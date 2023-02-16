The global fire resistant lubricants market size is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2027 from USD 2.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.4 %

ReportLinker

Fire resistant lubricants are widely used in metal processing, mining, and power generation industries. The primary function of fire resistant lubricants is to reduce friction between moving surfaces and protection from higher temperatures.

New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fire Resistant Lubricants Market by Type, End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2027"

Fire resistant lubricants are used in metal processing for the production of steel, aluminum, and other metals. These help in reducing the engine wear and tear caused by the friction of the metal parts, as well as carrying off heat.



HFC fire resistant lubricants was the largest type of the global fire resistant lubricants market, in terms of value, in 2021

The HFC fire resistant lubricants were the largest type in the global fire resistant lubricants market, in terms of value, in 2021.This owes to the fact that HFC fire resistant lubricants are generally cheaper than other fire resistant lubricants.



Thus, HFC fire resistant lubricants are widely used in price-sensitive regions like Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. However, HFC fire resistant lubricants are projected to register slow growth in developed regions due to growing environmental concerns and government regulations.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, in terms of both volume and value.



Asia Pacific was the largest fire resistant lubricants market, in terms of value, in 2021.The increasing disposable income and the high growth of emerging economies in the region make Asia Pacific an attractive market for fire resistant lubricants.



The increased trade and tremendous growth of production of metals are majorly responsible for the increased consumption of fire resistant lubricants, thus driving market growth.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 69%, Tier 2 - 23%, and Tier 3 - 8%

• By Designation: C-Level - 23%, Director Level - 37%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 32%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 28%, South America and Middle East & Africa - 12%, South America – 7%

The key players profiled in the report include as TotalEnergies SE (France), Quaker Houghton (US), Shell plc (Netherlands), BP p.l.c. (UK), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Sinopec Group (China), Phillips 66 (US), LANXESS AG (Germany), Croda International Plc (UK), and Fuchs Petrolub SE (Germany), among others.



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for fire resistant lubricants based on type, end-use industry, and region and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, and key strategies associated with the market for fire resistant lubricants.



