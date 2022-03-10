U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,242.00
    -33.25 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,993.00
    -272.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,585.00
    -149.75 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.50
    -21.80 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.15
    +4.45 (+4.09%)
     

  • Gold

    2,005.00
    +16.80 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    +0.35 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1038
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.30
    -1.83 (-5.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3158
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9560
    +0.0970 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,065.72
    -3,206.27 (-7.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.49
    -50.86 (-5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,131.68
    -59.04 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     

Global Fish Oil Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Fish Oil Market

Global Fish Oil Market
Global Fish Oil Market

Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fish Oil Market, Size, Share, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Outlook, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recently, fish oil has been the fastest growing trend in the global industry. In addition, advancing awareness about the health benefits is leading to increased consumption. Furthermore, the ever-increasing aquaculture industry is also increasing the consumption of fish oil globally. Besides, an increasing number of people with cardiovascular and heart diseases worldwide are also leading to an increase in the consumption of fish oil, boosting the fish oil market globally. Moreover, increasing the nutraceuticals industry leads to an increase in the consumption of fish oil as a healthy supplement, which is also expected to boost the fish oil market in the near future.

The Market and Volume of Anchovy Is Gaining Traction Worldwide

The Fish Oil Market based on the species can be further segmented into Anchovy, Blue whiting, Sardines, Capelin, Menhaden, Norway Pout, Sand eel, Sprat, and Others. The market and volume for Anchovy are owing to the aspects such as the increase in understanding about the existence of docosahexaenoic acids (DHA) in anchovy-based fish oil and the rise in the product launches of anchovy-based fish oils is gaining traction worldwide. Moreover, the growing investment by the key players to develop anchovy-based fish oils is also driving the growth of the Fish Oil Market altogether.

Vietnam: The World's Largest Producers of Fish Oil

Globally, the increasing aging population coupled with rising health trends and awareness among general consumers have increased the consumption of dietary supplements, which is a significant factor in the fish oil market. As per the analysis, Vietnam is the world's largest fish oil producer. Furthermore, Vietnam primarily focuses on producing high-quality pharma-grade fish oil to increase its application in the pharmaceutical industry. Also, in Japan, nutritional and pharmaceutical-grade fish oil consumption has increased dramatically due to rising health concerns among the country's geriatric population. Moreover, Chile and USA also hold significant market share as producers in the global fish oil market.

Top Fish Oil Importing Countries Market & Volume Insights

The report has provided a complete study of top fish oil-importing countries, such as China, Norway, Denmark, Chile, Canada, and the United States. The report enfolds all the countries mentioned above, complete analysis of past and future import trends and their market value. Norway has long been known for the domestic need for fish and fish products, the increased consumption relies on imports. Remarkably, the import regime in Norway is also very liberal; there is no restriction on imports of fish and fish products.

Fish Oil Exporting Countries Market & Volume Insights

The report covers top fish oil exporters, countries such as Peru, Denmark, Norway, Chile, the United States of America, and China with their complete analysis of market & value and historical and forecast information. The export of fish oil is further expected to witness decent growth throughout the forecast period with the rising demand from countries like Japan and Vietnam. According to this report, the Worldwide Fish Oil Industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

Report Scope:

Species - Market & Volume Analysis:

  • Anchovy

  • Blue whiting

  • Sardines

  • Capelin

  • Menhaden

  • Norway Pout

  • Sand eel

  • Sprat

Application - Market & Volume Analysis:

  • Aquaculture

  • Direct Human Consumption

Aquaculture - Market & Volume Analysis:

  • Cyprinids

  • Eels

  • Crustaceans

  • Marine fish

  • Salmonids

  • Tilapias

  • Others

Producing Country - Market & Volume Analysis:

  • Peru

  • United States

  • Chile

  • China

  • Japan

  • Norway

  • Vietnam

  • Denmark

  • Iceland

  • India

  • Morocco

  • Ecuador

  • Rest of The World

Top Importing Country - Market & Volume Analysis:

  • United States

  • China

  • Norway

  • Denmark

  • Chile

  • Canada

Top Exporting Country - Market & Volume Analysis:

  • Peru

  • Denmark

  • Norway

  • Chile

  • United States

  • China

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gx8xux

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • Chinese EV Maker Nio Debuts in Hong Kong Homecoming Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nio Inc. began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday after the Chinese electric-car maker chose a listing path that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising funds. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Cons

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that will end an era of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From Seizure

  • Why Biden’s executive order on crypto is ‘a watershed moment’: Circle CEO

    Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jen Schonberger about the significance of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency.

