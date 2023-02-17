U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.56 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.33
    -2.16 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0059 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1140
    +0.1640 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,598.50
    +974.13 (+4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.71
    +19.38 (+3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,004.36
    -8.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.31 (-0.66%)
     

Global Fire Suppression Systems Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Market is Poised to Grow by $9.1 Billion - Smart Systems Evolve to Rejuvenate Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fire Suppression Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Fire Suppression Systems Market to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fire Suppression Systems estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Dry Chemical-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Water-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

The Fire Suppression Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Drop in Construction Activity and Slowdown in End-Use Market Impacts Demand for Fire Suppression Systems Business

  • COVID-19 Pandemic: A Double-Edged Sword for Fire Industry with Future Ramifications

  • Competition

  • Manufacturers Focus on End-to-End Support Services

  • Asian Companies Seek to Expand Business Footprint

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

  • Recent Market Activity

  • World Brands

  • Fire Safety & Security: An Introductory Prelude

  • Manual & Automatic Technologies for Comprehensive Fire Safety Strategy: A Snapshot

  • Fire Suppression Systems: An Introduction

  • Types of Fire Suppression Systems

  • Global Market Outlook

  • Regional Landscape

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Fire Safety Equipment Gain Traction as Safety and Security become Top Priorities Among Property Owners

  • Rising Investments in Real Estate Projects Extend New Opportunities

  • Implementation of Stringent Regulations and Policies Boost Growth

  • Innovations Drive Momentum in Fire Suppression Market

  • Sustainable Technologies Gain Spotlight

  • Smart Systems Evolve to Rejuvenate Growth

  • Next-Generation Smoke Detectors

  • Fire Protection Systems Get More Potent with Amazing Innovations

  • Fire Safety & Suppression Systems Become Hotter with Latest Technology Trends

  • Smart Technology Innovation Takes the Fire Protection Industry by Storm

  • Signage, Sensors & Communication as Key Pillars of Fire Detection System Trends

  • Innovative Fire Safety Applications in Pipes

  • Electrification, Automation & Integration as Mega Trends in Fire Pumps Domain

  • High-Rise, Modular Buildings Drive Space-Saving Innovations in Fire Suppression Market

  • IoT Gains Prominence in Fire Suppression Technologies

  • Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems Best for Heavy Machinery Protection

  • Fire Suppression Systems Remain Crucial to Prevent Major Service Interruptions in Modern Data Center Operations

  • Expanding Role of Fire Protection Engineering in Building Architecture Generates Opportunities

  • Water Based Systems: A Prominent Market Segment

  • Wet Pipe Systems Continue to Widen Audience Base

  • Dry Pipe Systems Ideal for Structures Characterized by Sub-Zero Temperatures

  • Design, Functional & Cost Limitations Hamper Adoption of Dry Pipe Systems

  • Pre-Action Systems Gain Traction in Water-Leakage Sensitive Environments

  • Deluge Sprinkler Systems for High-Hazard Sites

  • Water Mist Systems Burn Bright in Fire Safety Technology Industry

  • New Watermist Technologies Improve Fire Safety

  • Gaseous Fire Suppression for Cleaner and Effective Suppression of Fire

  • Select Gaseous Fire Suppression Agents by Mechanism Type: A Snapshot

  • F-Gas Regulation Curtail HFC-based Gaseous Systems

  • CO2 Systems for Fast, Highly Adaptive, Non-Damaging & Eco-Friendly Fire Suppression

  • PFAS Free Foams to Increasingly Replace PFAS Based Foams in Fire Suppression Systems for Industrial Facilities

  • Specialty Systems Aim to Expand Market Share

  • Clean Agents Make Rapid Progress

  • Emerging IoT Technologies Enhance Fire Safety in Smart Cities

  • Growing Popularity of Smart Buildings Bodes Well for Modernization of Fire Safety Systems

  • High Thrust on Building Automation Augments Market Prospects

  • Technologies Used in Building Automation Systems (BAS) by Application Area: A Snapshot

  • Growing Adoption of Smart Homes Drive Installation of Smart Fire suppression Systems

  • Hospitals Integrate Fire Suppression in Building Security Mix

  • Healthcare Facility Requirements Drive Demand for Advanced Systems

  • Fire Suppression Systems Experience Increasing Demand in Commercial Kitchens

  • Fire Suppression Systems Assume Critical Importance in Industrial Manufacturing Sites

  • Warehouses & Logistics Sites Prioritize Fire Suppression to Avoid Inventory Losses

  • Flammable Nature of Hydrocarbons Necessitates Fire Suppression in Oil & Gas Facilities

  • Museums, Historic Buildings & Heritage Sites Extend Potential Opportunities

  • Potential Opportunities in the Transportation Sector

  • Major Fire Safety Risks at Ports and Docks

  • Fire Suppression Systems Seek Role in the Airport Security Mix

  • Education Sector: A Lucrative End-Use Sector

  • Urbanization Remains a Fundamental Growth Driver

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 229 Featured)

  • AFEX Fire Suppression Systems

  • APi Group Inc.

  • Carrier Global Corporation

  • Chubb Fire & Security Ltd. Kidde Fire Systems

  • Marioff Corporation Oy

  • Eusebi Impianti s.r.l

  • Fike Corporation

  • Fireboy- Xintex LLC

  • Halma plc

  • Hochiki Corporation

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • Jomarr Products, Inc.

