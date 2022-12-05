U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,993.78
    -77.92 (-1.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,940.82
    -489.06 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,208.66
    -252.84 (-2.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,837.94
    -54.90 (-2.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.28
    -2.70 (-3.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.20
    -29.40 (-1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.85 (-3.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0495
    -0.0035 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5970
    +0.0910 (+2.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    -0.0119 (-0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6900
    +2.4190 (+1.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,952.47
    -140.71 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.04
    -11.17 (-2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

The Global Fired Heaters Market is expected to grow by $158.27 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Fired Heaters Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the fired heaters market and it is poised to grow by $158. 27 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.

New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fired Heaters Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05962051/?utm_source=GNW
32% during the forecast period. Our report on the fired heaters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in global oil and gas refinery capacity, emerging regulations and increasing government initiatives to reduce emissions, and growth in global petrochemical and specialty chemicals industries.

The fired heaters market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Oil and gas
• Chemicals
• Others

By Type
• Direct fired heater
• Indirect fired heater

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the increasing popularity of electric-fired heaters as one of the prime reasons driving the fired heaters market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances and future demands for NOx reduction driving design variations will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fired heaters market covers the following areas:
• Fired heaters market sizing
• Fired heaters market forecast
• Fired heaters market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fired heaters market vendors that include Air Industrie Thermique, Boustead Singapore Ltd., ComEnCo Inc., Esteem Projects Pvt. Ltd., Exotherm Corp., G.C. Broach Co., Hastings HVAC Inc., Kilburn Engineering Ltd., Linde Plc, Optimized Process Furnaces, Petrosadid Group, Pirobloc S.A, SCANDIUZZI STEEL CONSTRUCTIONS, Sigma Thermal Inc., Stelter and Brinck Ltd., TechEngineering S.r.l., Thermax Ltd., Tulsa Heaters Midstream, UnitBirwelco Ltd., and Westinghouse Air Brake. Also, the fired heaters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05962051/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft could take on FTC over $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses why Microsoft is fighting to acquire Activision Blizzard and where it could lead the Big Tech company.&nbsp;

  • Russia’s European Crude Sales Collapse Ahead of Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil shipments to Europe are shrinking fast. A European Union ban on seaborne imports from the country is now in effect, shutting off a market that was taking more than 1.5 million barrels a day before Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine in late February.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Down Across the Board as Bond Yields Spike: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Ar

  • OPEC Will Not Increase Oil Production — What Will That Mean for Gas and Heating Oil Prices?

    Declining gas and oil prices in recent months have been good news for just about everyone -- except the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC is so unhappy about the trend that...

  • TSMC’s Arizona Chip Plant, Awaiting Biden Visit, Faces Birthing Pains

    High costs, lack of trained personnel and unexpected construction snags are among the issues cited by the Taiwanese company as it rushes to get the $12 billion factory ready to start production in December 2023.

  • Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers

    The market for old oil tankers is booming, and it's all down to efforts by Western nations to curb trade in Russian crude. As Western shipping and maritime services firms steer clear of Russian oil to avoid falling foul of sanctions or harming their reputations, new companies have leapt into the void, and they're snapping up old tankers that might normally be scrapped. It also banned companies and individuals in the bloc from providing financing, brokerage, shipping and insurance services to ship Russian oil elsewhere if the crude was bought above a price cap of $60 a barrel that came into effect on Monday.

  • Why Starbucks Workers May Not Even Give You a Chance to Tip

    Starbucks is world renowned in the coffee and drinks industry, but has been under scrutiny for a while with the company opposing its employees because some workers have wanted to unionize. Starbucks decided to offer financial education for its non-union employees as a benefit back in September. Whether a Starbucks is run as corporate or a licensee location, much of the same rules and regulations apply when it comes to working with its employees, union or not.

  • VF Corp. cuts profit outlook, announces retirement of CEO

    VF Corporation cut its earnings forecast and full-year profit outlook for the remainder of the year, citing a decrease in consumer demand, and also announced the departure of its CEO Steve Rendle.

  • Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg to Take Over Consumer Unit After Executive Exit

    Consumer division leader Manon Brouillette departed after less than a year amid weak wireless subscriber growth.

  • Biden to 'Continue to Evaluate Market Needs' after Price Cap on Russian Oil

    The White House on Monday said it believes a price cap on Russian crude will lock in a global discount for such oil and hinted that the U.S. and its allies could tweak the $60-a-barrel limit should energy markets shift. "We believe that stability in the market is what matters," said John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council. "The president will continue to evaluate market needs as appropriate." Some analysts believe the [price cap and corresponding sanctions](https://

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    With commodity prices losing steam this year, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat. Stocks like FCX, SCCO and FQVLF are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their growth prospects.

  • I have no problem hiring ex-offenders. But they’re being let down

    I don’t care if a candidate for my company’s open position has a criminal record. But I do care about something more important

  • Exxon Mobil raises CEO, top executives base pay

    Exxon Mobil's compensation committee approved an increase in the annual salary of Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods to $1.88 million from $1.70 million this year, according to a filing. Kathryn Mikells, who became the company's chief financial officer in August last year, will receive a base pay of $1.22 million in 2023. The company also raised the salaries of its senior vice presidents, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Could Name Its New Streaming Service ‘Max’

    Warner Bros. Discovery tells Barron's that a name for its combined streaming service is still being discussed.

  • Best-selling cars: the UK’s most popular models in November

    UK car registrations jump 23.5% according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

  • Why U.S. airline pilot wages are outpacing global rises

    (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, in a deal widely expected to become a benchmark for negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. But the proposed Delta contract is unlikely to set a global precedent of inflation-beating pay rises for pilots, analysts say, because of factors unique to the U.S. market. The U.S. domestic aviation market has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels far more quickly than markets in other parts of the world, according to data from airline industry group IATA.

  • Tesla's Chinese Rivals Set New Records

    Tesla's competition in the electric vehicle market has been heating up over the past two years as more EV manufacturers ramp up production and deliveries. Tesla still has a lot of good news to report through the first three quarters of 2022, as it is well on its way to delivering 1 million EVs with 908,000 delivered in the year through Sept. 30 after delivering 343,000 in the third quarter. While Tesla's top competitors in the U.S. hold small percentages of the market -- Ford , 7%; Kia, 5%; Chevrolet, 4%, Hyundai, 4% -- these companies and smaller ones are setting records at delivering EVs as they increase production.

  • These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy

    In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.

  • Oil Price Wavers After Russia Cap Kicks In

    The West imposed sanctions on Russian crude, pitching the energy conflict with Moscow into an unpredictable new phase that could inject further volatility into global oil markets.

  • Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield to Depart

    Salesforce said Stewart Butterfield, the chief executive and co-founder of the messaging app Slack Technologies, plans to leave the company next month. The news of Mr. Butterfield’s departure comes after Salesforce said last week that co-CEO Bret Taylor would depart the company in January, leaving Chairman Marc Benioff the sole CEO of the company he co-founded. Mr. Taylor was credited as the architect of Salesforce’s 2020 deal to buy Slack for $27.7 billion, Salesforce’s biggest acquisition ever.

  • This Natural-Gas Bonanza Is in the Dumps

    High prices, renewable-fuel credits and new tax breaks have energy companies racing to turn landfill emissions into fuel.