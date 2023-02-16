ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Fire Suppression Systems Market to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fire Suppression Systems estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Dry Chemical-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Water-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Fire Suppression Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 229 Featured)

- AFEX Fire Suppression Systems

- APi Group Inc.

- Carrier Global Corporation

- Chubb Fire & Security Ltd. Kidde Fire Systems

- Marioff Corporation Oy

- Eusebi Impianti s.r.l

- Fike Corporation

- Fireboy®- Xintex® LLC

- Halma plc

- Hochiki Corporation

- Johnson Controls International Plc

- Jomarr Products, Inc.

- Minimax GmbH & Co. KG

- NAFFCO FZCO

- Semco Maritime A/S

- Siemens Building Technologies





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update

War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for

the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global

Growth

Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023

EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to

the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In

%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 3: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed

Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain

Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in

Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022

and 2023

EXHIBIT 4: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or

Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling

Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in

Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Drop in Construction Activity and Slowdown in End-Use Market

Impacts Demand for Fire Suppression Systems Business

EXHIBIT 5: Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2020-2028

COVID-19 Pandemic: A Double-Edged Sword for Fire Industry with

Future Ramifications

Competition

Manufacturers Focus on End-to-End Support Services

Asian Companies Seek to Expand Business Footprint

EXHIBIT 6: Fire Suppression Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players

Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Fire Safety & Security: An Introductory Prelude

Manual & Automatic Technologies for Comprehensive Fire Safety

Strategy: A Snapshot

Fire Suppression Systems: An Introduction

Types of Fire Suppression Systems

Global Market Outlook

Regional Landscape



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fire Safety Equipment Gain Traction as Safety and Security

become Top Priorities Among Property Owners

EXHIBIT 7: Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fire: 2022

EXHIBIT 8: Direct Property Damage (In US$ Billion) Caused by

Fires in the US for the Years 2011-2021

EXHIBIT 9: Breakdown of Structure Fires by Property Type in the

US (2021)

Rising Investments in Real Estate Projects Extend New

Opportunities

Implementation of Stringent Regulations and Policies Boost Growth

Innovations Drive Momentum in Fire Suppression Market

Sustainable Technologies Gain Spotlight

Smart Systems Evolve to Rejuvenate Growth

Next-Generation Smoke Detectors

Fire Protection Systems Get More Potent with Amazing Innovations

Fire Safety & Suppression Systems Become Hotter with Latest

Technology Trends

Smart Technology Innovation Takes the Fire Protection Industry

by Storm

Signage, Sensors & Communication as Key Pillars of Fire

Detection System Trends

Innovative Fire Safety Applications in Pipes

Electrification, Automation & Integration as Mega Trends in

Fire Pumps Domain

High-Rise, Modular Buildings Drive Space-Saving Innovations in

Fire Suppression Market

EXHIBIT 10: Completions of 200-Meter-Plus Buildings: 2010-2021

IoT Gains Prominence in Fire Suppression Technologies

Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems Best for Heavy Machinery

Protection

Fire Suppression Systems Remain Crucial to Prevent Major

Service Interruptions in Modern Data Center Operations

EXHIBIT 11: Global Data Center Storage Capacity: Amount of Data

Stored in Data Centers (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015, 2017,

2019 and 2021

Expanding Role of Fire Protection Engineering in Building

Architecture Generates Opportunities

Water Based Systems: A Prominent Market Segment

Wet Pipe Systems Continue to Widen Audience Base

Dry Pipe Systems Ideal for Structures Characterized by Sub-Zero

Temperatures

Design, Functional & Cost Limitations Hamper Adoption of Dry

Pipe Systems

Pre-Action Systems Gain Traction in Water-Leakage Sensitive

Environments

Deluge Sprinkler Systems for High-Hazard Sites

Water Mist Systems Burn Bright in Fire Safety Technology Industry

New Watermist Technologies Improve Fire Safety

Gaseous Fire Suppression for Cleaner and Effective Suppression

of Fire

Select Gaseous Fire Suppression Agents by Mechanism Type:

A Snapshot

F-Gas Regulation Curtail HFC-based Gaseous Systems

CO2 Systems for Fast, Highly Adaptive, Non-Damaging & Eco-

Friendly Fire Suppression

PFAS Free Foams to Increasingly Replace PFAS Based Foams in

Fire Suppression Systems for Industrial Facilities

Specialty Systems Aim to Expand Market Share

Clean Agents Make Rapid Progress

Emerging IoT Technologies Enhance Fire Safety in Smart Cities

EXHIBIT 12: Global Smart Cities Market in US$ Billion: 2020,

2022, 2024, and 2026

Growing Popularity of Smart Buildings Bodes Well for

Modernization of Fire Safety Systems

High Thrust on Building Automation Augments Market Prospects

Technologies Used in Building Automation Systems (BAS) by

Application Area: A Snapshot

Growing Adoption of Smart Homes Drive Installation of Smart

Fire suppression Systems

EXHIBIT 13: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Hospitals Integrate Fire Suppression in Building Security Mix

Healthcare Facility Requirements Drive Demand for Advanced Systems

Fire Suppression Systems Experience Increasing Demand in

Commercial Kitchens

Fire Suppression Systems Assume Critical Importance in

Industrial Manufacturing Sites

Warehouses & Logistics Sites Prioritize Fire Suppression to

Avoid Inventory Losses

Flammable Nature of Hydrocarbons Necessitates Fire Suppression

in Oil & Gas Facilities

Museums, Historic Buildings & Heritage Sites Extend Potential

Opportunities

Potential Opportunities in the Transportation Sector

Major Fire Safety Risks at Ports and Docks

Fire Suppression Systems Seek Role in the Airport Security Mix

Education Sector: A Lucrative End-Use Sector

Urbanization Remains a Fundamental Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 14: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage

of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P



