Fire-Resistant Cables For Power Generation Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire-Resistant Cable Market by Insulation Material (EPR, LSZH, PVC, XLPE), End-use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Energy, Manufacturing), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fire-resistant cable market size is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2021 to USD 2.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3%.

The global fire-resistant cable market has witnessed high growth primarily because of the booming construction as well as industrial sector, rise in the demand for fire safety products, and rapid urbanization & globalization. Furthermore, grid maintenance, replacement of aging infrastructure, conversion of overhead lines to underground lines, and the development of rail networks across the globe, have propelled the consumption of fire-resistant cables over the next few years.

In terms of both value and volume, XLPE segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026.

The XLPE segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. High thermal short circuit rating, excellent electrical property maintained under the complete temperature range, resistance to thermal deformation at high temperatures, excellent water resistance and low permeability to water, excellent chemical resistance, high durability, and long operational life are some of the properties fueling the growth of the XLPE insulation material segment.

In terms of both value and volume, building & construction is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for fire-resistant cables.

Building & Construction is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the fire-resistant cable market. Fire-resistant cables can be used for wiring and interconnection purposes in residential and non-residential areas. These cables are easy-to-install, maintain the reliability of electrical circuits, and can withstand high temperatures during fires, thus, ensuring human safety. Increasing awareness about the safety of buildings among the masses has led to the increase in demand for fire-resistant cables. These cables find applications in the distribution of power in almost every commercial and residential building. Increasing construction activities are driving the fire-resistant cable market in the building & construction industry.

In terms of both value and volume, the APAC fire-resistant cable market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for fire-resistant cable as a result of the expansion of the end-use industries due to rapid economic development and urbanization. Furthermore, growing manufacturing, building & construction, and automotive & transportation industries, among others in several APAC countries are fueling the demand for fire-resistant cables in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Higher Demand For Fire-Resistant Cables Expected From Emerging Economies
4.2 APAC: Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By End-Use Industry And Country
4.3 Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By Insulation Material
4.4 Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By End-Use Industry
4.5 Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 High Demand For Fire-Resistant Cables For Fire Safety & Protection
5.2.1.2 Increasing Fire Safety Standards & Regulations Globally
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Volatility In Raw Material Prices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand For Fire-Resistant Cables For Power Generation
5.2.3.2 Population Growth And Rapid Urbanization Translating To Large Number Of Construction Projects
5.2.3.3 Increasing Developments In Automotive Industry
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Availability Of Cheap And Inferior Quality Fire-Resistant Cables
5.3 Range Scenario Analysis
5.4 Supply Chain Analysis
5.4.1 Prominent Companies
5.4.2 Small & Medium Enterprises
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6 Yc-Ycc Drivers
5.7 Market Mapping/Ecosystem Map
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Regulatory Analysis
5.10 Technology Analysis
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Average Selling Price Analysis
5.13 Case Study Analysis

6 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Fire-Resistant Cable Market
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Fire-Resistant Cable Market
6.2.1 End-Use Industries
6.2.1.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Building & Construction Industry
6.2.1.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Automotive Industry
6.2.1.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Energy Industry

7 Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By Insulation Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE)
7.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
7.4 Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH)
7.5 Ethylene Propylene Rubber (EPR)
7.6 Others

8 Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By End-Use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Building & Construction
8.3 Automotive & Transportation
8.4 Manufacturing
8.5 Energy
8.6 Others

9 Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Ranking
10.2.1 Prysmian Group
10.2.2 Nexans S.A.
10.2.3 NKT Group
10.2.4 Leoni Ag
10.2.5 LS Cable & System Limited
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.4 Revenue Analysis Of Top Market Players
10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.5.1 Star
10.5.2 Emerging Leaders
10.5.3 Pervasive
10.5.4 Emerging Companies
10.6 Strength Of Product Portfolio
10.7 Business Strategy Excellence
10.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping Of Smes (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises)
10.8.1 Progressive Companies
10.8.2 Responsive Companies
10.8.3 Starting Blocks
10.8.4 Dynamic Companies
10.9 Competitive Scenario

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Major Players
11.1.1 Prysmian Group
11.1.2 Nexans S.A.
11.1.3 NKT Group
11.1.4 Leoni Ag
11.1.5 LS Cable & System Limited
11.1.6 Elsewedy Electric Company
11.1.7 Jiangnan Group Limited
11.1.8 Hitachi Metals Ltd.
11.1.9 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
11.1.10 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
11.1.11 Yazaki Corporation
11.1.12 Swcc Showa Cable Systems Co Ltd.
11.2 Additional Players
11.2.1 Universal Cable (M) Berhad
11.2.2 Tratos Limited
11.2.3 Keystone Cable
11.2.4 Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd.
11.2.5 Tianjin Suli Cable Group
11.2.6 Tele-Fonika Kable Sa
11.2.7 Top Cable
11.2.8 Shanghai Jiukai Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.
11.2.9 Siccet Srl
11.2.10 RSCC Wire & Cable Llc
11.2.11 RR Kabel Limited
11.2.12 Bahra Advanced Cable Manufacture Co. Ltd.
11.2.13 Middle East Specialized Cables Company (Mesc)
11.2.14 Walsin Lihwa Corporation
11.2.15 Cavicel S.P.A
11.2.16 St Cable Corporation