  • Minimax GmbH & Co. KG

  • NAFFCO FZCO

  • Semco Maritime A/S

  • Siemens Building Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zdyyqi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fire-suppression-systems-strategic-market-report-2023-2030-market-is-poised-to-grow-by-9-1-billion---smart-systems-evolve-to-rejuvenate-growth-301749923.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Former Google Employee Issues Scathing Warning About Tech Giant

    High-profile layoffs at companies like Amazon , Google and Microsoft have affected tens of thousands while an uncertain economic future have brought many former forces from growth to, if not survival, then stagnation. Seshadri joined Google after the "no-code development platform " AppSheet he co-founded was acquired by the tech giant in 2020. "The way I see it, Google has four core cultural problems," Seshadri writes in the viral blog post.

  • Lithium miner Sigma jumps on report Tesla considering buyout

    Tesla has been speaking with potential advisers about a bid, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter, and added that Sigma Lithium is one of the many mining options the electric-vehicle maker is exploring as it mulls its own refining. Tesla and Sigma Lithium did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Sigma is finishing construction of a hard rock lithium mine in Brazil that it expects to open by April.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    While last year wasn’t a particularly good year for stock investors, at least one man closed it out with a smile. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund, didn’t just outperform the markets last year – he managed to outperform them by a margin of $16 billion. It was the highest annual profit ever seen by a Wall Street hedge fund, and reflected the 38% return generated by Citadel’s flagship fund. Now we all know that past performance is no guarantee of future gains – but it

  • Brokers Suggest Investing in NIO Inc. (NIO): Read This Before Placing a Bet

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Walmart, Kroger, Amazon and Grocery Stores Have a Problem Bigger Than Inflation

    Higher prices are an issue, but they're not the biggest problem facing America's largest supermarkets.

  • Tesla Is Considering a Bid for Battery Metals Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has been weighing a takeover of battery-metals miner Sigma Lithium Corp., people with knowledge of the matter said, amid rampant demand for the metal used in electric vehicle batteries. Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% GainUnid

  • These Chip Stocks Could Gain 40% This Year And Outperform The S&P 500

    Fabless chip stocks are showing strong price performance as they enter the elite IBD 50 list. Rising interest rates aren't good news for these specialized semiconductor designers but demand is growing rapidly for automotive, health care and telecom applications. Lattice Semiconductor makes programmable logic devices for designers in the telecom, computing, industrial, 5G and other applications.

  • Former Barclays boss 'drank wine in Epstein's hot tub after paedophile's arrest'

    The former boss of Barclays drank white wine in a hot tub on Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean island while the paedophile financier was under house arrest for child sex offences, a lawsuit has alleged.

  • Charlie Munger Reveals What Stock He's 'Addicted' To

    Most of the recent headlines surrounding billionaire investor Charlie Munger have revolved around his burning hatred of everything crypto. While Berkshire Hathaway, the investment conglomerate of which Munger is the vice chairman, exited its stake in Costco in 2020 by selling 4.3 million shares, Munger has held onto his personal stake in the company. As of November 2022, Munger directly owned over 187,000 worth about $95 million, Yahoo reported.

  • ‘The risk is that we’re going to hit the brakes very, very hard,’ Larry Summers says

    Almost a full year of monetary-policy tightening by the Federal Reserve appears to be having little impact on inflation, putting policy makers in danger of needing to do much more, according to former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

  • Is the Stock Market Open for Presidents Day? Here Are the Trading Hours.

    Presidents Day is just around the corner. On Friday, the Dow Industrial Average rose 0.4%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.6%. Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking to trade on Presidents Day.

  • Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.76% and 7.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Star Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business Elite

    (Bloomberg) -- Bao Fan’s knack for closing complicated deals and spotting rising tech stars made him one of China’s most influential financiers. Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% GainThe Post-Cold War Era Is Gone. A New Arms Race Has ArrivedHis sudden di

  • Is Most-Watched Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching ZIM (ZIM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 14 dividend stocks that rose 100% or more in 5 years as the payouts doubled

    DEEP DIVE In basketball, a double-double is a combination of at least 10 or more of the following in a game: points scored, rebounds, assists, blocked shots or steals. For dividend stocks, you might find a screen of double-doubles below to be fascinating.

  • A-Rod’s SPAC Is the Latest to Be Hit by Investor Redemptions

    (Bloomberg) -- A blank-check company led by former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez became the latest firm to be rocked by investors opting to swap their stock for cash as the industry fizzles.Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% GainUnidentified Balloon Prom

  • Musk Shuts Two of Three Twitter India Offices, Sends Staff Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. has shut two of its three India offices and told its staff to work from home, underscoring Elon Musk’s mission to slash costs and get the struggling social media service in the black.Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% GainUnide

  • Bankman-Fried’s Stanford-Connected Backers and the Decline of Tech Prestige

    In his immediate response to media queries, former dean of Stanford’s law school Larry Kramer gave a very personal explanation for why he’d pledge $500,000 to get Sam Bankman-Fried out on bail. Kramer, along with Stanford computer scientist Andreas Paepcke, were both identified yesterday as bail guarantors after Bankman-Fried’s lawyers missed a window to appeal the decision. For his part, Kramer and SBF’s parents Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried have been “close friends since the mid-1990s.”

  • Bausch (BHC) Stock Jumps 19.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    Bausch (BHC) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on Carvana

    Betting that the stock price will rise, the legendary investor acquired call options on the online seller of second-hand vehicles.