  • JD.com Stock Falls After Earnings Top Estimates but Revenue Growth Slows

    The Chinese e-commerce giant reports fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that topped analysts' forecasts but slower sales growth.

  • Why Moderna Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

    In the wake of that announcement, the biotech company's stock price shot more than 10% higher for the session. This happy investor is Josh Brown, a high-profile financial writer, blogger, and CNBC commentator, who revealed that he'd bought Moderna stock at what he termed a "ludicrous" price of $125 per share. In an interview that aired on CNBC, Brown asserted that Moderna has far more value than its recent share prices would indicate.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Why Nio Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock was trading up 14.4% as of 12:55 p.m. ET Wednesday. Multiple factors seemed to be sending the electric vehicle (EV) stock soaring. At its annual investor day event late last year, Nio said it expected to start deliveries of its flagship electric sedan ET7 by March 28.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Oceaneering International Stocks Just Crashed

    Oil stock investors were having a terrific run in late February and early March -- with eight straight trading days of consistently higher stock prices for shares of oil giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) -- but their run came to a screeching halt on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, shares of Chevron are down 3.5% and Exxon stock is off 6.2%. As CNN just reported, the government of the UAE -- a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) -- says it will encourage OPEC to ramp up oil production in order to offset supply constraints created when the U.S. and allied nations announced a boycott of Russian oil earlier this week.

  • Rivian to Report Earnings Thursday. Here’s What To Expect.

    Investors and analysts will be tuned into any guidance from Rivian on first-quarter and full-year deliveries.

  • Russian troops stranded in 40-mile convoy could freeze to death in ‘metal tank refrigerators’

    Russian troops could freeze in tanks as temperatures expected to dip to -20C

  • Oil prices fall most in 2 years as UAE supports output hike

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Global oil prices fell on Wednesday by the most in nearly two years after OPEC member the United Arab Emirates said it supported pumping more oil into a market roiled by supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Brent crude futures settled down $16.84, or 13.2%, at $111.14 a barrel, their biggest one-day decline since April 21, 2020. U.S. crude futures ended down $15.44, or 12.5%, at $108.70, their biggest daily decline since November.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Crowdstrike, Asana Cap a Wild Day on Wall Street

    Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose sharply after a report that investors took favorably, but Asana (NYSE: ASAN) moved the other way on fears of a slowdown. Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings had a great day on Wednesday. Crowdstrike's numbers were impressive.

  • Palantir: Growth Targets Are Achievable, Says Top Analyst

    Palantir (PLTR) is a divisive name on Wall Street. The bull-case rests on the big data specialist’s ability to expand its offerings beyond large government/enterprise contracts which have historically generated the bulk of the company’s revenue. The bear case is driven by an argument its high-end offerings are generally unsuitable for smaller companies who are already well served and that ultimately with government contracts slowing down, the company won’t be able to meet its growth objectives.

  • China Doubles Yuan Trading Band for Ruble After Record Move

    (Bloomberg) -- China will double the yuan trading band for the ruble amid signs of distressed liquidity as banks back away from making markets. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe c

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet for Peabody Energy Corp. a year ago. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarBack then, m

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy?

    Despite one analyst downgrade today, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were bouncing higher along with the broader market. While Bank of America (BofA) doesn't see any upside for the stock in 2022, it's hard not to resist the tempting value in PayPal right now. Apple Pay is integrated across Apple's devices -- a massive installed base that stood at 1.8 billion at the start of the year.