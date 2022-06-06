U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

Global Fish Finders Market Is Expected to Reach $879.10 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in commercial & recreational fishing activities, surge in consumption of fish products globally, and increase in adoption of noise reduction software in fish finder devices drive the growth of the global fish finders market. The commercial fishing segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020. North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global fish finders market.

Portland, OR, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fish finders market generated $465.21 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $879.10 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in commercial & recreational fishing activities, surge in consumption of fish products globally, and increase in adoption of noise reduction software in fish finder devices drive the growth of the global fish finders market. However, stringent government policies about designated on-shore and off-shore fishing hinder the market growth. On the other hand, integration of GPS technology in fish finder devices and product innovations present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 253+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14765

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • Due to the implementation of the global lockdown, all the stages of the supply chain and value chain of fish finders were disrupted.

  • Consumer behavior regarding purchasing fish finder products was changed, which led to reduction in the revenue for the fish finder market.

  • However, the market has already started to recover in 2022.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global fish finders market based on product type, application, feedstock, and region.

Based on product type, the combined segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global fish finders market, and is expected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the networked system segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14765

Based on application, the commercial fishing segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global fish finders market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the recreational fishing segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global fish finders market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Global Fish Finders Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14765?reqfor=covid

Leading players of the global fish finders market analyzed in the research include Brunswick Corporation, Deeper UAB, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., GME Holdings AE (GME Pty Ltd), Hule, Inc., Humminbird, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Lowrance, NorCross Marine Products, Inc., Samyung ENC, and Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have on Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:

Environmental Sensor Market by Type (Humidity, Temperature, Pressure, Gas, and Others) and End User (Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Government & Public Utilities and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market by Solution (Platform, Software, Infrastructure, and Services), Type (Fixed Wing, Multirotor, and Hybrid), Operation Mode (Remotely Piloted, Optionally Piloted, and Fully Autonomous), and Application (Construction & Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Mining, Agriculture, Utilities, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

North America Aeroponics Farming Market by Component (Irrigation Component, Lightning, Sensor, Climate Control, Building Materials, and Others): Region Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2025

Marine Radar Market By Product Type (S-Band, X-Band, and Others), Application (Fishing Vessel, Recreational Boat, Merchant Marine, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Naval): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Underwater Connectors Market by Type (Inductive Coupling, Rigid Shell, Underwater Electric Mateable Connectors, and Rubber Molded), Connection (Optical Fiber, Electrical, and Hybrid), End User (Military & defense, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