12 Adjacent Markets

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kudw7v

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • Ryanair Ends Talks for Follow-On Boeing Max Order Over Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc ended negotiations with U.S. planemaker Boeing Co. on a major follow-on order for 737 Max aircraft after failing to agree on pricing.Talks on the higher-capacity Max 10 single-aisle jets ended after 10 months, Ryanair said in a statement Monday. Europe’s largest low-cost carrier has ordered 210 of the smaller Max-8200 already, with deliveries spanning the next five years. “Both sides have agreed to waste no more time on these negotiations,” Ryanair said.While

  • Oil steady as Ida outages offset Saudi price cuts

    Oil prices were little changed on Monday as gains on production outages after Hurricane Ida were tempered by Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia, reviving concerns over the demand outlook. Brent crude futures for November were up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $72.64 a barrel by 1354 GMT. State oil group Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel.

  • VW CEO Fears Chips Will Be in Short Supply for Years to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- First, carmakers thought the worst of the chip shortage would be in the first half of the year. Then, it was the third quarter. Now, the heads of Germany’s automakers are pushing back even further their estimations of when the supply issue will stop constraining car production.“Probably we will remain in shortages for the next months or even years because semiconductors are in high demand,” Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said Monday on Bloomberg Television. “T

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • Ryanair hints at plan to dump Boeing jets in favour of bitter rival Airbus

    Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, has hinted that Europe’s biggest airline may dump Boeing in favour of Airbus after talks with the US plane maker over a new order of jets fell apart.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Revealed: The UK's top 10 best selling cars

    Latest sales figures point to surprise entry in list of top selling cars in the UK in August.

  • Beijing city denies it is advising companies to invest in Didi

    Reports that China's Beijing city government is advising state-owned companies to invest in embattled ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc are untrue, the city government told Reuters in a faxed statement. Citing unidentified sources, Bloomberg News on Friday reported that China's capital city is considering taking Didi under state control and has proposed that government-run companies invest in Didi.

  • Crude prices fall after Saudi Arabia cuts Asian prices

    Oil prices come under pressure Monday, as Saudi Aramco slashed prices for its Asian customers for the first time in four months, and by a bigger amount than expected.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • European Gas Futures Climb to Fresh Highs as Russian Flows Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures surged to record highs on Monday as the amount of Russian gas flowing into Europe through a key entry point dipped, crimping supplies in an already tight market.With European stockpiles about 20% below the seasonal average just weeks before the heating season, traders are focused on Europe-bound supply routes for Russian gas and winter demand, said Julien Hoarau, head of Paris-based consultant Engie EnergyScan. Europe will face a very tight winter and

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 5th, 2021

    After a mixed day for Bitcoin and the crypto majors on Saturday. A Bitcoin move back through to $51,000 levels would be needed to deliver market support.

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • Dukaan raises $11 million to help merchants in India set up online stores

    Dukaan, a one-year-old Bangalore-based startup that enables merchants to set up online stores and sell products digitally, said on Monday it has raised $11 million in a new financing round as it looks to broaden its offerings and deepen footprints in the South Asian market. Venture Catalyst, HOF Capital, Old Well Ventures, LetsVenture, 9Unicorns, and existing investors including Lightspeed Partners and Leopard Ventures also participated in the new round. Ritesh Agarwal of Oyo and Carl Pei of Nothing also invested in the new round, said the startup, which has raised over $17 million to date and is now valued at $71 million.

  • Why franchises fare as badly as small restaurants amid COVID, Delta variant surge

    Franchises connected to larger brands are just as vulnerable to closure and operational struggles, like food and labor shortages.

  • China to push on with opening capital markets to foreign investors

    China will further open its capital markets to foreign investors, the country's top securities regulator said on Monday, adding that it will pursue pragmatic cross-border cooperation to regulate overseas-listed Chinese companies. "Opening-up and cooperation is the inevitable trend in the integrated development of global capital markets," China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Yi Huuiman told a conference organised by the World Federation of Exchanges.

  • Don't Count on Social Security: 2 Smart Stocks to Help You Retire

    In a recent report, trustees said the Social Security trust fund would be depleted by 2034, a year earlier than expected. From a broader perspective, this move helps Shopify-powered small businesses compete with logistics titans like Amazon.