Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Fire Resistant Fabrics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 1931
Companies: 64 - Players covered include DuPont De Nemours, Inc.; Glen Raven, Inc.; Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.; Kaneka Corporation; Koninklijke Ten Cate bv; Milliken & Company; Newtex Industries, Inc.; PBI Performance Products, Inc.; Solvay S.A.; Teijin Ltd.; W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Treated, and Inherent); Application (Apparel, and Non-Apparel); and End-Use Industry (Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation, and Other End-Use Industries)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Fire resistant fabrics are technical fabrics that exhibit a high degree of resistance to fire and can endure the impact of fires and flames to a certain period of time, providing fire protection to the wearer or the equipment upon which they are placed. Fire resistant fabrics can be grouped under two categories, based on materials used, namely inherently fire retardant fabrics and treated fire retardant fabrics. Inherently fire retardant fabrics are produced from fibers, which because of their natural composition can resist combustion upon exposure to a fire. On the other hand, treated fire retardant fabrics are made using fibers that are milled and treated with fire retardant chemicals to induce fire resistance capability into the fabric. For both types of fabrics, the level of fire resistance is determined by an array of features including the fabric construction, composition, and weight etc.

Fire resistant fabrics are widely used as apparel in the form of personal protective work wear and uniforms and also in the non-apparel versions such as drapes, tarps, tents, and furniture upholstery, in demanding as well as general-purpose fire safety applications. Fire resistant personal protective clothing, made available in the vests, jackets, pants and accessories, is highly relevant in hazardous manufacturing environments, power utilities, oil & gas facilities, construction sites and other industrial sites prone to fire accidents. These fabrics also find wider use in military clothing, empowering military personnel to perform their duties in the most demanding environments including combat zones and search and rescue operations. On the other hand, firefighting departments constitute the major consumers of fire resistant fabrics. Because of the challenging conditions, firefighters need advanced clothing, in the form of uniform and turnout gear, made from best-in-class fire resistant and retardant materials that can endure high temperature flames and environments for longer periods.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fire Resistant Fabrics estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Treated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inherent segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $595.4 Million by 2026
The Fire Resistant Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$595.4 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Occupational safety organizations in countries worldwide mandate use of flame retardant garments by employees. Employers are required to provide them to the workers, especially those exposed to flame hazards and electric arcs. Such regulations are present both in developed and developing countries and in the recent years, have been implemented more strictly, which resulted in a major spurt in sales. These trends would continue to positive influence market growth in the future. Industrial standards in countries across the world becoming more stringent, is also anticipated to drive demand for FR going forward. The OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) in the US made it compulsory for all oil & gas industry workers to wear FR clothing. Many other industries, in other countries, would also implement similar rules which would bode well for the market. South America for instance, has been witnessing increasing importance of workplace safety. Mineral extraction is one of the important sectors for many South American nations. Such countries are implementing legislations for making work environments safer for miners. The market for fire resistant fabrics at the global level is generally driven by the demand from the oil and gas industry. The fabrics are used for providing safety to industry workers who work in a high accident prone environment. Technological advancements and growing awareness about benefits of the products among more end-users are some of the other factors that fuel market growth. The area that sees most innovation is the segment of polymeric materials. New varieties of polymeric materials are continuously being developed for the electronics industry primarily. The new varieties meet all the regulatory mandates and also have less negative impact on the environment. Demand in the future would also increase for nanocomposite synthetic fibers. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

