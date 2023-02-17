Global Fire Suppression Systems Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Market is Poised to Grow by $9.1 Billion - Smart Systems Evolve to Rejuvenate Growth
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fire Suppression Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Fire Suppression Systems Market to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fire Suppression Systems estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Dry Chemical-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Water-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Fire Suppression Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Drop in Construction Activity and Slowdown in End-Use Market Impacts Demand for Fire Suppression Systems Business
COVID-19 Pandemic: A Double-Edged Sword for Fire Industry with Future Ramifications
Competition
Manufacturers Focus on End-to-End Support Services
Asian Companies Seek to Expand Business Footprint
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
Fire Safety & Security: An Introductory Prelude
Manual & Automatic Technologies for Comprehensive Fire Safety Strategy: A Snapshot
Fire Suppression Systems: An Introduction
Types of Fire Suppression Systems
Global Market Outlook
Regional Landscape
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Fire Safety Equipment Gain Traction as Safety and Security become Top Priorities Among Property Owners
Rising Investments in Real Estate Projects Extend New Opportunities
Implementation of Stringent Regulations and Policies Boost Growth
Innovations Drive Momentum in Fire Suppression Market
Sustainable Technologies Gain Spotlight
Smart Systems Evolve to Rejuvenate Growth
Next-Generation Smoke Detectors
Fire Protection Systems Get More Potent with Amazing Innovations
Fire Safety & Suppression Systems Become Hotter with Latest Technology Trends
Smart Technology Innovation Takes the Fire Protection Industry by Storm
Signage, Sensors & Communication as Key Pillars of Fire Detection System Trends
Innovative Fire Safety Applications in Pipes
Electrification, Automation & Integration as Mega Trends in Fire Pumps Domain
High-Rise, Modular Buildings Drive Space-Saving Innovations in Fire Suppression Market
IoT Gains Prominence in Fire Suppression Technologies
Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems Best for Heavy Machinery Protection
Fire Suppression Systems Remain Crucial to Prevent Major Service Interruptions in Modern Data Center Operations
Expanding Role of Fire Protection Engineering in Building Architecture Generates Opportunities
Water Based Systems: A Prominent Market Segment
Wet Pipe Systems Continue to Widen Audience Base
Dry Pipe Systems Ideal for Structures Characterized by Sub-Zero Temperatures
Design, Functional & Cost Limitations Hamper Adoption of Dry Pipe Systems
Pre-Action Systems Gain Traction in Water-Leakage Sensitive Environments
Deluge Sprinkler Systems for High-Hazard Sites
Water Mist Systems Burn Bright in Fire Safety Technology Industry
New Watermist Technologies Improve Fire Safety
Gaseous Fire Suppression for Cleaner and Effective Suppression of Fire
Select Gaseous Fire Suppression Agents by Mechanism Type: A Snapshot
F-Gas Regulation Curtail HFC-based Gaseous Systems
CO2 Systems for Fast, Highly Adaptive, Non-Damaging & Eco-Friendly Fire Suppression
PFAS Free Foams to Increasingly Replace PFAS Based Foams in Fire Suppression Systems for Industrial Facilities
Specialty Systems Aim to Expand Market Share
Clean Agents Make Rapid Progress
Emerging IoT Technologies Enhance Fire Safety in Smart Cities
Growing Popularity of Smart Buildings Bodes Well for Modernization of Fire Safety Systems
High Thrust on Building Automation Augments Market Prospects
Technologies Used in Building Automation Systems (BAS) by Application Area: A Snapshot
Growing Adoption of Smart Homes Drive Installation of Smart Fire suppression Systems
Hospitals Integrate Fire Suppression in Building Security Mix
Healthcare Facility Requirements Drive Demand for Advanced Systems
Fire Suppression Systems Experience Increasing Demand in Commercial Kitchens
Fire Suppression Systems Assume Critical Importance in Industrial Manufacturing Sites
Warehouses & Logistics Sites Prioritize Fire Suppression to Avoid Inventory Losses
Flammable Nature of Hydrocarbons Necessitates Fire Suppression in Oil & Gas Facilities
Museums, Historic Buildings & Heritage Sites Extend Potential Opportunities
Potential Opportunities in the Transportation Sector
Major Fire Safety Risks at Ports and Docks
Fire Suppression Systems Seek Role in the Airport Security Mix
Education Sector: A Lucrative End-Use Sector
Urbanization Remains a Fundamental Growth Driver
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 229 Featured)
AFEX Fire Suppression Systems
APi Group Inc.
Carrier Global Corporation
Chubb Fire & Security Ltd. Kidde Fire Systems
Marioff Corporation Oy
Eusebi Impianti s.r.l
Fike Corporation
Fireboy- Xintex LLC
Halma plc
Hochiki Corporation
Johnson Controls International Plc
Jomarr Products, Inc.
Minimax GmbH & Co. KG
NAFFCO FZCO
Semco Maritime A/S
Siemens Building Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zdyyqi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fire-suppression-systems-strategic-market-report-2023-2030-market-is-poised-to-grow-by-9-1-billion---smart-systems-evolve-to-rejuvenate-growth-301749923.html
SOURCE Research and Markets